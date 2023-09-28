News

Lieutenant from Stanford's Department of Public Safety graduates from FBI National Academy

Ceasar Campos was part of the 287th session of the academy

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

The Stanford Department of Public Safety has announced that Lt. Ceasar Campos has completed the training program at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

FBI logo. Courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

Campos graduated from the 287th session of the academy.

His class consisted of men and women from 46 states, four military organizations, three federal civilian organizations, 21 nations around the world and 13 college and university public safety departments.

Throughout the 10-week program, Campos underwent intensive training, which included coursework in advanced investigative techniques, leadership development, communication skills, and physical fitness, according to a press release.

Chief Laura Wilson said she is confident that Campos's graduation from the FBI National Academy will “contribute significantly to the agency's ongoing efforts to uphold public safety and maintain the highest standards of professionalism. His dedication to excellence and continuous learning sets a positive example for fellow officers and reinforces the agency's commitment to serving the Stanford community with integrity and expertise.”

