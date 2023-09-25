Newsom signs bill seeking to protect LGBTQ+ youth from hostile foster homes

A bill seeking to amend the foster care vetting process to ensure LGBTQ+ youth are not placed in homes that could become hostile towards them is set to become California law.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday, Sept. 23, signed Senate Bill 407, proposed by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, which directs the Department of Social Services to amend the foster care vetting process to ensure LGBTQ+ youth are not placed in hostile foster homes.

"LGBTQ+ youth deserve a supportive and affirming home the same as any other child," Wiener said in a statement on Saturday. "I'm proud that California is taking this step to expand support for LGBTQ+ youth at a time when elected leaders in other states are targeting them with cruel restrictions and hate."

According to the senator's office, SB 407 will strengthen the resource family approval process for LGBTQ+ foster youth by requiring assessment of a family's ability and willingness to meet the needs of a child, regardless of the child's sexual orientation or gender identity.

SB 407 also requires that, should difficulty around these issues arise, resource family applicants demonstrate a willingness to obtain resources offered by the county or foster family agency or other available resources to meet those needs, the office added.