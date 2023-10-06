News

Police calls: 1 rape reported

Recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 6, 2023, 10:51 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Palo Alto Police Department seal. Embarcadero Media file photo.

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the period Sept. 23-Oct. 3. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

Arrests

Total arrests — 11

Violence Related

Wilkie Way, 10/02, 12:30 p.m., Rape (felony)

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Theft Related

Grand theft - 3

Alcohol or Drug Related

Driving under the influence - 2

Possession of controlled substance - 2

Vehicle Related

Vehicle taken without owner’s consent - 2

Vehicle accident involving bicyclist - 1

Stolen vehicle recovered - 1

Vehicle accident/injury - 1

Miscellaneous

Bench warrant/failure to appear on felony charge - 3

Disorderly conduct - 1

Found property - 1

Lost property - 2

Outside warrant arrest - 1

Voided/error case - 1

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Police calls: 1 rape reported

Recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 6, 2023, 10:51 am

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the period Sept. 23-Oct. 3. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

Arrests

Total arrests — 11

Violence Related

Wilkie Way, 10/02, 12:30 p.m., Rape (felony)

Theft Related

Grand theft - 3

Alcohol or Drug Related

Driving under the influence - 2

Possession of controlled substance - 2

Vehicle Related

Vehicle taken without owner’s consent - 2

Vehicle accident involving bicyclist - 1

Stolen vehicle recovered - 1

Vehicle accident/injury - 1

Miscellaneous

Bench warrant/failure to appear on felony charge - 3

Disorderly conduct - 1

Found property - 1

Lost property - 2

Outside warrant arrest - 1

Voided/error case - 1

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.