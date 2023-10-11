Palo Alto Unified School District sees $5 million windfall, balances budget

Those “adds” include the 12 new intervention specialists the district has brought in as part of its effort to bolster the student-behavior program, particularly in light of a student attack on two teachers at Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle School, in May.

The increase covers a $2.3 million deficit forecasted when the budget was approved, according to staff. It also gives the district $2.7 million to fund “post-budget adoption adds.”

PAUSD staff told the board during its regular meeting Tuesday night, Oct. 10, that property-tax revenues have increased by about $5 million since the district’s 2023-24 budget was adopted in June.

Besides updating the board on the budget situation currently, staff has started to look at the development of the 2024-25 fiscal plan and has begun to preview items to possibly consider for that.

“As time goes by, we get more information,” Chow said, and the district adjusts the budget accordingly.

Before the meeting, Chow told this publication that property tax revenues have grown 5.8% in actuality compared to the 4% the district projected when it built the $314 million budget for the 2023-24 school year.

However, staff noted that any other “additional budget improvements to programs, staffing or existing salaries would require an increase in revenue or an offsetting reduction in expenditures.”

“I would not quite call them proposals yet,” district Superintendent Don Austin added, “but they are things that have made it this far in the process. Until they become budget assumptions, they're still ideas, and at the next board meeting, those ideas will have dollars attached to them.”

Various leadership groups continue to review potential budget items for the next academic year before finalizing a list to be approved by the board, Chow said.

“These are for students who are below-grade level in math in our elementary schools,” Segal said. “I did not realize when I was subbing that although we offer reading specialists at our elementary schools, which is great, at this time, we are not offering math specialists at our elementary schools to help our students who are struggling.”

College Now! is ideal for highly self-motivated, mature students who are seeking new challenges from a different academic setting.

The Middle College program is designed for academically capable students who may still be struggling with attendance, time management or other issues or feel disconnected to their school.

“I think it's a very good point that if we bring it in-house it's another opportunity to just make sure everyone knows that this is an option,” board President Jennifer DiBrienza said. “Even if you're doing fine here, there might be another path you're interested in.”

Now the district is ready to run the programs on its own, rather than contracting them out, and is looking to phase them in-house starting in the 2024-25 school year.

In other business Tuesday, the board reviewed a proposal for the district to launch its own Middle College and College Now! programs, which allow juniors and seniors to earn college credit while still in high school.

Austin noted that many other districts are not looking at their next budget yet. "We're excited about being this far ahead of the game,” he said.

“Addressing programmatic or staffing changes in the spring limits our opportunities to thoughtfully implement new programs to change or move staff,” Chow said, “and hiring the best new staff becomes a challenge the later we move into spring.”

Staff pointed out that the district has begun its budget development process earlier than usual, shifting it from January to now, for improved planning and to be able to tackle challenges that may arise.

Palo Alto Unified School District sees $5 million windfall, balances budget

The board also reviewed a proposal for the district to launch programs that allow high school students to earn college credit