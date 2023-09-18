Assemblymember Diane Papan to present $2M to City of East Palo Alto

David Burruto, district director at the office of Assemblymember Diane Papan has issued a media advisory to announce that she will present a check for $2 Million to the City of East Palo Alto for a critical water replacement project.
The grant is a state budget allocation championed and secured by Assemblymember Papan.
Papan will present the grant Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. on the first floor of East Palo Alto’s City Council Chamber at 2415 University Ave.
Speakers who will accompany Papan include East Palo Alto Mayor Lisa Gauthier and the Council.
What will $2 million dollars get you in East Palo Alto?
Is it HER money? The article is weird. It's like she's an owl, and swooped down and snagged a bag of money from a Brinks driver, and flew away and now she's giving it to EPA.
Newly elected, doesn't serve on any meaningful committees but she's old school, and family history connected in the Assembly-- but who isn't? It seems she has come a-courtin with a bag of money. I hope she stops in Palo Alto, so she can see what $2 milllion will buy you here -- not much!
Seems like a big PR event for this Assembly member. What's her name again? Weird indeed.