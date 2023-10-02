News

Police calls: 6 arrests, 1 hit and run

Recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 2, 2023, 5:47 pm 0
Palo Alto police headquarters. Embarcadero Media file photo.

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Sept. 16-22. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

Arrests

Total arrests — 18

Violence Related

445 Emerson St., 9/20, 7:05 p.m. Battery on person - simple (misdemeanor)

Embarcadero Road/Bryant Street, 9/21, 4:44 p.m. Hit and run resulting in injury (felony)

Theft Related

Burglary — 4

Grand theft — 3

Identity theft — 1

Petty theft — 1

Alcohol or Drug Related

Smoking in prohibited public places — 1

Vehicle Related

Auto theft — 1

Display unlawful registration —1

Stored vehicle — 4

Theft from auto — 2

Vehicle accident/injury — 4

Vehicle accident/no injury — 2

Vehicle tampering —1

Miscellaneous

Appropriate lost property — 1

APS Cross Report Information Only — 2

Bench warrant — 2

Court order violation — 1

Elder abuse — 1

Found property — 5

False imprisonment — 1

False use of age — 1

Lost property — 1

Impersonation — 1

Mental health evaluation — 4

Missing person — 1

Obtain money by false pretenses — 2

Outside warrant arrest — 5

Public nuisance — 1

Suspicious circumstances — 3

Trespassing — 1

Vandalism — 3

Voided case — 3

