Local athletes turn out in droves Friday for the annual Moonlight Run

The situation might have been worse if not for quick intervention by alert volunteers who were manning the water station in the middle of the race course. Graham Sine, 16, was stationed in the Baylands when he heard someone say that a man collapsed, Sine told this publication. He and another volunteer ran up the to man, who was placed in the recovery position, with one arm extended and the other arm folded and supporting his head. The man was vomiting and, at one point he stopped breathing and his heart stopped, Sine said.

Toward the end of the night, as the medal ceremony was getting underway, a runner who was participating in the 10K collapsed and stopped breathing, prompting police and paramedics to respond, according to event organizers. It was unknown Friday night what the status of the individual was, but a police officer reported that he was alive and had regained his pulse and his breathing.

The annual event was organized by the Palo Alto Weekly and city of Palo Alto. Medals were awarded to the top three finishers in each run.

With the full moon making only occasional appearances during the cloudy evening, athletes by the hundreds took to the trails for a 5K walk or run, a 10K or the half marathon, striding past herons and pickleweed.

The annual race, which raises money for local nonprofits, had more than 2,000 participants in the four events. The complete race results can be found at results.changeofpace.com .

"In training, we basically did this situation over and over again. Lifeguard training is specifically in the water, but chest compressions and AEDs is what we did over and over again in training," Sine said.

Sine, who learned first aid training with with Boy Scout Troupe 257, said he had also completed a lifeguarding training course just two weeks ago and was able to apply those skills during the medical emergency.

Sine, a Palo Alto High student, began to perform CPR while someone called 9-1-1. Police arrived several minutes later and used an automatic external defibrillator, Sine said. Paramedics also quickly got to the scene to try to resuscitate the man before transporting him to the hospital. Police said he had regained his pulse.

Out of the female 10K runners, Rebecca Tisdale finished first at 43:50.35. Stephanie Loseille took second place, finishing in 44:56.26, and Amanda Mancino took third, completing the race in 45:25.03.

Tiffany Jin took first place out of the female half-marathoners, finishing in 1:38:55.21. Kristin Haskell and Maria Bautista took second and third place, completing the race in 1:48:39.82 and 1:54:07.68, respectively.

He was followed 12 seconds later by Ricardo Cardenas, who finished in 1:29:11.79, and Froylan Roldan, who completed the course in 1:31:46.43.

As a special surprise for the first-place finisher of the 10K in the 70+ age bracket, a cash prize, the Ramanujam Parthasarathy Running Free Award, was given out, the third distribution of what is now an annual honor. The recipient, Phil Mast, finished with a time of 57:52:33. The award is a donation from a local family in honor and memory of the wife's father, who ran until he was 83 for the joy and freedom it gave him. The Moonlight Run was the sole purpose for his visits to Palo Alto, according to the family.

The Moonlight Run & Walk marks the kick off to the Weekly's 2023 Holiday Fund campaign, which raises support for nonprofits that assist children, families and individuals in need in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. Last year, the fund raised and granted $793,000 to the agencies, with 100% of donations going to the nonprofits and zero going to administrative costs.

Out of the female 5K runners, Honey Gholami finished first at 19:44.22. Megan Tarbell followed, completing the race in 21:57.89, and Ethel Yang finished third, completing the course in 23:05.28.

Benjamin Huang took second place, completing the course in 17:04.90, just 2 seconds before Paul Leblond, who finished third with a time of 17:07.01.

Local athletes turn out in droves Friday for the annual Moonlight Run

Charity event raises money for Palo Alto Weekly's Holiday Fund