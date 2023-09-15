"City urged to think bigger as it rezones San Antonio Road for housing

As Palo Alto prepares to transform a largely industrial area around San Antonio Road into the city's next residential hub, housing advocates and developers are calling for the city to further loosen development standards to enable taller and denser housing projects.
The area around San Antonio and East Charleston Road plays a prominent role in the city's plans to meet its mandate of 6,086 new residences between 2023 and 2031. Of the new units, more than 2,000 are slated to go into areas in southeast Palo Alto that are currently zoned for "general manufacturing" (GM) or "research, office and light manufacturing" (ROLM) use.
To turn this vision into reality, city planners and consultants are proposing a revision of the zoning plan to allow 90 dwellings per acre, well above the current maximum of 40 dwellings per acre in existing residential and commercial zones. They are also looking to revise the city's "housing incentive program," which allows residential developers to claim density bonuses and other zoning exceptions when they propose projects in main commercial areas.
Both of these strategies, however, are now facing some blowback. The state Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) has rejected the city's submitted Housing Element twice, including the version that the council formally approved last May. In its Aug. 3 letter, the state agency argued that the city has failed to prove that the non-vacant sites on its adopted housing inventory are actually suitable for housing.
At least two property owners seem to share the view. An attorney for Grubb Properties, a developer that recently purchased the property at 788-796 San Antonio Road, wrote a letter to HCD last month slamming the city for adopting policies that hinder residential development. The letter from Margo Bradish, attorney with Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP, is particularly notable given that the council had already approved a 102-apartment project at this site.
While the project at 788 San Antonio Road has to date been viewed by the city as proof of concept for Palo Alto's plans for the southeast corner, the letter throws cold water on these plans. The project, Bradish wrote, is now in jeopardy and the project serves as a "prime example of how barriers to development in the form of restrictive development standards, permitting delays and high development fees, combined with poor market conditions, prevent residential units from getting built in the city."
Notwithstanding the density bonus that the project received, Bradish argued that the base densities in these areas are "too low to provide a sufficient economic incentive for redevelopment with residential uses." She also took issue with the city's parking policies, including its policy of counting above-ground parking in floor-area-ratio (FAR) calculations, which she argued has the impact of either limiting the number of dwellings that can be built, limiting height or forcing the applicant to build costly subterranean parking.
Another barrier that Bradish cited is development fees, particularly those pertaining to parks, community centers and libraries. The council's decision to raise these fees in 2021 has added more than $4 million to the project's costs, according to the letter. But thanks to the council's decision to significantly raise the park fees, the residential project is no longer feasible, Bradish said.
Bradish noted in her letter to the HCD she was not surprised to see the state agency reject Palo Alto's housing plans.
"In order to demonstrate that its HEU (Housing Element Update) is compliant, the City should be required to revise its zoning code to address barriers to housing in the areas of maximum density, FAR, and building height, and development standards pertaining to parking and per-unit parking requirements, as well as shifting all residential development fees for multi-family projects to a per-square-foot formula," Bradish wrote. "Each of these issues represent unreasonable constraints on the development of sorely needed multi-family housing in the City."
Grubb Properties isn't the only developer in the industrial corridor urging the city to think bigger. Presidio Bay Ventures, a developer that recently completed construction of the Springline development in Menlo Park, owns several GM-zoned parcels south of San Antonio Road, between Charleston Road and Highway 101. In May, its founder and CEO K. Cyrus Sanandaji and its consultant Kerry M. Williams submitted a letter to the city that made the case for bolder changes when it comes to zoning.
Sanandaji and Williams generally supported the city's plan to promote residential use in the East Charleston area. He noted, however, that doing so will require extensive planning, significant infrastructural improvement and additional density. He specifically requests that the city move to a density of 120 dwelling units per acre, well higher than the 90 du/acre standard in the city's Housing Element. He also recommended allowing heights of at least 80 feet for new buildings.
"The East Charleston Area has the potential to become a vibrant, mixed-use destination that provides a variety of community-centric offerings in the southern part of Palo Alto, including new market rate and affordable housing, neighborhood retail services, new industrial/R&D space adding to the daytime workforce population, open space, and new pedestrian and bicycle facilities," the letter states. "However, we are concerned that the proposals under the current Housing Element draft plan will be insufficient to realize this potential."
The criticism comes at a key time for the city, which is now pressing ahead with zone changes to comply with the programs in its newly adopted Housing Element, notwithstanding the state's rejection of the document. These include raising the allowed densities at the housing "opportunity sites" that are listed on the city's housing inventory and revising the development standards in the manufacturing and commercial zones around San Antonio.
