4th largest powerball jackpot helps raise nearly $54M for California schools

The California Lottery said it has raised an estimated $53.8 million for public education

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 26, 2023, 9:45 am
Excitement over the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history is helping California raise millions of dollars for its public schools, California Lottery said Monday, Sept. 25.

The California Lottery logo. Courtesy California Lottery via Bay City News.

The jackpot, which has been growing for over two months, now stands at an estimated $785 million for Monday night's draw. There have been 28 consecutive drawings without a top-prize winner.

Thanks to ticket sales statewide, the California Lottery said it has raised an estimated $53.8 million for public education.

"We're right back in this thrilling environment - that feeling when the jackpot is creeping towards a billion dollars," California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker said in a statement Monday. "It's exciting not only because someone in California could once again hit it big, but also for those who benefit from the Lottery, which are public schools."

A California ticket has won each of the top three Powerball jackpots in history, all of which reached the billion-dollar mark. The largest-ever jackpot, $2.04 billion, was won on Nov. 7, 2022 by a Californian. The $1.586 billion jackpot on Jan. 13, 2016 was split between winners in California, Florida and Tennessee. In July this year, a Californian also won the third-largest Powerball jackpot of $1.08 billion.

The cash value of Monday night's jackpot is $367 million. Powerball tickets are $2 each, and approximately 80 cents from each ticket sold in California helps schools fund supplies, programs and services, California Lottery said.

In February this year, the state lottery said it raised more than $2.07 billion for public education in 2022.

