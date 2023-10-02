News

California Clean Air Day returns to the Bay Area on October 4

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is inviting residents to participate in the sixth annual California Clean Air Day on October 4

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is inviting residents to participate in the sixth annual California Clean Air Day on October 4.

Designed around individual actions, the event is a statewide initiative built on the idea that shared experiences unite people to improve community health.

According to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, Bay Area residents, community groups, businesses and local government agencies can participate by visiting www.cleanairday.org and taking the Clean Air Day pledge, which signifies a commitment to take actions that lead to cleaner air in their communities.

The pledge offers a menu of activities that help clear the air from changing air filters to opting not to drive to switching out harmful cleaning products.

“Clean Air Day is a reminder of the pressing need to incorporate actions in our daily routines that improve air quality and combat climate change,” said Dr. Philip Fine, executive officer of the Air District. “We all have a role to play in keeping the air clean. Simple actions like limiting driving, taking transit or composting food scraps protect our air and lead to a healthier Bay Area.”

In 2022, nearly 2 million people and over 650 organizations pledged to do their part to improve air quality, said the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. This year, Clean Air Day will place a special focus on engaging and supporting youth in cleaning the air with education programs in schools and student-led efforts to raise awareness of air pollution issues.

Hosted by the Coalition for Clean Air, Clean Air Day is an accessible opportunity that allows for virtual and in-person participation. For a full list of Clean Air Day events being held around the Bay Area, visit www.cleanairday.org/events.

