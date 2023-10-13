News

Letters to the editor

Opinions sent to the Palo Alto Weekly

by Palo Alto residents / Palo Alto Weekly

This week's letters respond to Diana Diamond's Sept. 29 column on the "Palo Alto Process."

'Process' predecessor

Editor:

Thanks to Diana Diamond for her insightful column (Sept. 29) about the Palo Alto Process. As I recall, it was modeled after the process Hewlett-Packard used back in its early days. But with one difference.

H-P would gather interested and affected employees together and empower them to arrive at solutions to pressing problems (i.e., new instrument designs, etc). However, if the group couldn’t come to a consensus by the deadline set, David Packard would step in and make the decision for them.

Where is our Mr. Packard?

John Hyde

Center Drive, Palo Alto

When the 'Process' is called for

Editor:

Diana Diamond bemoans the Palo Alto Process (Sept. 29), the process that can consume so much time in decision-making that decisions are greatly delayed. I mostly agree with the criticism, but in the case of the all-important one regarding the Caltrain crossings, I think we need to consider things carefully.

The Caltrain tracks will shortly be electrified and trains will increase in frequency. When the California High-Speed-Rail trains run down these tracks in the decades ahead, it will result in many more trains, at perhaps higher speed.

In the future, cars cannot simply compete for time with crossing trains. Hence the needed improvements and the debate on what kind of crossings we need.

The perfect solution, which is a project costing a billion dollars, not millions of dollars, is to raise the tracks to run through Palo Alto on a viaduct. Simple solution -- and one that would allow better connectivity between east and west Palo Alto -- but expensive.

But to just let someone else make the decision, and not discuss it, seems the wrong idea. Pat Burt is right when he worries about a quick decision on this without allowing adequate time for discussion.

Steve Eittreim

Ivy Lane, Palo Alto

