Police calls: 6 arrests, 1 hit and run

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Sept. 16-22. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.
Arrests
Total arrests — 18
Violence Related
445 Emerson St., 9/20, 7:05 p.m. Battery on person - simple (misdemeanor)
Embarcadero Road/Bryant Street, 9/21, 4:44 p.m. Hit and run resulting in injury (felony)
Theft Related
Burglary — 4
Grand theft — 3
Identity theft — 1
Petty theft — 1
Alcohol or Drug Related
Smoking in prohibited public places — 1
Vehicle Related
Auto theft — 1
Display unlawful registration —1
Stored vehicle — 4
Theft from auto — 2
Vehicle accident/injury — 4
Vehicle accident/no injury — 2
Vehicle tampering —1
Miscellaneous
Appropriate lost property — 1
APS Cross Report Information Only — 2
Bench warrant — 2
Court order violation — 1
Elder abuse — 1
Found property — 5
False imprisonment — 1
False use of age — 1
Lost property — 1
Impersonation — 1
Mental health evaluation — 4
Missing person — 1
Obtain money by false pretenses — 2
Outside warrant arrest — 5
Public nuisance — 1
Suspicious circumstances — 3
Trespassing — 1
Vandalism — 3
Voided case — 3
