Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run & Walk race night guide

To register for the 5K walk or run, the 10K run or the half marathon, go to the Moonlight Run registration page . There's also a virtual option to participate, for those unable to attend the event.

Thousands turn out to run, walk or cheer on athletes. It's a community event that will be fun for the whole family.

Proceeds from the charity event will go to the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund, which supports local nonprofit organizations serving children, families and individuals in need. This past year, the Weekly Holiday Fund granted nearly $800,000 dollars to nonprofits.

Here's everything you need to know about the Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run & Walk, which will take place at the Palo Alto Baylands, starting at the Baylands Athletic Center at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Medals for first-, second- and third-place finishers in each division will be handed out once final results are in, between 9:30 and 10 p.m. To maintain fairness to in-person runners, virtual participants will not be eligible for awards and will not be able to submit times.

Results of the in-person races will be available on computer monitors at the Baylands Athletic Center beginning at around 9:30 p.m. on race night. Results also will be posted online at bit.ly/3LrQFyG .

The half marathon route: Half marathoners turn left at the split (at the second water station) and follow a trail that goes west along a slough that takes runners back to the first leg of the run along East Bayshore Road for a second lap. When they reach the Byxbee Park water station for the second time they turn left again on the Slough Trail. But just past mile 11 and prior to going all the way to East Bayshore Road, the final leg of the half marathon course turns to the north, goes up and down Byxbee Hill and then rejoins the 10K route on the Byxbee Park access road. It does the same turnaround and then follows Embarcadero Road west to Geng Road and the finish. Note: Half marathoners who reach the split at the 9.5 milepost after 9:30 (two hours after the race’s 7:30 p.m. start) will be diverted and follow a shorter route to the finish line.

The 10K route: 10K runners go straight and follow the Byxbee Park access road back to Embarcadero Road. A small turnaround occurs in front of the small airport terminal and then runners proceed west on Embarcadero Road, back to Geng Road and to the finish.

The two runs split at the second water station at about 4.5 miles into the run as the course approaches Byxbee Park.

The 10K and half marathon runs each start south along Geng Road from the Baylands Athletic Center parking lot, take a short jog west on Embarcadero Road, then turn south on Faber Way. The course then enters the Baylands and follows a mostly straight paved path that includes a roughly 1-mile stretch next to the East Bayshore frontage road. At the 2-mile mark, where Adobe Creek flows to the bay, the trail turns sharply to the west onto a dirt levee and reaches the first water station. It then traverses the outer reaches of the Baylands, eventually turning back to the north, crossing a slough on a pedestrian bridge and then turning west toward Byxbee Park.

The 5K course follows the San Francisquito Creek levee past the north side of the Palo Alto Golf Course and the airport, and after the 1-mile mark, it turns to the south and passes the Baylands Interpretive Center. The trail then connects with Embarcadero Road just before the 1-mile mark, passes the duck pond and follows Embarcadero west past the airport and golf club. The finish is along Geng Road, back to the Baylands Athletic Center parking lot.

All events begin and end in the large parking lot next to the Bayland Athletic Center, at the end of Geng Road. Water/aid stations are situated approximately every 2.5 miles, except on the 5K route, where there is one before the 2-mile mark.

Pets: Dogs are permitted on the 5K walk but not on any of the runs, where the terrain and darkness make it too dangerous to have them. No retractable leashes. Bring your own cleanup bag.

Starting line: The start and finish of all four events are in the (closed) parking lot at the Baylands Athletic Center. All events will head out south on Geng, turn east on Embarcadero and then head out onto trails and levees south toward Mountain View. (See the course map for more details.)

T-shirts: T-shirts are available with registration only while supplies last. Sizing is also not guaranteed as it is first come, first served. T-shirts for participants who register early but are a no-show will not be held. Children running free do not receive T-shirts.

Check-in: Race check-in, sponsor and race headquarters booths, first aid and food/water are on the infield of the Baylands Athletic Center, located at the end of Geng Road.

Parking: Police and volunteers will direct you to parking in nearby business lots off Embarcadero and East Bayshore roads. Plan on arriving early and carpooling if possible, as lots will fill up. We recommend arriving at least an hour before your event. Please avoid parking in Stanford Eye Clinic lots.

Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run & Walk race night guide

Everything you need to know about the annual Baylands charity run