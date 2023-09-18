Assemblymember Diane Papan to present $2M to City of East Palo Alto

David Burruto, district director at the office of Assemblymember Diane Papan has issued a media advisory to announce that she will present a check for $2 Million to the City of East Palo Alto for a critical water replacement project.

The grant is a state budget allocation championed and secured by Assemblymember Papan.

Papan will present the grant Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. on the first floor of East Palo Alto’s City Council Chamber at 2415 University Ave.

Speakers who will accompany Papan include East Palo Alto Mayor Lisa Gauthier and the Council.