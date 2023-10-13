Police calls: 19 arrests, 1 sexual misdemeanor

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Oct. 5-12. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.
Arrests
Total arrests — 19
Violence Related
Alma St./Lytton Ave., 10/02, 9:15 p.m., Robbery: second degree (felony)
180, El Camino Real, 10/03, 6:22, p.m., Robbery (felony)
Bryant St., 10/04, 9:32 p.m., Sexual harassment (misdemeanor)
Theft Related
Financial elder abuse — 1
Grand theft — 10
Petty theft (including shoplifting) — 12
Alcohol or Drug Related
Drinking in public — 1
Driving under the influence — 2
Under influence of drugs — 1
Vehicle Related
Hit and run — 5
Stored vehicle — 2
Theft from auto — 16
Vehicle accident/injury — 2
Vehicle accident/no injury — 5
Vehicle accident involving a pedestrian — 1
Vehicle accident involving a bicyclist — 1
Miscellaneous
APS cross report information only — 1
Extortion/blackmail — 1
Indecent exposure — 1
Obtain money by false pretenses — 1
Found property — 1
Lost property — 11
Outside warrant arrest — 4
Public nuisance — 2
Suspicious circumstances — 3
Refusing chemical test (driving) — 1
Vandalism — 7
Voided case — 5
Violation of custody decree — 2
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.