Palo Alto Mayor Lydia Kou to attend local event at Dawoodi Bohra mosque

Over 160 families form the mosque’s San Jose Jamaat, meaning congregation. They come from different places across the Bay Area — from Morgan Hill all the way to San Francisco.

Besides India, Bohras who have lived and worked in the Bay Area since the 1950s also came from Pakistan, East Africa and Sri Lanka, to obtain higher education, start businesses and pursue professional endeavors. “Education is very important,” Motorwala said, speaking for the community.

Dawoodi Bohra, a sub-sect of Shia Islam is a community known for being entrepreneurial and engaged in community building. It’s a predominantly business class community from Gujarat, a state on the western coast of India.

“It is time to include people in the celebration and showcase our culture, food and people,” said Nargis Motorwala, organizer of the event. She is a freelance financial markets analyst who has been living in the Bay Area for 23 years.

Palo Alto’s first freestanding mosque — which opened after seven years of design and construction in 2015 — is hosting a fun fair to celebrate the rich tapestry of Dawoodi Bohra culture on Saturday, Oct. 7. The event is being held to mark the 80th birthday of the 53rd leader of their faith, Syedna Dr. Mufaddal Saifuddin.

Besides members of the faith, the event will be attended by Palo Alto Mayor Lydia Kou, Police Chief Andrew Binder, other local dignitaries like senior members of the fire department, as well as people from the neighboring Jewish community.

Speaking about the significance of the location of the mosque, Motorwala said that as per the old regulations of the Islamic way one must live within a certain distance from the mosque to be able to go there.

Bohri food also includes snacks like samosas, but thinner and flatter than the usual kind. Motorwala explained that they are shaped like Greek spanakopitas; fillings comprise keema (minced meat) and dal (lentils). Another favorite is chikoli, a wholesome one-pot-meal that resembles pasta.

Besides biryani, other preparations like chicken tarkari, kebabs and dabba gosht will be served at the event. “Dabba gosht is one of the most popular Bohri foods. In earlier times, especially in Mumbai, they used to make it in a dabba — a metal box — but over time it became famous as a dish in itself. It has a layer of meat with gravy, egg, tomato and capsicum (bell pepper) on top,” Motorwala said. One could have it as a standalone meal or eat it with accompaniments like roti or flat wheat bread.

Because the community has roots in Gujarat, “there is a lot of inspiration from Gujarati food, but since it’s a Muslim community, non-vegetarian food is also part of the culture.”

At the event, there will be food and culture-themed stalls, as well as games organized by children. The mosque has a food area — Mawaid — where people gather and eat. It has a big commercial kitchen and a licensed cook who adheres to the specific health codes.

People are expected to come dressed to the event in their finest traditional clothes, men in white and gold and women in their colorful, finely embroidered rida.

The inspiration is mohabbat or love for humanity which was the topic of this year’s Ashara Mubāraka, which translates to "Blessed 10," a 10-day period of reflection. It signifies the connection between people and, in turn, their connection to God, Motorwala explained. “The inspiration for tree planting has come from there.”

At the event, there will be a tree-planting ceremony as well. The community’s Project Rise initiative has been taking steps to retain ecological balance through clean-up drives at beaches and neighborhood streets.

Motorwala said, “If I wanted to take a stall, then I could do whatever I am good at. If I am good at food, I would have a food stall.”

The idea is to foster the exchange of ideas, encourage discussions and bring people from different socio-economic backgrounds together; with every meal, there is the possibility of new friendships forming.

“Since it’s a circle, you are not sitting across or away from anyone and everybody can talk to one another. There is no restriction as to who you can sit with. You can sit with anyone,” Motorwala said.

The community takes pride in its Moroccan-style thaal system — where usually eight people sit in a circle and eat from a common thaal or large plate. It starts with customary salt tasting, followed by eating sweet and savory items and ends with a bit of salt again.

