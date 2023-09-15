Opinion: Surprising facts and factoids about trees in our fair city

Palo Alto loves trees — it has about 600,000. The city's Urban Forestry Section maintains roughly 66,000, about one per resident.
Trees in parks and public areas number around 46,000; almost 38,000 of them are street trees. The proper care for all those trees is a deeply rooted mindset in town.
In fact, Palo Alto was named after that large redwood tree that still stands near the tracks by Palo Alto Avenue and Alma Street. The Ohlones ages ago called it “the big stick." The Spaniards then called it “el Palo Alto”; we now know it as the "tall tree."
It is 1,093 years old. It’s looking a bit shabby these days, but so would we if we were a millennium old.
But back to street trees. When the city took out two liquidambar trees across the street from me, I was concerned. Our tree canopy had a bare spot, and we needed to plant replacements quickly.
So, I called the Public Works Department, which includes the Urban Forestry Section, and I was told it would take about a year for the stump removal and possibly three years for replacements.
Why so long?
“We have 40,00-plus trees to take care of in this city,” a city staff member replied curtly. “It takes a lot of time to care for them.”
It is now about a year since the trees were removed, but the two stumps still remain — untouched.
So, this time I called Peter Gollinger, the city’s urban forester. He listened carefully and told me that because of the winter storms and the need to take care of all the damaged trees and fallen limbs, the clean-up took more time than anticipated. They are playing catch-up now.
As for the stumps, that service is contracted out, and the company comes for removal when there are a sufficient number of stumps to collect. It’s not exactly a speedy service, he added.
Except that stump removal is not the same as storm damage clean-up, and until a stump is removed, a new tree cannot be planted in its place. Logical, isn’t it?
Gollinger said a replacement tree typically occurs a year after stump removal. (Replacement occurs during planting season, traditionally October to May, according to city Chief Communications Officer Meghan Horrigan-Taylor.)
The two liquidambar stumps will be removed relatively soon, Gollinger said, and then replaced a year later by gingko trees – a tree with beautiful gold leaves in the fall. However, only male the male ginkgo trees are planted; the females have smelly fruit that drop on lawns and are harmful to dogs.
But we have only liquidambars on my block, all along the street, I said. Why introduce something with a distinctly different appearance?
He said Palo Alto adopted a new street tree selection process five-plus years ago to mix up tree types on the street. The decision was made because arborists were aware that certain trees can sometimes get diseased (like some ash and elm trees). Mixing varieties can prevent having all street trees of the same type get a disease and die, resulting in an avenue without any trees.
When I asked Gollinger how a variety of trees looked, he said fine — once they grew up and out.
Here I disagree. There are many streets in town that have uniform trees along both sides of each street (like sycamores whose branches spread out and meet in the middle), providing shade, uniformity, and unity. Visually they do not compete with front lawns for attention, rather they enhance the appearance.
So, the question is: Do the benefits of uniformity outweigh the dangers of certain street trees dying? It’s a difficult balance, and for me, a difficult decision to make because no one knows if the existing trees will someday get infected.
Gollinger said the city is working on adding more trees in south Palo Alto and have budgeted for the additions, and also have been working with Canopy, a tree-loving organization, to plant more trees all over town.
That’s great, because we do love trees in our town. By the way, I really hope the “Palo Alto (planting) Process" gets speeded up.
Diana Diamond is a longtime Palo Alto journalist, editor and author of the blog "An Alternative View" at PaloAltoOnline.com/blogs. You can email her at DianaLDiamond@gmail.com.
Comments
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
on Sep 15, 2023 at 7:55 pm
Registered user
on Sep 15, 2023 at 7:55 pm
Thank you for this helpful article, Diana. You digged up a lot of information, and the process did not seem easy!
The tree process you describe does not strike me as ideal. For me, however, the biggest problem is with the rush to remove mature trees. Far too often, perfectly healthy (or adequately healthy) trees are removed simply because a property owner finds them inconvenient, or wants to build out where the tree is (rather than an equally suitable place without a tree).
The problem is that mature trees cannot simply be "replaced" by young trees. As you point out regarding the Palo Alto tree, some of these trees are hundreds of years old, and it will take another hundreds of years to replace them when they are removed. Baby trees don't provide the benefits that mature trees provide.
Tree those benefits are huge. Trees are the greatest oxygen factories on earth, taking in carbon dioxide and churning out oxygen. Trees provide shade to cool the ground, homes, and the air. Trees over creeks help slow the rate of evaporation, which is at the highest rate ever recorded in California history, due to climate change including extended drought. Trees provide homes for animals that are essential parts of our ecosystem, to keep our neighborhoods habitable for wildlife we cherish, such as songbirds. And trees, importantly, hold up the ground, making it easier for us to build homes and transverse our neighborhoods without risk of landslides and erosion. In fact, trees are some of the most important tools to mitigate flood damage. Historically, more people die each year from landslides and mudslides than they do from floods (although unfortunately people die from both), and trees are essential in mitigating the harm caused by these increasingly common climate events.
Plus, as you articulate beautifully, trees provide a stunning canopy for our lovely neighborhoods.
I hope that the City will think harder before removing mature trees.
Registered user
Crescent Park
on Sep 16, 2023 at 12:47 pm
Registered user
on Sep 16, 2023 at 12:47 pm
The streets I most enjoy driving and walking through are those with a diversity of mature trees; one or two dark Magnolias, some overarching sycamores, Ginkos etc.
The death of all the wonderful Elms lining towns and country roads in the Midwest forever burned in my mind the danger of rows of similar varieties.
Registered user
Barron Park
23 hours ago
Registered user
23 hours ago
Unfortunately in my 25+ years in Palo Alto, the city is more interested in removing trees that they have to trim under power lines, or simply topping them rather than doing a proper trimming job that would achieve the same objective and not leaving an unsightly tree. Two heritage redwoods, that had already been topped years ago, were recently removed while being marked "not to be removed" by the city due to neighborhood objections. It appears that it has more to do with saving money on maintaining trees than wanting to support a green Palo Alto. Very sad.