News

Yet another Spare the Air alert issued for Saturday due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke coming in from parts of Northern California and Oregon, continues to persist in the Bay Area

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 22, 2023, 12:06 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Wildfire smoke continues to persist in the Bay Area, prompting the region's air quality regulators to issue another Spare the Air alert for Saturday, Sept. 23, that bans the burning of wood or other solid fuels.

File photo of haze and smoke due to fires from Northern California and Oregon. Photo by Veronica Weber.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District had issued the Spare the Air alerts for Wednesday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 22, of this week because of smoke coming from wildfires further north in California and in southern Oregon.

On Spare the Air days, it is illegal in the nine-county Bay Area to use fireplaces, wood stoves, outdoor fire pits or any other wood-burning devices.

If people smell smoke, the district advises them to stay inside with windows and doors closed, and to set air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from coming inside.

People can find the latest air quality readings in their area by visiting this website.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Yet another Spare the Air alert issued for Saturday due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke coming in from parts of Northern California and Oregon, continues to persist in the Bay Area

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 22, 2023, 12:06 pm

Wildfire smoke continues to persist in the Bay Area, prompting the region's air quality regulators to issue another Spare the Air alert for Saturday, Sept. 23, that bans the burning of wood or other solid fuels.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District had issued the Spare the Air alerts for Wednesday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 22, of this week because of smoke coming from wildfires further north in California and in southern Oregon.

On Spare the Air days, it is illegal in the nine-county Bay Area to use fireplaces, wood stoves, outdoor fire pits or any other wood-burning devices.

If people smell smoke, the district advises them to stay inside with windows and doors closed, and to set air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from coming inside.

People can find the latest air quality readings in their area by visiting this website.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.