Around Town: an unusual gift, a return engagement and a storybook ending for local libraries

That wasn't Palo Alto's only diplomatic mission. Earlier in September, Neighbors Abroad welcomed a three-person delegation from another sister city, Albi, France. The group was in town to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the relationship, according to a blog posted by Neighbors Abroad. They were here for five days, during which time they chatted with local business leaders and checked out City Hall, Cantor Arts Center and the Palo Alto Art Center.

Kou announced the gift at the Oct. 2 meeting of the City Council and thanked Neighbors Abroad, the nonprofit that coordinates Palo Alto's relationships with its various sister cities.

SMELLS LIKE GREEN SPIRIT … Palo Alto offered an unusual gift last week to its sister city Oaxaca, Mexico: a garbage truck. Or, to be specific, a semi-automate sanitation truck, which has recently been decommissioned by the city's hauler, GreenWaste, and which Mayor Lydia Kou presented to Bernarda Gonzalez, wife of Oaxaca’s Mayor Francisco Martinez Neri, at a Sept. 26 ceremony.

Nose noted that further expansions of library hours are planned later this year at the Mitchell Park, Rinconada and Children’s libraries. The Mitchell Park and Rinconada branches will be open on Mondays starting later this fall, while the Children’s Libraries will get two additional days later in the year, according to the city.

Assistant City Manager Kiely Nose said this week that College Terrace and Downtown libraries will now be open on Tuesdays. Starting on Oct. 3, the hours at each branch became 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., which restores the downtown branch to pre-pandemic levels and brings the College Terrace branch beyond where it was before COVID-19.

STORYBOOK ENDING … Palo Alto’s bookworms received some good news this week when the city expanded library hours at two library branches and vowed to soon do the same at three others. Library services were severely curtailed during the pandemic as the city slashed its budget to account for decreasing revenues. Now, with the local economy rebounding and revenues back on the rise, the reverse is happening.

He told The Paly Voice, a 24/7 source for Palo Alto High School news, that his original plan was to have a viewing party for all the students, but he finally ended up asking the organizers to grant him early access to the episode to avoid a conflict with the Homecoming game. Thanks to this special arrangement, the episode aired on Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. at the Haymarket Theater.

To that, Nguyen said to the Weekly, “Being proficient at mental math can help a little in niche situations, like determining how risky one should be toward the end of the Double Jeopardy round. But the show typically doesn't have a lot of math clues, so a background in the humanities is probably more advantageous!”

“I'm proud to represent Paly again and to help make knowledge and trivia fun,” Nguyen said in an email exchange with the Weekly.

TEACHER BACK ON JEOPARDY … Daniel Nguyen, a math teacher at Palo Alto High School and a doctoral student, returned to the gameshow Jeopardy this past week. His comeback on the show is part of their inaugural Champions Wildcard tournament. The episode featuring Nguyen aired on Friday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. on ABC7.

Though their schwag from the trip did not include a garbage truck, the Albi group had the pleasure of taking a trip to San Francisco and Carmel, where the Carmel Mission features a plaque of famed French explorer (and Albi native) Jean François de Galaup, Comte de Lapérouse.

Around Town: an unusual gift, a return engagement and a storybook ending for local libraries