Police calls: 19 arrests, 1 sexual misdemeanor

Recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 13, 2023, 10:12 am 0
The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Oct. 5-12. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

Arrests

Total arrests — 19

Violence Related

Alma St./Lytton Ave., 10/02, 9:15 p.m., Robbery: second degree (felony)

180, El Camino Real, 10/03, 6:22, p.m., Robbery (felony)

Bryant St., 10/04, 9:32 p.m., Sexual harassment (misdemeanor)

Theft Related

Financial elder abuse — 1

Grand theft — 10

Petty theft (including shoplifting) — 12

Alcohol or Drug Related

Drinking in public — 1

Driving under the influence — 2

Under influence of drugs — 1

Vehicle Related

Hit and run — 5

Stored vehicle — 2

Theft from auto — 16

Vehicle accident/injury — 2

Vehicle accident/no injury — 5

Vehicle accident involving a pedestrian — 1

Vehicle accident involving a bicyclist — 1

Miscellaneous

APS cross report information only — 1

Extortion/blackmail — 1

Indecent exposure — 1

Obtain money by false pretenses — 1

Found property — 1

Lost property — 11

Outside warrant arrest — 4

Public nuisance — 2

Suspicious circumstances — 3

Refusing chemical test (driving) — 1

Vandalism — 7

Voided case — 5

Violation of custody decree — 2

