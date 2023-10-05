Obituaries: Local residents who've died recently

Local residents who have died recently include:

June Jensen, 99, a Menlo Park resident and journalist who was once one of the few female city editors at a daily newspaper, met her husband, a longtime San Mateo County coroner, in jail while doing interviews about an arson case, and was one of the organizers of the San Mateo County Council of Democratic Clubs and the Menlo Park Democratic Club, on Sept. 4.

Marc Gambit Toney, 28, a San Francisco resident who grew up in Mountain View, set the school record in pole vault at University of California at Davis, worked as an account executive at SalesForce and loved books, on Sept. 14.

