Assemblymember Diane Papan to present $2M to City of East Palo Alto

The $2M grant is for water reliability, safety and quality in East Palo Alto

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 18, 2023, 7:32 pm 2

David Burruto, district director at the office of Assemblymember Diane Papan has issued a media advisory to announce that she will present a check for $2 Million to the City of East Palo Alto for a critical water replacement project.

File photo of Assemblymember Diane Papan.

The grant is a state budget allocation championed and secured by Assemblymember Papan.

Papan will present the grant Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. on the first floor of East Palo Alto’s City Council Chamber at 2415 University Ave.

Speakers who will accompany Papan include East Palo Alto Mayor Lisa Gauthier and the Council.

Comments

MyFeelz
Registered user
another community
1 hour ago
MyFeelz, another community
Registered user
1 hour ago

What will $2 million dollars get you in East Palo Alto?

Is it HER money? The article is weird. It's like she's an owl, and swooped down and snagged a bag of money from a Brinks driver, and flew away and now she's giving it to EPA.

Newly elected, doesn't serve on any meaningful committees but she's old school, and family history connected in the Assembly-- but who isn't? It seems she has come a-courtin with a bag of money. I hope she stops in Palo Alto, so she can see what $2 milllion will buy you here -- not much!

Lightning Man
Registered user
College Terrace
1 hour ago
Lightning Man, College Terrace
Registered user
1 hour ago

Seems like a big PR event for this Assembly member. What's her name again? Weird indeed.

