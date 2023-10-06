Help sustain the local news you depend on.

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the period Sept. 23-Oct. 3. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter .

Police calls: 1 rape reported

Recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police