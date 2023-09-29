News

Public Agenda: new city holidays, zoning for electrification

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings the week of Oct. 2.

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto City Hall entrance. Photo by Jamey Padojino.

Here's a preview of issues that will be discussed at Palo Alto government meetings the week of Oct. 2.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to consider consider designating new city holidays, including Juneteenth and Cesar Chavez Day, and adopting zone changes to encourage electrification in residential neighborhoods. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491. The agenda was not available by publication deadline.

Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.

Here are the major actions taken at government meetings the week of Sept. 25.

CITY COUNCIL

The council did not meet this week.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION (Sept. 26)

Environmental Volunteers: The commission heard a presentation from the nonprofit Environmental Volunteers. Action: None

Dogs: The commission discussed options for new dog parks and agreed to focus its efforts on north Palo Alto once the city completes the expansion of an existing dog park at Mitchell Park and the construction of a new dog park at Boulware Park. Action: None

