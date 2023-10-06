Police calls: 1 rape reported

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the period Sept. 23-Oct. 3. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.
Arrests
Total arrests — 11
Violence Related
Wilkie Way, 10/02, 12:30 p.m., Rape (felony)
Theft Related
Grand theft - 3
Alcohol or Drug Related
Driving under the influence - 2
Possession of controlled substance - 2
Vehicle Related
Vehicle taken without owner’s consent - 2
Vehicle accident involving bicyclist - 1
Stolen vehicle recovered - 1
Vehicle accident/injury - 1
Miscellaneous
Bench warrant/failure to appear on felony charge - 3
Disorderly conduct - 1
Found property - 1
Lost property - 2
Outside warrant arrest - 1
Voided/error case - 1
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.