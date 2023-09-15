News

Public Agenda: San Antonio Road development, a salt-removal plant and public art

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings the week of Sept. 18

by Staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 15, 2023, 10:09 am 0
Time to read: about 3 minutes

Palo Alto City Hall. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Here's a preview of issues that will be discussed at Palo Alto government meetings the week of Sept. 18.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to select new members to the Architectural Review Board, consider establishing a priority development area at San Antonio Road, consider approving a new planned community zone at 702 Ellsworth Place to enable construction of a single-family home, and adopt a resolution approving capped-price natural gas purchase during the winter. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss new grant awards and grant requirements for grade separation and discuss a study about noise and vibration relating to various grade separation alternatives. The meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 863 8814 2528.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to consider several landscaping contracts, including a five-year contract for $12.3 million with BrightView Landscape Services; consider a financial plan for the local salt removal facility at the Regional Water Quality Control Plant; and accept the CalPERS annual valuation reports as of June 30, 2022. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491. The agenda was not available by press deadline.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The board plans to discuss the Beverly Hills model for a partnership between the city and the school district. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 862 8046 0108.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to begin its review of proposed art associated with a development at 660 University Ave.; discuss and consider approving art by Kyungmi Shin at 3200 Park Blvd.; consider amending final approval of artwork by Bruce Beasley at 2600 El Camino Real; consider approving new public art at Boulware Park; and discuss next steps for the King Art Residency program. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 886 2784 1441.

Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.

Here are the major actions taken at government meetings the week of Sept. 11.

CITY COUNCIL (Sept. 11)

3265 El Camino: The council held a study session on a proposed 44-apartment development for teachers at 3265 El Camino Real. The council generally supported the plan. Action: None

Parklets: The council approved various rule changes for parklets in the downtown area and in portions of California Avenue that are not closed to cars. Yes: Unanimous

CITY COUNCIL (Sept. 12)

Sobrato: The commission approved a development agreement with Sobrato Organization that allows Sobrato to retain research-and-development use in a portion of the historic cannery at 340 Portage Ave. and to demolish a portion of the cannery to build a 74-townhouse development. Sobrato would also give the city 3.25 acres of land for a future park and an affordable housing project and $5 million. Yes: Unanimous

BOARD OF EDUCATION (Sept. 12)

Hoover: The board approved the selection of XL Construction Corporation to completely re-build the Hoover Elementary School campus, a project with a $30.5 million budget. Yes: Unanimous.

Ethnic studies: The board favored making ethnic studies a graduation requirement starting with the Class of 2029. Action: None

Student misbehavior: The board heard an update on the district's plan to address student misbehavior through additional staffing, training and clearer procedures. Action: None

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION (Sept. 13)

Housing Element: The commission discussed various changes to the zoning code that the city plans to implement to comply with the programs in its recently approved Housing Element. Action: None

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Public Agenda: San Antonio Road development, a salt-removal plant and public art

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings the week of Sept. 18

by Staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 15, 2023, 10:09 am

Here's a preview of issues that will be discussed at Palo Alto government meetings the week of Sept. 18.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to select new members to the Architectural Review Board, consider establishing a priority development area at San Antonio Road, consider approving a new planned community zone at 702 Ellsworth Place to enable construction of a single-family home, and adopt a resolution approving capped-price natural gas purchase during the winter. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss new grant awards and grant requirements for grade separation and discuss a study about noise and vibration relating to various grade separation alternatives. The meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 863 8814 2528.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to consider several landscaping contracts, including a five-year contract for $12.3 million with BrightView Landscape Services; consider a financial plan for the local salt removal facility at the Regional Water Quality Control Plant; and accept the CalPERS annual valuation reports as of June 30, 2022. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491. The agenda was not available by press deadline.

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The board plans to discuss the Beverly Hills model for a partnership between the city and the school district. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 862 8046 0108.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to begin its review of proposed art associated with a development at 660 University Ave.; discuss and consider approving art by Kyungmi Shin at 3200 Park Blvd.; consider amending final approval of artwork by Bruce Beasley at 2600 El Camino Real; consider approving new public art at Boulware Park; and discuss next steps for the King Art Residency program. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 886 2784 1441.

Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.

Here are the major actions taken at government meetings the week of Sept. 11.

CITY COUNCIL (Sept. 11)

3265 El Camino: The council held a study session on a proposed 44-apartment development for teachers at 3265 El Camino Real. The council generally supported the plan. Action: None

Parklets: The council approved various rule changes for parklets in the downtown area and in portions of California Avenue that are not closed to cars. Yes: Unanimous

CITY COUNCIL (Sept. 12)

Sobrato: The commission approved a development agreement with Sobrato Organization that allows Sobrato to retain research-and-development use in a portion of the historic cannery at 340 Portage Ave. and to demolish a portion of the cannery to build a 74-townhouse development. Sobrato would also give the city 3.25 acres of land for a future park and an affordable housing project and $5 million. Yes: Unanimous

BOARD OF EDUCATION (Sept. 12)

Hoover: The board approved the selection of XL Construction Corporation to completely re-build the Hoover Elementary School campus, a project with a $30.5 million budget. Yes: Unanimous.

Ethnic studies: The board favored making ethnic studies a graduation requirement starting with the Class of 2029. Action: None

Student misbehavior: The board heard an update on the district's plan to address student misbehavior through additional staffing, training and clearer procedures. Action: None

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION (Sept. 13)

Housing Element: The commission discussed various changes to the zoning code that the city plans to implement to comply with the programs in its recently approved Housing Element. Action: None

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.