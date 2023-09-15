Public Agenda: San Antonio Road development, a salt-removal plant and public art

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491. The agenda was not available by press deadline.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to consider several landscaping contracts, including a five-year contract for $12.3 million with BrightView Landscape Services; consider a financial plan for the local salt removal facility at the Regional Water Quality Control Plant; and accept the CalPERS annual valuation reports as of June 30, 2022. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss new grant awards and grant requirements for grade separation and discuss a study about noise and vibration relating to various grade separation alternatives. The meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 863 8814 2528.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to select new members to the Architectural Review Board, consider establishing a priority development area at San Antonio Road, consider approving a new planned community zone at 702 Ellsworth Place to enable construction of a single-family home, and adopt a resolution approving capped-price natural gas purchase during the winter. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

Housing Element: The commission discussed various changes to the zoning code that the city plans to implement to comply with the programs in its recently approved Housing Element. Action: None

Sobrato: The commission approved a development agreement with Sobrato Organization that allows Sobrato to retain research-and-development use in a portion of the historic cannery at 340 Portage Ave. and to demolish a portion of the cannery to build a 74-townhouse development. Sobrato would also give the city 3.25 acres of land for a future park and an affordable housing project and $5 million. Yes: Unanimous

Parklets: The council approved various rule changes for parklets in the downtown area and in portions of California Avenue that are not closed to cars. Yes: Unanimous

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to begin its review of proposed art associated with a development at 660 University Ave.; discuss and consider approving art by Kyungmi Shin at 3200 Park Blvd.; consider amending final approval of artwork by Bruce Beasley at 2600 El Camino Real; consider approving new public art at Boulware Park; and discuss next steps for the King Art Residency program. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 886 2784 1441.

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The board plans to discuss the Beverly Hills model for a partnership between the city and the school district. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 862 8046 0108.

Public Agenda: San Antonio Road development, a salt-removal plant and public art

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings the week of Sept. 18