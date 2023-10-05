Their ramen comes in pork, garlic pork, pork miso and garlic miso pork soup base options. It’s topped abundantly with two pieces of pork, shredded chicken, fried whole garlic, kikurage mushroom, chives and — love it or hate it — quail egg, instead of the more common soft-boiled egg. Yes, it’s a slightly innovative take on traditional ramen and makes for a colorful, vibrant, carefully curated dish.

Seven standout spots to slurp a steaming bowl of ramen this fall

Local eateries serve up a variety of options, from pork to seafood to vegetarian

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 5, 2023, 3:43 pm

The Bay Area has long been ramen-obsessed. Of all the region’s culinary trends and foodie fanaticism, nothing seems to spark longer wait lists and eater-on-a-mission car rides than those steaming hot bowls of noodles in exquisitely rendered broth. Though local diners' love of ramen knows no season, with fall in the air and chillier weather afoot, we've revisited and updated this list of standout ramen spots on the Peninsula from our sister publication, The Six Fifty. Ramen Dojo If you live in the Bay Area and/or love ramen (and chances of the latter increase with the former), you’ve most likely heard of Ramen Dojo in San Mateo and its long lines. It’s one of the most well-known ramen shops on this list, with diners driving in from San Francisco, San Leandro and all over the Bay Area for the restaurant’s rich flavorful broth. Their ramen comes in pork, garlic pork, pork miso and garlic miso pork soup base options. It’s topped abundantly with two pieces of pork, shredded chicken, fried whole garlic, kikurage mushroom, chives and — love it or hate it — quail egg, instead of the more common soft-boiled egg. Yes, it’s a slightly innovative take on traditional ramen and makes for a colorful, vibrant, carefully curated dish. The Banbanji ramen, with a sesame pork broth, comes with the standard toppings, minus the pork. And for a vegetarian option, there's the creamy corn ramen. Ramen Dojo’s noodles are on the thicker side and cooked al-dente, which helps balance out the strong flavor of the broth. Chashu slices are generous, juicy and perfectly smoked, with a simple flavor. Be careful when you’re selecting the spice level — here, the extra spicy is actually extra spicy, and you might get a kick you weren’t expecting. Ramen Dojo, 805 S. B St., San Mateo; 650-401–6568. ramendojo-sanmateo.com. Ramen Nagi If you’re looking for a quick, no-wait ramen stop, Ramen Nagi might not be your best bet. Since its opening, the restaurant has drawn epic interest and round-the-clock lines that reflect its game-changing role in the Palo Alto ramen scene. In fact, this location is the Tokyo-based chain’s first-ever venture into the U.S. market, and their ramen is living up to the hype. Customers can choose from four broths, dubbed “kings”: original (tonkotsu), black (squid ink), red (red miso and red chili paste) and green (with basil, parmesan and olive oil). Each bowl starts with the tonkotsu as its base. The pork broth is cooked for more than 20 hours. Also notable is Ramen Nagi’s vegetarian ramen — the broth is made from cauliflower, onions, milk and garlic — that will be a rotating menu item in Palo Alto. Instead of the traditional chashu pork, it comes with thin discs of fried, shredded potato, like a paper-thin latke. Ramen Nagi, 541 Bryant St., Palo Alto; ramennagiusa.com. Hokkaido Ramen Santouka A cute little stand located inside San Jose’s Mitsuwa Marketplace, Hokkaido Ramen Santouka is your classic, international ramen chain staple. But don’t brush off this location for being another bland food court disaster just yet: The spicy miso and shiso ramens boast perfectly seasoned broths and the most tender, melt-in-your-mouth chashu. Plus you can’t miss out on dessert. Hokkaido Ramen Santouka, 675 Saratoga Ave., San Jose; 408-446–1101. santouka.co.jp. Ramen Parlor If you’re into seafood like us, then you may want to set your sights on Ramen Parlor, whose famous lobster garlic ramen is always worth the trip and something you won’t find anywhere else in the area. It comes loaded with soft shell crab, spinach and quail egg. The broth is bold and the lobster creates a deeper, saltier flavor. Other seafaring bowls include the crab spicy miso ramen and shrimp curry ramen. Not into seafood? There are plenty of other options. You can choose from three ramen categories — classic, parlor and house specialty — each of which offers different ramen broths (pork, miso, garlic, soy sauce). Ramen Parlor, 901 S. B St., San Mateo; 650-344–9728. ramenparlor-sanmateo.com. Ramen Izakaya Yu-Gen With a great interior and lively atmosphere, Yu-Gen has been a key location in the Peninsula’s ramen scene outside of San Mateo for a while now. The restaurant’s tonkotsu “deluxe” ramen is a local mainstay and worth coming back for again and again. There’s also a chicken paitan ramen, served with a five-spice quarter chicken, as well as a mixed vegetable ramen for non-carnivores. Delve into Yu-Gen’s menu for pre-ramen eats, such as the takoyaki (octopus dumpling balls) and chicken karaage, and round out the meal with one of the many sake options. Ramen Izakaya Yu-Gen, 152 Castro St., Mountain View; 650-428–0888. yugen-us.com. Himawari-Tei At first glance, Himawari might resemble a jazz bar more than a ramen restaurant: Vinyl record covers line the walls, with high stools and sophisticated industrial lights making for a great place to catch up with friends over ramen and beer. The menu is a long list of familiar dishes: soy ramen, shio ramen, miso ramen and deluxe ramen, plus appetizers such as agedashi tofu and gyoza. Himawari’s light broth and time-tested favorites satisfy both ramen fanatics and newbies. Don’t forget to order the massive, crispy-on-the-outside, tender-in-the-inside chicken karaage. Himawari-Tei, 202 2nd Ave., San Mateo; 650-375–1005. Ramen Seas Unlike tonkotsu or even shoyu, seafood ramen can be a rather hit or miss affair on the Peninsula. But fear not — for seafood ramen that is both delicious and dependable, we point you to Ramen Seas. The Sunnyvale restaurant’s main seafood broth — the defining factor of good ramen — is light, savory and full of rich shellfish flavor. Other options include clam (our favorite) and miso. Ramen Seas, 173 S Murphy Ave., Sunnyvale; 408-481–0900.

—Additional reporting by Heather Zimmerman