The city's Planning and Transportation Commission discussed the proposed zoning changes on Sept. 13 but did not take any action during the hearing. It is scheduled to continue the conversation and potentially approve these changes on Oct. 11 before they go to the council for formal adoption.
Not everyone is thrilled with the city's strategy of clustering its housing plans in the southeast, next to the Mountain View border. Scott O'Neill, member of the pro-housing group Palo Alto Forward, argued that the city needs to do a better job in considering other neighborhoods for future housing. Focusing so much growth in the San Antonio Road corridor runs afoul of the state's requirement that the city do more to "affirmatively further fair housing," O'Neill suggested.
"The city is in a fair housing hole and it needs to stop digging and one way to do that is to take these proposals more broadly," O'Neill said.
In their preliminary discussion, commissioners acknowledged that the city would need to do more planning to create a successful neighborhood in the southeast. This includes considering factors like landscaping standards, schools and street amenities. Commissioner Cari Templeton said the city will have to be very "intentional and aware" when it comes to focusing growth in this area.
"What are we doing to our community if we create a place so physically separate?" Templeton said. "It's easy to write that off and say, ‘Gosh, every neighborhood is different!' but we're talking about significant differences here."
Commissioner Keith Reckdahl defended the strategy and said this area is more likely than other parts of the city to see redevelopment. The conversation, he said, made him think of the prolific bank robber Willie Sutton.
"He robbed banks because that's where the money was. We're putting all that stuff there because that's where the land is," Reckdahl said. "Those areas – there are dumpy buildings, they are single story, they are more likely to be redeveloped than something that's brand new with a second story and very lucrative because they're renting out office space."
Comments
on Sep 15, 2023 at 8:22 am
Given the city still has no housing plan acceptable to the state it seems developers will be doing the planning for this area under the builder's remedy system.
on Sep 15, 2023 at 9:32 am
I seem to remember a while back one of the gas stations wanting to sell coffee, nothing fancy just a drip coffee machine. It was refused, only cold drinks and prepackaged snacks allowed. This area of town has no amenities for residents and additionally no transportation.
Anyone living here will need a car and it will attract people who want easy access to 101.
on Sep 15, 2023 at 10:14 am
Well of course they do. They won't be satisfied until they've destroyed all retail and added more unnecessary offices that make prices even more competitive.
Funny how they keep calling residents using Prop 13 "leeches" but never ever the landlords also using Prop 13 assessments while still raising rents every year because that's who's funding their advocacy.
A case in point is the $22,000 a MONTH rent paid by Mike's Diner to property owners paying $5,200 a YEAR in property taxes.
Ah, the hypocrisy of the DODO politicians and housing advocates knows no bounds and less logic. (DODO = Developer Owned Developer Operated)
on Sep 15, 2023 at 10:29 am
@Online Name. What does the costs of a property have anything to do with the rent charged? Are you under the impression that landlords should only cover their actual costs?
/marc
on Sep 15, 2023 at 10:58 am
Of course not but the double-standard used to blame residents but not commercial property owners is illogical, divisive and counter-productive since businesses "live longer" than humans and are clearly more responsible for the lack of affordable housing than the residents being pilloried.
The person who attacked Greg Schmid as a "leech" during public comments during the PTC meeting Weds. is just one example of this long-standing "campaign" tactic.
on Sep 15, 2023 at 11:46 am
Gennady, please also post the MAP from the staff report that shows the area that will be rezoned to help people understand better what is being decided. The story is incomplete without that.
Thank you.
on Sep 15, 2023 at 1:22 pm
I'm not in love with this idea. Traffic around San Antonio and Charleston is already rather of a mess. There are few amenities in the area for residents. And it pushes out useful businesses in one of the few parts of Palo Alto they can still manage to squeeze into.
I understand that we have to get denser, but at least if we're going to do this let's do it in a planned manner, not one building at a time. That's just going to make things worse.
on Sep 15, 2023 at 1:38 pm
I recommend the Housing Element website ( Web Link ) for the most complete information. The Housing Element itself is available as a PDF ( Web Linkwp-content/uploads/2023/06/Palo-Alto-Housing-Element-2023-2031_6.7.2.pdf ) and the maps in section 3.7 show all the housing sites in the inventory. Appendix D lists all the sites in a table. As the consultant noted during the meeting, a little less than 30% of the sites are in the GM/ROLM zoning districts (which are the focus in the San Antonio area).
