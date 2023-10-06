Public Agenda: utilities undergrounding, zoning changes for housing, Safe Routes to Schools

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the Safe Routes to Schools Program and consider zoning changes to implement programs in the city’s Housing Element. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to consider changes to the city’s fraud, waste and abuse hotline; discuss the proposed Friendship Cities program; and consider council procedures for censure and international travel. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

BOARD OF EDUCATION … The Palo Alto Unified Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 10, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the boardroom at 25 Churchill Ave, Palo Alto. A closed session will be first, followed by an open session, scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.. The agenda will be posted at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public 72 hours before the meeting.

Code: The council approved various changes to the municipal code to facilitate installation of electrification equipment, including a new provision aimed at allowing installations in side yards. Yes: Burt, Kou, Lauing, Stone, Tanaka, Veenker Recused: Lythcott-Haims

Holidays: The council voted to direct staff to discuss adding Juneteenth as a paid holiday with the city’s labor unions during the next round of negotiations. Yes: Burt, Lythcott-Haims, Stone, Veenker No: Kou, Lauing, Tanaka

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701. The agenda was not available by print deadline.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans discuss ways to improve outreach, review incentives, and develop a work program steps for implementation of Comprehensive Plan Policy L7.1.2, which calls for reassessing the city's historic preservation ordinance. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to approve the 2023 Electric Integrated Resource Plan and hear an update on the undergrounding of the electrical distribution system. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings the week of Oct. 9