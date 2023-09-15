News

Palo Alto Police Department loses phone service due to AT&T outage

All 9-1-1 calls were transferred to Santa Clara County

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

A widespread outage in the AT&T network knocked out all the phone lines at the Palo Alto Police Department on Friday afternoon, Sept. 15.

The lines were down for about five hours and service was restored at about 5:20 p.m., according to the city.

The department issued a notification shortly after noon that all of the phone lines, including 9-1-1 and its main non-emergency number, 650-326-2413, are not functioning. The department’s main phone line remained down throughout of the afternoon.

According to the city’s notification, anyone calling 9-1-1 for emergency assistance at this time saw their call get automatically switched to the Santa Clara County dispatch system. The county then transferred these calls to Palo Alto’s dispatch center through a dedicated phone line, according to the city.

The Mountain View Police Department also saw its phone lines go down as a result of the AT&T outage.

Police issued an update at about 5:25 p.m. saying the service is restored.

According to the city’s update, the outage was initially caused by an interruption in the AT&T phone network.

“Once that was re-established, there were other technical issues that still needed to be resolved on the Palo Alto side of the connection inside the dispatch center to fully restore service,” the update stated.

“Staff and vendors will be investigating the exact cause and what led to the prolonged outage, so that we can take the necessary steps of avoiding a similar situation in the future. This is the longest disruption to dispatch center phones in the memory of current staff members.”

Comments

Bystander
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
on Sep 15, 2023 at 4:49 pm
Bystander, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Registered user
on Sep 15, 2023 at 4:49 pm

Is this more widespread than Palo Alto 911? Is it affecting AT&T phonelines generally, and is it affecting other911 calls outside Palo Alto?

Hopefully everything will be up and running very soon.

NTB2
Registered user
College Terrace
on Sep 16, 2023 at 10:59 am
NTB2, College Terrace
Registered user
on Sep 16, 2023 at 10:59 am

More major infrastructure break downs. This is not okay.

Online Name
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
on Sep 16, 2023 at 12:19 pm
Online Name, Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
Registered user
on Sep 16, 2023 at 12:19 pm

Isn't AT&T the company that got the huge contract for Palo Alto's pricey Fiber To The Home project, the one where the city survey gave no option for saying we didn't want it and instead solicited advanced deposits?

Isn't AT&T the company whose Palo Alto customers recently suffered 4 days - FOUR days -- of total internet outage and whose customer service failed to respond to questions from individual customers and distribution partners like the usually reliable Sonic?

Why yes, AT&T is that company.

MyFeelz
Registered user
another community
19 hours ago
MyFeelz, another community
Registered user
19 hours ago

“Once that was re-established, there were other technical issues that still needed to be resolved on the Palo Alto side of the connection inside the dispatch center to fully restore service,” the update stated.

How long did it take before someone on the city side realized that when an external outage occurs, it puts the delivery side of things in a "not ready" state? Meaning it needs to be re-booted?

Online Name
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
16 hours ago
Online Name, Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
Registered user
16 hours ago

Just waiting until PA starts providing their usual level of "customer service" for its $$$,$$$,$$$ Fiber to the Home endeavor and they get a clue about customer expectations.

