Council weighs long-shot bid to designate former Fry's building as historic

Despite recognizing the cultural significance of the old cannery on Portage Avenue, Palo Alto is poised to reject a resident's request to designate it as a historical property, a move that would have complicated a developer's plan to demolish a portion of the building as part of a townhome project.
The city may, however, evaluate a historic designation for the remaining portion of the building, which Sobrato is looking to preserve and rehabilitate.
The City Council is scheduled to consider on Oct. 16 an application from Terry Holzemer, a local teacher, to place the cannery at 340 Portage Ave. on the city's historical inventory as either a Category I or a Category II resource. Doing so would create a new obstacle for The Sobrato Organization, which is preparing to demolish the portion of the cannery along Park Boulevard to construct a 74-townhome development as part of an agreement that the council approved last month.
The issue of historic significance has been extensively debated, with opponents of the development agreement criticizing the plan to partially demolish the old cannery, which was developed in 1913 by Chinese immigrant Thomas Foon Chew and which became one of the nation's largest canneries. The city's own historical analysis concluded that its historical impact is "significant" because of its role as an example of Santa Clara Valley agriculture.
Even though the council voted on Sept. 12 to approve the Sobrato deal, Holzemer made a case two days later to the Historical Resources Board for formally recognizing the cannery's historic significance.
"There is value (in designation), even in buildings that look like old factory buildings, particularly if they do provide a sense of place, especially for the Chinese American community," Holzemer told the board. "And I really think that's really important in our society today, with all the angst that people have against immigrants and migrants today."
The development agreement, which took more than a year to negotiate and review, recognizes the historical role of the cannery. As part of the deal, Sobrato is allowed to maintain commercial uses within the remaining cannery building, which formerly housed Fry's Electronics. It will also be required to maintain the building's main architectural feature, its monitor roofs, and to create space for the public in a small retail area in front of the building to survey the 1913 cannery.
The developer is also donating 3.25 acres to the city for a future park and an affordable-housing project.
The council's approval of the agreement made it unlikely, however, that members would approve the placement of the building on the historic inventory, which would have required extensive analysis and mitigations before the building could be demolished or modified.
Given that the deal with Sobrato has already been approved, both, the Historic Resources Board and planning staff, agreed last month that the bid to place the cannery on the state or local registry would serve little purpose at this point. The analysis identified the loss of the historical resources as a "significant and unavoidable" impact of the development agreement and the council acknowledged this loss when it adopted a statement of overriding consideration, effectively finding that the benefits of the deal outweigh this impact.
City planner Clare Raybould suggested that designating the entire cannery as historical at this point would conflict with the council's direction.
"It simply creates confusion because the development agreement has already been approved and a portion of the building will be demolished and it will lose its eligibility for the California register in doing that," Raybould said.
Mayor Lydia Kou, who attended the hearing, also acknowledged the historical importance of the cannery but argued that the council's options for protecting it are limited.
"There is absolute evidence that there are historical factors, but the unfortunate thing is that this is a private property and also that it was never registered," Kou said at the Sept. 14 meeting. "So, it's a little bit late to do that and based on the facts that the applicant and development agreement have shown, they will be preserving the monitor roofs, they're keeping most parts of the buildings."
The board voted 3-1, with Michael Makinen dissenting, to recommend that Holzemer's proposal to designate the entire cannery as a historic resource be rejected. At the same time, board members agreed that the remaining portion of the building should be evaluated for a historic designation on the local inventory. The board also voted 3-1, with Chair Alisa Eagleston-Cieslewicz dissenting, to evaluate the designation of the remaining portion of the building once the construction is completed.
Board member Carolyn Willis was among those who strongly supported moving ahead with the evaluation.
"I understand the entire building would no longer be eligible but because the building was built in sections; I firmly believe the monitor roof section would stand alone as a historical resource," Willis said.
City staff is pushing back against the recommendation. A report released on Oct. 5 notes that the central portion of the cannery building is not, currently, a standalone building.
"Nominations and designations to a register must be based on the condition in which a resource exists, not based on a future condition in which it may exist," the report states. "Further, the redevelopment of the site does not include approval of demolition such that it would become a standalone building."
Comments
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
"There is value (in designation), even in buildings that look like old factory buildings, particularly if they do provide a sense of place, especially for the Chinese American community," Holzemer told the board. "And I really think that's really important in our society today, with all the angst that people have against immigrants and migrants today."
Sense of place?! No it doesn't, Terry. It's a decrepit building that has been modified a lot over the years.
[Portion removed.]
Registered user
Downtown North
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
It’s ignorance to dismiss the building and it’s historical context as just a decrepit old pile.
[Portion removed due to deletion of referenced comment.]
People may disagree about an Application for historic status, but there is no informed disagreement about the building as historically significant, no matter the outcome. The Council acknowledged this.
Registered user
Barron Park
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Me 2 is correct. It is a decrepit old building. The fact that it represents a part of the history of this place doesn't automatically mean it should be preserved. If it were small, one could make an argument for preservation, but it is large and very much better use can be made of that property, as the City Council's approval of the Sobrato development has already affirmed.
As Sheyner noted, "both the Historic Resources Board and planning staff agreed last month that the bid to place the cannery on the state or local registry would serve little purpose at this point." The issue is settled.
Registered user
Palo Verde
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
They could have done so much better with the historic building.
Registered user
Ventura
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
The building is, at least today, historically ugly. Let's memorialize the history with a plaque and honor the pioneering and innovative spirit of Thomas Foon Chew and other hard working immigrants by better utilizing this space (and the many blighted sections along El Camino) for the benefit of today's Palo Altans.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Regardless of someone's political affiliation, the current plan shows a lack of imagination when our "leaders" could have added much-needed Asian markets and restaurants much like what San Francisco and San Jose have done with their Japantown and Little Vietnam.
If StreetSense, Palo Alto's retail consultant, is going to push PA as a tourist destination, they might have focused on something more interesting rather than square footage per resident. Who ever saw a tourist brochure saying "Come visit our single-wide and double-wide storefronts for exciting shopping and dining."
Registered user
Ventura
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
The old Fry's building is also historic as an integral part of Silicon Valley history. Saturday afternoon at Fry's was a veritable "who's who" of local tech nerds and angel investors. A book about Fry's by local techies would be fascinating, illustrated with Fry's "Wild West Theme" photographs. To love Fry's was a requirement.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Ramona Fernando, absolutely! Now all the computer stores are gone and we're out of luck if you want to touch something like a keyboard before buying. Also gone is Henry's Bar and Grill on University near The (former) President Hotel where all the nerds working at home made appearances on Friday night to show each other they were still alive. It was allegedly one of the oldest on the Peninsula.
Registered user
Ventura
52 minutes ago
Registered user
52 minutes ago
The behind-closed-door negotiation that gave Sobrato this sweetheart deal really needs to be investigated by the proper authorities. A Grand Jury would be nice. The Palo Alto City Council has been caught red-handed before, and this deal was much more blatant, in my opinion.
The City Council folded as soon as Sobrato mentioned "lawsuit." Sad.