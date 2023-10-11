Arts

Woodside Musical Theatre channels storybook fun in upcoming production of 'Seussical'

by Kate Daly / Contributor

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 11, 2023, 5:46 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Olivia Haas is the Cat in the Hat and Tyler Kawata plays Jojo in Woodside Musical Theatre's production of "Seussical." Courtesy Nancy Fitzgerald.

Woodside Musical Theatre returns to the stage this month, presenting an adult-like version of “Seussical” that is in keeping with the original Broadway musical written by the Tony Award winning duo Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

The cast of 29 actors includes 20 adults, eight teenagers and one child, who are commuting from as far away as Oakland and San Jose to play favorite Dr. Seuss characters such as The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie Le Bird, and Jojo.

Running around in what producer Nancy Fitzgerald describes as “super colorful and playful” costumes, the cast will “celebrate the things that are really positive; this show is about family and acceptance.”

“The music is fantastic and fun,” she added.

With a few exceptions many newcomers are involved in the production. Director Jeffrey Ramos was in WMT’s “Bright Star” last year, and is joined on the production team by another veteran of that show, Brenda Jackson. Don Coluzzi returns as scenic and lighting designer, but Producer Nancy Fitzgerald, Music and Vocal Director Justin Payne and Choreographer Richard Nguyen are all new.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Mark Bowles is taking off his longtime producer hat to just act this time. He’s appearing in his 19th show in the role of General Schmitz. John Tondino is playing Vlad and a Who in what marks his 13th WMT production and Samantha Ayoob is back, this time performing as a Bird Girl. Most of the rest of the cast is making its WMT debut.

The nonprofit started staging musicals in the 1950s at Woodside School and has recently partnered with the Woodside Community Foundation to raise money to cover the increased costs of mounting live shows.

Leslie Chocano as Gertrude, Jay Steele as Horton the Elephant and Sarah Szeibel as Mayzie Le Bird in "Seussical." Courtesy Nancy Fitzgerald.

“Seussical” will take place at Woodside Performing Arts Center, 199 Churchill Ave. in Woodside at 7 p.m., Oct. 13-14 and Oct. 19, with 2 p.m. matinees on Oct. 15, and Oct. 21-22. Youth tickets are $30, seniors are $52 and adults $57. The audience is encouraged to wear masks to help keep the cast, crew and 15-piece orchestra healthy. Tickets are available at woodsidetheatre.com and at the door.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Woodside Musical Theatre channels storybook fun in upcoming production of 'Seussical'

by Kate Daly / Contributor

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 11, 2023, 5:46 pm

Woodside Musical Theatre returns to the stage this month, presenting an adult-like version of “Seussical” that is in keeping with the original Broadway musical written by the Tony Award winning duo Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

The cast of 29 actors includes 20 adults, eight teenagers and one child, who are commuting from as far away as Oakland and San Jose to play favorite Dr. Seuss characters such as The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie Le Bird, and Jojo.

Running around in what producer Nancy Fitzgerald describes as “super colorful and playful” costumes, the cast will “celebrate the things that are really positive; this show is about family and acceptance.”

“The music is fantastic and fun,” she added.

With a few exceptions many newcomers are involved in the production. Director Jeffrey Ramos was in WMT’s “Bright Star” last year, and is joined on the production team by another veteran of that show, Brenda Jackson. Don Coluzzi returns as scenic and lighting designer, but Producer Nancy Fitzgerald, Music and Vocal Director Justin Payne and Choreographer Richard Nguyen are all new.

Mark Bowles is taking off his longtime producer hat to just act this time. He’s appearing in his 19th show in the role of General Schmitz. John Tondino is playing Vlad and a Who in what marks his 13th WMT production and Samantha Ayoob is back, this time performing as a Bird Girl. Most of the rest of the cast is making its WMT debut.

The nonprofit started staging musicals in the 1950s at Woodside School and has recently partnered with the Woodside Community Foundation to raise money to cover the increased costs of mounting live shows.

“Seussical” will take place at Woodside Performing Arts Center, 199 Churchill Ave. in Woodside at 7 p.m., Oct. 13-14 and Oct. 19, with 2 p.m. matinees on Oct. 15, and Oct. 21-22. Youth tickets are $30, seniors are $52 and adults $57. The audience is encouraged to wear masks to help keep the cast, crew and 15-piece orchestra healthy. Tickets are available at woodsidetheatre.com and at the door.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.