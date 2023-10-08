Had enough heat? Wet weather is returning

Rain is likely to make a comeback across the San Francisco Bay Area this week, with temperatures also dropping by double digits.
The best chances for light rain will be Monday, Oct. 9, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the National Weather Service said Saturday.
Along the Peninsula, the chance of rain will be 40% after 11 a.m., according to forecasts. San Francisco, Oakland and Napa will have a 50% chance of precipitation in the period, according to the weather service.
The highest probability of precipitation will be 65% in Santa Rosa and 55% in San Rafael
Chances will be 40% in Concord and Hayward; 35% in Fremont and Sunnyvale; 30% in Santa Cruz, and 25% in San Jose and Livermore.
Temperatures are dropping from the 90s that the Peninsula has seen since Thursday. On Sunday, Oct. 8, high temperatures along the Peninsula will settle in the low 80s. On Monday, Peninsula cities will see temperatures in the low 70s, according to the NWS.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.