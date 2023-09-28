Bike Palo Alto is back after four-year gap

Bike Palo Alto, a local bicycling event organized by volunteers, is back after a long pandemic hiatus. The two-hour fair will be held on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 1-3 p.m. at Fairmeadow Elementary School.
The last edition of the event was held back in 2019; the event drew in about 900 people.
This will be Bike Palo Alto’s 11th year since its inception in 2010.
According to Penny Ellson, community volunteer on the Bike Palo Alto team, it is “a grassroots event for people who’re just starting out bicycling, who may have reservations about bicycling and who may not know all the off-road trails and quieter streets that make bicycling in this town so much fun.”
It’s for people of all ages and abilities, who’re not already super skilled, experienced bicyclists. The event specifically targets families with children. To this end, some of the routes double up as school routes, others as work commutes. There’s one that’s geared towards nature lovers — this route will take people to the Bay Trail, where they can learn about the marshland ecosystem.
The objective is to introduce people — who mostly use their cars to get around the city — to local bicycle routes.
“If you’re driving around, you might not necessarily notice things like bike bridges. The average Palo Alto citizen doesn’t even know we have bicycle boulevards. If they know about them, they may not know where they are,” Ellson said.
Participants will be given free treats, mini tours and a chance to participate in activities along the way. The organizers will set up booths where participants can stop by and speak with “planners” about bicycling routes around Palo Alto.
The Gunn High School bike club is working to do mini bike tune-ups for people. At Stanford Research Park there will be free rechargeable bike lights — while supplies last — and reusable containers for people to make their own trail mixes.
To teach very young kids basic biking skills and etiquette before they go on the road, Nara Cammack, a Palo Alto high school student, will be conducting a "pop-up traffic safety garden," in the tradition of the kind they have in the Netherlands and England. It’s basically a safe open space where kids can learn and practice the fundamentals of riding.
This May, a three-day bicycling event called Bike to Wherever Days took place. According to Ellson, the upcoming event is “hugely different.”
The difference lies mostly in the target audience profile for the two events.
Bike to Wherever Days was “a program designed to encourage people who’re already bicycling on a regular basis to keep it up. Most of the people there were regional commuters, people riding to work and school, from as far away as San Jose.”
Typically, events like these get most of the registrations in the last three days.
“I have no idea what to expect,” Ellson admitted. She is sure about getting 300 participants at a minimum. “Beyond that, it could be anything.”
Ellson, who moved to Palo Alto around 27 years ago, from upstate New York, also serves as a member of the Palo Alto Pedestrian & Bicycle Advisory Committee, but at this event she’s not representing that position.
The event is free for all. To participate, register at eventbrite.com. More details are available at bikepaloalto.org.
Comments
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Hmmm. No mention of EBikes.
I think there should be more discussion on the safety of EBikes as well as Escooters, Eskateboards and any other invention that comes along. These Ebikes are much too fast when mixing with other pedal bikes and need to overtake them, and even worse when ridden by teens too young to have a drivers license. When Ebike riders don't know the rules of the road they are a danger to every road user.
Registered user
College Terrace
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
What is the legal age for operating a ebike (looks like a cross between a mo-ped and dirtcycle). I often see youngsters zipping dangerously fast through city streets on them. Maybe 12,13,14 years of age. One teen kid was zigzagging (for the fun of it) down a street with many cars behind . Can someone w knowledge of road safety and these ebike explain??
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Bike Palo Alto is for everyone at every skill level, not just new bicyclists. It's primary purpose is to help people discover little known quieter, calmer routes around town, including off-road paths and trails, bike bridges. It is fun to experience this discovery with a community ride--along with many other people on bicycles. The routes take people to fun destinations, including parks, open space, treat shops, a visit to the home of the donkey who was the model for Donkey in Shrek and his real life donkey friends, for example. This is fun for any one who likes to ride a bike. Like me! I'm a senior who still loves to ride around our beautiful town for exercise and to connect with my community. Bike Palo Alto! It's great!
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
57 minutes ago
Registered user
57 minutes ago
There are different classifications of e-bikes. The rules vary by class. A rider must be at least 16 years of age to ride a Class 3 e-bike.
Parents, e-bikes (even the lower power pedal assist e-bikes) can be very fast. It is important, with any kind of bike, to practice ride with your son or daughter to make sure they understand how to share the road legally and safely. Make sure they understand their responsibility on the road. All bikes and e-bikes are vehicles under the law. Make sure they know vehicle code (which also will help later when they learn to drive). This will help them keep safe. Also, it protects you, as you may be liable, as the legally responsible adult, for any harm they might do to others if they behave recklessly. All parents should have serious conversations about this with their bicycling and e-biking children. Teaching our kids to be law abiding citizens is key task of parenting.
Kids need exercise and they outgrow bikes. I see no reason to buy an expensive e-bike for their growing child. They are expensive. Our community is flat, very easy to ride. I am over 60 and I can ride a foot-powered bike to schlep groceries. There's no reason why an able-bodied young person should need electric assist of any kind for around-town trips. If they need power assist in flat Palo Alto, they probably REALLY need the exercise of pedaling to get more fit.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
57 minutes ago
Registered user
57 minutes ago
Back to Bike Palo Alto. Join us! It's fun!