Traffic advisory issued for Embarcadero, El Camino and Sand Hill Road

The Palo Alto Police Department has issued a weekend traffic advisory on account of the upcoming Stanford football game on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 23. Increased traffic is expected on Embarcadero Road, El Camino Real and Sand Hill Road, the Palo Alto police are reporting.

The Stanford Football home season kicks off this Saturday at 4 p.m., when the Cardinal host the Arizona Wildcats.

The remaining home games for this season are scheduled to take place on Sept. 30, Oct. 21, Oct. 28, Nov. 18 and Nov. 25.

For more information, visit this website.