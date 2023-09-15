Palo Alto Police Department loses phone service due to AT&T outage

A widespread outage in the AT&T network knocked out all the phone lines at the Palo Alto Police Department on Friday afternoon, Sept. 15.

The lines were down for about five hours and service was restored at about 5:20 p.m., according to the city.

The department issued a notification shortly after noon that all of the phone lines, including 9-1-1 and its main non-emergency number, 650-326-2413, are not functioning. The department’s main phone line remained down throughout of the afternoon.

According to the city’s notification, anyone calling 9-1-1 for emergency assistance at this time saw their call get automatically switched to the Santa Clara County dispatch system. The county then transferred these calls to Palo Alto’s dispatch center through a dedicated phone line, according to the city.

The Mountain View Police Department also saw its phone lines go down as a result of the AT&T outage.