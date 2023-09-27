Palo Alto set to make Juneteenth and Cesar Chavez Day city holidays

What about the holiday formerly known as Columbus Day? Is it now officially the Indigenous People's Day or can both names co-exist?

Should Cesar Chavez, for example, be celebrated in the same breath as Dolores Huerta, his partner and co-founder of United Farm Workers, or should each of these labor leaders have their own day?

Palo Alto's elected leaders all agree that the city should create more holidays as part of an effort to spread awareness about cultural diversity, demonstrate inclusiveness and combat hate crimes.

Her colleagues on the Human Relations Commission agreed and unanimously recommended having Palo Alto add both days to its list of paid holidays. All the other potential holidays on the city's list would feature ceremonies, proclamations and other recognition events but without an actual day off for city workers.

"So that begs a question to me. Why has the city of Palo Alto not recognized those two holidays?" Vice Chair Adriane Eberle asked during the hearing. "Personally, I believe they should be paid city holidays."

Juneteenth is almost certain to become an official day of recognition in Palo Alto after the city's Human Relations Commission voted last year to recommend its inclusion as a paid holiday. The holiday, which falls on June 19, celebrates the emancipation of slaves — in Galveston, Texas, in the aftermath of the Civil War — by Major General Gordon Granger.

If the council approves the commission's recommendation, Palo Alto would designate Juneteenth as a holiday and reach out to East Palo Alto to collaborate on a celebration event. The commission also agreed with Burt and Kou's suggestion to celebrate both Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerto on March 31. Under the new proposal, Holocaust Remembrance Day would be marked with activities involving local Jewish groups while the Armenian Remembrance Day would be recognized with an official proclamation.

Some of these changes have already been implemented, at least in part. Last summer, as the city was approving new contracts with its various labor groups, it included a provision allowing all workers to take time off for a "day of reflection" or "historical significance" at any point in the year. The City Council also recognized May as the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month and hosted various events to mark the occasion.

While the memo did not propose creating any paid holidays, Burt and Kou recommended recognizing Juneteenth, combining Cesar Chaves and Dolores Huerta Day into one holiday that would be celebrated on March 31, celebrating Oct. 11 as Indigenous People's Day and proclaiming May as "Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month."

"Unfortunately, we are too frequently reminded that significant challenges remain in our society, and some of the recent national political environment has undermined our mission of inclusion," the memo stated.

The movement to add holidays was spurred by a memo that Mayor Lydia Kou and Council member Pat Burt wrote in spring 2022. The goal, they wrote, is to "promote equality, honor diversity and oppose racism."

"In no world does it make sense to name a holiday after both, victims and perpetrators of some of the worst atrocities in our nation's history," Stone said at the council's September 2022 discussion.

While two new holidays are being added, one will be renamed. The Human Relations Commission reaffirmed the council's decision to rename the October holiday formerly known as Columbus Day to Indigenous People's Day. However, in a nod to those who view the second Monday in October as the time to celebrate their Italian pride, the council also agreed to concurrently recognize it as Italian Heritage Day.

"However, the actual impact of an additional holiday is the loss of a municipal business day plus the incremental financial cost of approximately $100,000 to $120,000 for holiday-specific compensation," the report approved by Community Services Director Kristen O'Kane states.

The celebrations would come at a cost. A report from the Community Services Department estimated that total payroll on holidays at the current compensation structure and staffing levels is about $635,000. If the city were fully staffed, the payroll would be $735,000.

The new holiday schedule would raise Palo Alto's total number of paid holidays to 12 (or 13 if you count the floating holiday). According to staff analysis, this would put the city in the middle range among comparable cities in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties which, according to staff, generally have between 10 and 15 designated holidays. The state of California and the federal government each have 11 designated holidays, according to a report from the Community Services Department.

Palo Alto set to make Juneteenth and Cesar Chavez Day city holidays

City Council prepares to couple celebration with compensation for municipal workers as it expands list of paid holidays