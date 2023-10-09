Senior Focus: Day of the Dead, USS Hornet and the Redwood Cafe

On Nov. 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Avenidas will host a Day of the Dead Altar Exhibit & Open Mic. The event will start with complimentary refreshments and an open exhibit of the Community Altar. Following that will be The Final Curtain: An Open Mic Night on Death, Dying and Grief. The public can stop by for any portion of the program. Registration is encouraged but not required.

On Oct. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m., Avenidas will hold a workshop led by licensed social worker Christine Kovach called “Calling in the Ancestors: Soul Collage.” No art experience necessary, only a willingness to explore with an intuitive collage process. RSVP required.

DAY OF THE DEAD ... From Oct. 23 through Nov. 3, Avenidas will hold an array of Day of the Dead events to help people remember those who have died and to celebrate their memory. A community altar will be available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by to add a photo, memento and/or note to the community altar space as a way to honor and remember a departed ancestor or loved one.

Chef Julien provides catering, private chef, corporate and meal delivery services. His cuisine is creative, modern, and colorful — always with a French touch, according to Avenidas. The menu includes coffee drinks, pastries, salads, soups and sandwiches.

COME TO THE CAFE ... Avenidas’ 450 Bryant St. headquarters is also home to The Redwood, whose meals are prepared by Chef Julien, a Paris-trained chef. Tasty, healthy, high-quality, nutritious food can be ordered at affordable prices; patrons can also get a delicious pre-cooked dinner to take home.

The group will stop for an early no-host lunch at Jack London Square before visiting the USS Hornet. To register for the trip, call the JCC’s Customer Service Desk at 650-223-8700.

The ship is located on the southernmost pier of the former Naval Air Station in Alameda. The flight deck, hangar deck and first deck below are open. Other exhibits are from the NASA Apollo Moon exploration missions, several retired aircraft from the Second World War, the transonic and the early supersonic jet propulsion periods.

VISIT A NAVY SHIP … The Palo Alto Oshman Family Jewish Community Center is sponsoring a senior trip for those aged 65-plus to visit the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum on Nov. 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. The USS Hornet is an aircraft carrier from World War II that is now a museum ship affiliated with the Smithsonian.

Senior Focus: Day of the Dead, USS Hornet and the Redwood Cafe