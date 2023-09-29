News

Caltrans bridge work to close U.S. 101 southbound lanes in Redwood City this weekend

Northbound lanes scheduled to close later this month

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

U.S. 101 Southbound will be closed for 55 hours this weekend between Brittan and Whipple avenues in Redwood City for construction on the Cordilleras Creek Bridge, Caltrans announced.

Traffic crawls in both directions on Highway 101 during rush hour on October 13, 2015. Photo by Veronica Weber.

All southbound lanes in that section of highway will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday night until 5 a.m. Monday morning. Northbound lanes in the same area are scheduled to be closed the weekend of October 13-16 during the same hours.

According to Caltrans, the bridge is at the “end of its service life” and will be replaced with a single-span bridge. Residents should avoid the area and use alternate routes during the closures. Signs will be set up to direct traffic away from the construction sites.

