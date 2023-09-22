Yet another Spare the Air alert issued for Saturday due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke continues to persist in the Bay Area, prompting the region's air quality regulators to issue another Spare the Air alert for Saturday, Sept. 23, that bans the burning of wood or other solid fuels.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District had issued the Spare the Air alerts for Wednesday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 22, of this week because of smoke coming from wildfires further north in California and in southern Oregon.

On Spare the Air days, it is illegal in the nine-county Bay Area to use fireplaces, wood stoves, outdoor fire pits or any other wood-burning devices.

If people smell smoke, the district advises them to stay inside with windows and doors closed, and to set air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from coming inside.

People can find the latest air quality readings in their area by visiting this website.