Public Agenda: San Antonio Road development, a salt-removal plant and public art

Here's a preview of issues that will be discussed at Palo Alto government meetings the week of Sept. 18.
CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to select new members to the Architectural Review Board, consider establishing a priority development area at San Antonio Road, consider approving a new planned community zone at 702 Ellsworth Place to enable construction of a single-family home, and adopt a resolution approving capped-price natural gas purchase during the winter. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss new grant awards and grant requirements for grade separation and discuss a study about noise and vibration relating to various grade separation alternatives. The meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 863 8814 2528.
COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to consider several landscaping contracts, including a five-year contract for $12.3 million with BrightView Landscape Services; consider a financial plan for the local salt removal facility at the Regional Water Quality Control Plant; and accept the CalPERS annual valuation reports as of June 30, 2022. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235
ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491. The agenda was not available by press deadline.
CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The board plans to discuss the Beverly Hills model for a partnership between the city and the school district. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 862 8046 0108.
PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to begin its review of proposed art associated with a development at 660 University Ave.; discuss and consider approving art by Kyungmi Shin at 3200 Park Blvd.; consider amending final approval of artwork by Bruce Beasley at 2600 El Camino Real; consider approving new public art at Boulware Park; and discuss next steps for the King Art Residency program. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 886 2784 1441.
• Read the agendas for city meetings at the city of Palo Alto website.
Here are the major actions taken at government meetings the week of Sept. 11.
CITY COUNCIL (Sept. 11)
3265 El Camino: The council held a study session on a proposed 44-apartment development for teachers at 3265 El Camino Real. The council generally supported the plan. Action: None
Parklets: The council approved various rule changes for parklets in the downtown area and in portions of California Avenue that are not closed to cars. Yes: Unanimous
CITY COUNCIL (Sept. 12)
Sobrato: The commission approved a development agreement with Sobrato Organization that allows Sobrato to retain research-and-development use in a portion of the historic cannery at 340 Portage Ave. and to demolish a portion of the cannery to build a 74-townhouse development. Sobrato would also give the city 3.25 acres of land for a future park and an affordable housing project and $5 million. Yes: Unanimous
BOARD OF EDUCATION (Sept. 12)
Hoover: The board approved the selection of XL Construction Corporation to completely re-build the Hoover Elementary School campus, a project with a $30.5 million budget. Yes: Unanimous.
Ethnic studies: The board favored making ethnic studies a graduation requirement starting with the Class of 2029. Action: None
Student misbehavior: The board heard an update on the district's plan to address student misbehavior through additional staffing, training and clearer procedures. Action: None
PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION (Sept. 13)
Housing Element: The commission discussed various changes to the zoning code that the city plans to implement to comply with the programs in its recently approved Housing Element. Action: None
Comments
