Public Agenda: Parks & Recreation Commission talks about dog parks

Here's a preview of issues that will be discussed at Palo Alto government meetings the week of Sept. 25.
CITY COUNCIL ... The council is not meeting this week.
PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hear an update from the nonprofit Environmental Volunteers, discuss the city’s plans for adding dog parks and hear an update from its ad hoc committees. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.
• Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.
Here are the major actions taken at government meetings the week of Sept. 18.
CITY COUNCIL (Sept. 18)
San Antonio: The council approved designating an area in south Palo Alto that includes segments of San Antonio Road, Bayshore Road and Alma Street as a "priority development area." Yes: Burt, Lauing, Lythcott-Haims, Stone, Tanaka, Veenker No: Kou
702 Ellsworth: The council considered a proposal to create a "planned community" zone to enable construction of a single-family residence at 702 Ellsworth Place. The council agreed to continue the decision to a later date while evaluating alternatives to ensure safe access for delivery trucks to Ellsworth. Yes: Unanimous
Gas: The council approved a new strategy for purchase of natural gas, which will raise rates by 4% to 6% while ensuring that the city will not pay more than $2/therm for gas. Yes: Burt, Kou, Lauing, Lythcott-Haims, Stone, Veenker No: Tanaka
COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE (Sept. 19)
Studies: The committee supported a staff proposal to approve a series of studies, including ones pertaining to bicycles, traffic impacts and visual impacts, to help it reach a decision on preferred alternatives for grade separations by June 2024. Yes: Unanimous
COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE (Sept. 19)
Landscaping: The committee recommended approving a $12.3-million, five-year contract with BrightView Landscape Services for landscape maintenance throughout the city. It also recommended approving a series of smaller contracts with other landscaping firms and a $529,459 contract with Grassroots Ecology for habitat restoration at Foothills Nature Preserve. Yes: Unanimous
Wastewater: The committee discussed and approved the financing plan for the Local Salt Removal Facility that would be constructed at the Regional Water Quality Control Plant. Yes: Unanimous
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.