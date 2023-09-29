Public Agenda: new city holidays, zoning for electrification

Here's a preview of issues that will be discussed at Palo Alto government meetings the week of Oct. 2.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to consider consider designating new city holidays, including Juneteenth and Cesar Chavez Day, and adopting zone changes to encourage electrification in residential neighborhoods. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491. The agenda was not available by publication deadline.

• Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.

