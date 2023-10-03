Police nab robbery suspect at downtown 7-Eleven

A San Jose resident who police said robbed a man near the downtown Palo Alto Caltrain station on Monday night was arrested shortly after the incident at a nearby 7-Eleven.

The robbery occurred shortly after 9 p.m., when the victim, a man in his 30s, got off the Caltrain along with a man whom he had met on the Caltrain as they were traveling north from San Jose, according to a Police Department news release.

The victim reported that he was robbed on Alma Street and Lytton Avenue, near the Caltrain station, after the other man claimed that he had a gun and threatened to kill him unless he handed over his backpack and bag of clothing, according to the police. The man also shoved him while stealing the property, police said.

Shortly after getting the call about the robbery, the police dispatch center received another call from the downtown 7-Eleven reporting that a man inside was causing a disturbance. Police said that when they arrived at the 7-Eleven at 401 Waverley they recognized the man as the robbery suspect and arrested him.

Police said the man did not have a firearm but he did have the other man's stolen property, which the police returned to the robbery victim, according to the news release.