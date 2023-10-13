Meet April, the newest addition to the Barron Park Donkey Project

“She doesn’t rush into things. She stands back and watches for a while, decides whether she is okay with it or not. I wouldn’t call her shy. She is very watchful,” he said.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, Buddy and April met their admirers at Bol Park on their weekly meet-and-greet outing. While Buddy was enjoying his playtime, April was taking her time to become approachable.

Michael Holland, a donkey handler with the Barron Park Donkey Project, which cares for the animals, said, “It’s funny that a lot of times the first thing the kids notice are the eyes.”

The famed Barron Park donkeys recently got a new member, April, who has joined the company of longtime residents Perry and Buddy, who arrived in 2020.

April may be reserving judgment, but people who come to see the donkeys are unabashed in their enthusiasm for the four-legged Bol Park residents.

“These guys are very intelligent. They study us. When April first got here, she was very standoffish, but she watched everything. She was assessing if this was a good place for her,” she said.

Miniature donkeys are very much like big dogs with personality; they are affectionate in nature, said Jenny Kiratli, their lead handler and spouse to Holland.

It took her about two to three months to warm up to him, he added.

Donkeys have lived in Barron Park since the 1930s, when the Bol family owned the property, Kiratli said.

Elijah has visited them at least once a week since he moved to the neighborhood in 2022.

“I just really enjoy the donkeys a lot. They are so friendly and adorable. And they help me feel relaxed. It’s always nice to say hi to them,” he said.

Her dad, who brings her from their home in Mountain View, said, “My daughter is a big fan of the donkeys. She saw them for the first time over the summer and she has not stopped talking about it.”

People can meet the donkeys at Bol Park every Sunday from 10-11 a.m. and watch while they are fed at 5 p.m. More information about the Barron Park donkeys can be found at barronparkdonkeys.org .

“She seems like an obvious unicorn. Sometimes when she turns a certain way, the way her ears are, it looks like a horn from the side,” said Kiratli, who is thinking of a new costume for Perry.

The third annual Halloween Bray Parade, which started during the pandemic, will be held this year on Sunday, Oct. 29 in the Barron Park neighborhood.

“We are always talking to people in the community. I can’t go anywhere in this neighborhood, and sometimes elsewhere in Palo Alto, without somebody saying ‘Jenny, how are the donkeys?’ Everybody cares about the donkeys.”

The compost, sold at $20 for a bag of 40 pounds, helps the project rake in $2,200 each year to pay for the animals' care. In that sense, the donkeys pay for their own food.

“Maybe she is eating the leaves there. That is what one of the handlers thinks. That’s a lovely story. But I think she is also eating manure,” Kiratli said with a chuckle. “The vet says ‘Oh yeah, they do that.’ Dogs do, too.”

The need for the bins arose from April’s not-so-endearing habit of walking through fresh manure, which is used to make compost.

With just the right amount of design and building as well as community usefulness, the compost bins are a great project for a scout, Kiratli said.

Recently, three seventh grade Girl Scouts — Isaure, Sophie and Claire — volunteered for weed-removal at the paddock. Chris, an 11-year-old Eagle Scout, was also at the paddock to build compost bins from recycled wood.

Over 30 volunteers currently work with the project, and new ones are joining.

“If people love these donkeys, we do need them to support them with their money,” she said.

Between April's and Perry’s medical problems, the project is in need of donations, said Kiratli, who is working on several fundraising plans.

In addition, Perry — the oldest and most famous donkey of the lot, who modeled for the movie Shrek — is in the hospital for treatment of a gastro-intestinal problem.

In recent months, since April joined the pasture, things have changed there. It’s more complicated as April needs someone to give her hormones every morning because she is not spayed and was showing aggressive behavior towards Buddy.

“It’s costing us a lot of money,” Kiratli said. “We all put a lot of time into these animals, a lot of love.”

April, who arrived in March, also has other health issues, like insulin resistance, that require treatment by specialists in Davis.

“Nobody was taking her because she has this very serious chronic hoof condition,” she said. “We did not know about it until we got there.”

Kiratli said April’s owner had a small farm but had to move to a regular house and needed a new home for her.

“Donkeys are a major part of the neighborhood. Some people remember them from their childhood,” she said.

“The story goes that they went to get horses for their kids and horses were too expensive, so they came back with donkeys,” she said. “They had six donkeys, is what I heard.”

Meet April, the newest addition to the Barron Park Donkey Project

The 14-year-old white female miniature donkey moved to Barron Park from Salinas this March