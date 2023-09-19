After two students are struck by cars, parents call for more traffic safety

Palo Alto parents and bike advocates are calling for more traffic-safety measures after two children were hit by cars in separate collisions, including a crash on East Meadow Drive that left a middle-school student in critical condition.
The two accidents occurred on Sept. 8 and on Sept. 14, according to the Police Department. The first one took place at the intersection of Stanford Avenue and Escondido Road, a signalized intersection with a pedestrian signal. The incident occurred at 2:47 p.m., shortly after school got out.
The boy was reportedly riding a skateboard southbound on Escondido Road when he entered the intersection of Stanford Avenue. An Acura sedan operated by a woman in her 40s was traveling eastbound on Stanford and struck him at the Escondido intersection.
Police said the boy reportedly received minor visible injuries to his back and knees and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Drugs and alcohol were not a factor, police said, and no one was cited or arrested after the accident.
A more serious collision took place on Sept. 14, when a boy on a bicycle was riding westbound on East Meadow Drive and making a left turn on South Court. According to the police, a Lexus SUV operated by a man in his 60s was traveling east on East Meadow and was passing another eastbound car, which was looking to turn left on South Court, on its right side.
Police said the SUV struck the bicyclist, a middle-school aged male, near the intersection. The boy repeatedly received major injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition as of Sept. 19, according to the police. The department's Specialized Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) team is continuing to investigate this incident, he said.
The two incidents sparked renewed calls from parents for more traffic-safety measures, including crossing guards and additional traffic signals. Melissa and Joe Oliveira, whose son was hit near Escondido, submitted a letter to the council urging a special meeting involving the city, the Palo Alto Unified School District and Stanford University to address safety concerns.
"He is alive, which is truly a miracle," Melissa and Joe Oliveira wrote in the letter. "As you can imagine, this accident has shaken our family to its core and moreover, propelled us into action -- to create a safe environment for children to commute to/from school.
"This never should have happened in the first place; and the next child who gets hit, might not be as fortunate as our child."
Others joined the call for installing crossing guards at Escondido. Rachaell Mondino, who has children in kindergarten and second grade, said that due to the timing of Escondido's dismissal, many students and parents watched the accident and its aftermath. She requested that the city put crossing guards at Stanford's intersections with Escondido and Hanover at all times that children are likely to be present before and after school. She also requested that the city audit the crossing signals at the Stanford and Escondido intersection to "eliminate variable behavior."
"Thankfully, the child survived," Mondino said. "We cannot let this happen again to another child or family and change needs to happen."
Mayor Lydia Kou and Police Chief Andrew Binder alluded to the two collisions in a statement that they issued on Sept. 15. Kou and Binde noted that since the start of the school year, overtime traffic enforcement has been focused around schools and will remain so. The city is also working to "review traffic controls around schools, including deployment of our 30 crossing guards."
Kou and Binder said they are "greatly concerned" about the two traffic collisions which resulted in injuries to young people.
"Community safety is our number one priority. With schools back in session, we must all heighten our awareness and support the safety of our streets," the statement read.
City Manager Ed Shikada offered the same message at the Sept. 18 council meeting and noted that the city will discuss its traffic-control measures with the school district as well as with individual schools. This will include discussion of how crossing guards are deployed. The goal is to "ensure the environment is as safe as we can make it."
"The key message here is an acknowledgment that all of us have a responsibility for ensuring a safe environment for all community members in our public rights of way," Shikada said.
So sorry to hear these accidents and hope they both do well and recover.
No doubt there will be a lot said about both of these, but skateboards are hard to ride and riders can easily tumble or lose control. I am not sure about the rules of riding skateboards in a street, are they the same as bicycles?
I'm very sorry that this happened and hope that the boy in critical condition makes a full recovery.
East Meadow has no traffic lights between Alma and Waverley so people often speed down that section of road. The Bryant bicycle boulevard also has no light or other indicator where it intersects with East Meadow. This street has lots of cyclists, going to Fairmeadow, JLS, Mitchell Park, or riding home from Gunn. Please give it some attention, city council! People riding bikes to school and work benefit all of us so let's make it safe for them to do so.
Our cities were not designed for cars and bikes like places such as Denmark. It remains a fantasy.
We had a proposal for protected bike lanes along East Meadow Drive. Residents organized to kill it.
"The revision in the project followed an outpouring of opposition from residents concerned about parking loss. Dozens had submitted letters opposing the project or attended a July 14 Planning and Transportation Commission meeting on the plan to lobby against protected bike lanes east of Middlefield Road. Some argued that eliminating parking spaces near Ramos Park would force families and children to walk across the street to enter the park."
Web Link
I have half a mind to look up everyone who commented in opposition in that July 14 meeting and send them this article.
Edit: I just looked up the site. If we had protected bike lanes, the driver illegally trying to pass would have been physically unable to. It's a 2-lane street. He had to be driving in the bike lane on his side.
I thought that the protected bike lane project wasn't built because the City Council and City Manager stalled so long that the City had to return the $1 million in funding it had received to build it? Here is the article on Palo Alto Online:
Web Link
Or was that a different bike lane project that the City dropped the ball on?
The truth is that City Council never takes into consideration the safety of children on bicycles in approving projects.
This was extremely true recently in the case of Castilleja's approved unprecented commercial expansion that includes -- outrageously! -- an underground garage with an entry on Bryant Bike Boulevard -- the only bike street that carries children to schools north of Oregon Expressway.
In fact, I attended an architectual review board meeting where Castilleja was discussed, where the ARB agreed that Castilleja's huge construction project was 100% certain to cause safety risks to children on bicycles on Bryant Street. Nontheless, the ARB approved it, as did City Council, without even paying lip service to the safety of young cyclists who will have to navigate huge construction vehicles prior to then having to navigate teenage students speeding in their Range Rovers and Teslas down Bryant and into the underground garage in order not to be late for school.
It's completely immoral and an abdication of responsibility to our community. These accidents ARE avoidable and given the lack of any demonstrated concern by our elected officials, we must keep the pressure on. IMHO!
Rebecca, if you read those two stories together I think it's pretty clear: In August 2021 (my link) they had a clear plan for protected bike lanes, but that got NIMBY'd because a lot of people love seeing empty curb spaces more than safe children.
But the grant money is still there, and the city wants to change direction somehow. But March 2022 (your link) comes around and they aren't in a position to spend the money fast enough anymore, so they have to give it back.
Maybe one could imagine some other project might have happened by March 2022 if city had been more nimble. But any such a project could not have violated our sacred parking, given the August outcome. Which means it could not have claimed the pavement space required to establish physical barriers that would have kept that driver from using a bike lane as a passing lane.