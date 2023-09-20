News

Police calls: 3 commercial burglaries and 8 suspicious circumstances

Recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 20, 2023, 7:27 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police between Sept. 9 and Sept. 15. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

Arrests

Total arrests — 20

Violence Related

300 block of Curtner Ave., 9/13, 2:34 p.m., Battery - simple (misdemeanor)

San Antonio Road, 9/11, 4:28 p.m., Domestic violence (felony)

180 El Camino Real, 9/11, 7:39 p.m., Robbery (felony)

University Avenue, 9/12, 3:22 p.m., Domestic violence (felony)

Arastradero Road, 9/13, 11:21 a.m., Sexual battery (misdemeanor)

Theft Related

Burglary - from motor vehicle — 1

Commercial burglary — 3

Grand theft — 4

Identity theft — 1

Petty theft — 9

Theft undefined — 1

Alcohol or Drug Related

Driving under the influence — 3

Possession of drugs — 1

Vehicle Related

Auto theft — 4

Driving with suspended license — 1

Hit and run — 1

Reckless driving — 1

Stored vehicle — 4

Vehicle accident/injury — 3

Vehicle accident/no injury — 3

Miscellaneous

APS referral — 1

Court order violation — 1

Death unattended — 1

Disorderly conduct — 1

Found property — 6

Lost property — 2

Mental health evaluation — 1

Outside assist — 1

Outside warrant arrest — 3

Poss. of stolen property — 1

Suspicious circumstances — 8

Vandalism — 3

Warrant arrest — 3

