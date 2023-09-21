News

Traffic advisory issued for Embarcadero, El Camino and Sand Hill Road

Palo Alto Police Department cautions drivers about Saturday afternoon, Sept. 23

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 21, 2023, 12:57 pm 0

The Palo Alto Police Department has issued a weekend traffic advisory on account of the upcoming Stanford football game on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 23. Increased traffic is expected on Embarcadero Road, El Camino Real and Sand Hill Road, the Palo Alto police are reporting.

File photo of cars entering the intersection of Embarcadero Road and El Camino Real in Palo Alto. Photo by Veronica Weber.

The Stanford Football home season kicks off this Saturday at 4 p.m., when the Cardinal host the Arizona Wildcats.

The remaining home games for this season are scheduled to take place on Sept. 30, Oct. 21, Oct. 28, Nov. 18 and Nov. 25.

For more information, visit this website.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Traffic advisory issued for Embarcadero, El Camino and Sand Hill Road

Palo Alto Police Department cautions drivers about Saturday afternoon, Sept. 23

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 21, 2023, 12:57 pm

The Palo Alto Police Department has issued a weekend traffic advisory on account of the upcoming Stanford football game on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 23. Increased traffic is expected on Embarcadero Road, El Camino Real and Sand Hill Road, the Palo Alto police are reporting.

The Stanford Football home season kicks off this Saturday at 4 p.m., when the Cardinal host the Arizona Wildcats.

The remaining home games for this season are scheduled to take place on Sept. 30, Oct. 21, Oct. 28, Nov. 18 and Nov. 25.

For more information, visit this website.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.