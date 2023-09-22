Public Agenda: Parks & Recreation Commission talks about dog parks

Here's a preview of issues that will be discussed at Palo Alto government meetings the week of Sept. 25.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council is not meeting this week.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hear an update from the nonprofit Environmental Volunteers, discuss the city’s plans for adding dog parks and hear an update from its ad hoc committees. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

• Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.

Here are the major actions taken at government meetings the week of Sept. 18.

CITY COUNCIL (Sept. 18)