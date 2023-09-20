Police calls: 3 commercial burglaries and 8 suspicious circumstances

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police between Sept. 9 and Sept. 15. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.
Arrests
Total arrests — 20
Violence Related
300 block of Curtner Ave., 9/13, 2:34 p.m., Battery - simple (misdemeanor)
San Antonio Road, 9/11, 4:28 p.m., Domestic violence (felony)
180 El Camino Real, 9/11, 7:39 p.m., Robbery (felony)
University Avenue, 9/12, 3:22 p.m., Domestic violence (felony)
Arastradero Road, 9/13, 11:21 a.m., Sexual battery (misdemeanor)
Theft Related
Burglary - from motor vehicle — 1
Commercial burglary — 3
Grand theft — 4
Identity theft — 1
Petty theft — 9
Theft undefined — 1
Alcohol or Drug Related
Driving under the influence — 3
Possession of drugs — 1
Vehicle Related
Auto theft — 4
Driving with suspended license — 1
Hit and run — 1
Reckless driving — 1
Stored vehicle — 4
Vehicle accident/injury — 3
Vehicle accident/no injury — 3
Miscellaneous
APS referral — 1
Court order violation — 1
Death unattended — 1
Disorderly conduct — 1
Found property — 6
Lost property — 2
Mental health evaluation — 1
Outside assist — 1
Outside warrant arrest — 3
Poss. of stolen property — 1
Suspicious circumstances — 8
Vandalism — 3
Warrant arrest — 3