[There seems to be some problem with the link to the PDF. If it gives you trouble, you can still get to it from the main Housing Element website. Look for it under the "Clean Version" heading.]
on Sep 15, 2023 at 1:55 pm
There were a lot of really good comments from the public with personal stories (Palo Alto Formard PAF begs for us via email blast, to come out and support housing, using a personal story) of the struggle to keep up with the housing hole, rising rents, price gauging by landlords here. Why does Palo Alto Forward get all print, using fancy stats and acronyms (FAR? HIP?) Keep it simple and include more of those who are in the struggle, speak at meetings about the struggle and lifelong residents and have been this for years. Everyone is not a PAF board member or one of it's affiliated association members and spoke at the PTC meeting Planning and Transportation Commission .
on Sep 15, 2023 at 6:36 pm
Ah, aren’t developers lovely? How many of these folks live in Palo Alto and give a whiff about the quality of life here? They are given bonuses, exceptions, etc., and still they want more for the privilege of making money in Palo Alto real estate. The problem is not just the City. It is inflation in building costs and some weakening of demand in market-priced housing of the type that is being built, among other things. You see these buried in the list of factors the developer mentions. That is the central problem of relying on private developers to do social work. If you have been on San Antonio Road lately, you can see what density there already is there. The fees that developers cmplain about have to pay for water, sewers, utilities, schools and other infrastructure that is required for such a massive increase in population. So tired of these developers passing themselves off as down-trodden victims.
on Sep 15, 2023 at 7:06 pm
Are there going to be any new parks established in this area? (Not just slivers of “open space” but parks with play equipment for children, basketball courts, soccer fields, paths for walking and jogging?)
on Sep 15, 2023 at 8:19 pm
For-profit, private commercial developers, especially the latest breed of private equity-funded commercial developers, are not going to bring us liveable neighborhoods and affordable housing. Their business model requires them to squeeze every possible cent of profit from the real estate they own and develop.
What this has led to so far in Palo Alto, literally without exception, are buildings of 300-500 square foot studios and junior one-bedrooms that are NOT suitable for families.
Our Planning Commission and City Council have completely dropped the ball each time they review these proposals. Never are there inquiries into quality of life for tenants. The private-equity-funded proposed additional "teacher housing" (not the county-backed teacher housing development but the private proposed one) would be comprised entirely of studios and junior one-bedrooms, even though 60% of teachers require 2-bedroom homes.
The truth is that private developers don't really have to care if their units are occupied or not. If they are, they earn income, but usually less income than the value they receive from the appreciation of their property. If they are not occupied, they receive tax deductions, and most pathetically, government bail-outs. Relying on commercial developers to achieve affordable, liveable neighborhoods is not a winning strategy. It never has been, and is unlikely to succeed in the future.
What should be done instead? Successful cities partner with non-profits and accept government subsidies and grants, of which there are many. Many cities are looking into new ways to provide ownership, such as land trusts and social housing developments. And to provide a much-needed social cushion for folks who fall into hard times, they provide ample shelter beds and well-maintained and attractive public housing opportunities.
There are numerous alternatives to 120 units/acre $5000/month 400 square foot studios, all of them better than what is proposed here.
on Sep 15, 2023 at 9:46 pm
Rebecca Eisenberg said "What this has led to so far in Palo Alto, literally without exception, are buildings of 300-500 square foot studios and junior one-bedrooms that are NOT suitable for families."
My understanding is this is largely due to the state counting a 5 bedroom mansion, as well as a studio apartment, as one housing unit each.
The state is mandating that we build 6086 housing units, and a 3 bedroom condo and a tiny studio each count as one unit. Thus, we can get to that goal much more efficiently by building studios, which developers also like because of more bang for their buck.
It would make more sense if the state counted bedrooms, instead of units. Then the city could encourage more 2/3 bedroom housing for families. But that's an issue that needs to be taken to the State level.
on Sep 16, 2023 at 10:57 am
@Easy8 A bedroom counted could be the size of a closet. So bedroom count is not a good metric either. Area floor plan, square footage, efficiencies, amenities is the way to go. Families have demand a place to gather, pray, celebrate and eat a whole meal together around a table, in a space that accommodates and supports the value of human life under shelter. It's not just walls and a roof. It's human dignity, being a part of, the contribution to each other, the larger outside world. Housing is not just material bricks & mortar structure -- it's a social human value .
on Sep 16, 2023 at 11:22 am
(South )Palo Alto needs public transport or the number of cars on the road especially on San Antonio will be even worse. Housing is needed as is good connectivity via public transport that will connect Oregon, San Antonio, Embarcadero, Middlefield, and Alma for the residents.
on Sep 16, 2023 at 1:49 pm
Realistically, obviously the landowners along San Antonio could right now be doing what the owners of the Fish Market land did and submit a proposal so as to lock in Builder's Remedy,. The issue I think is that this location is more of satellite of San Antonio Center in Mountain View than it is part of Palo Alto. There are ALREADY a ton of new apartments available along San Antonio but closer to the shopping and entertainment hub a San Antonio Center.
So, the question is, would interest really exist in renting an apartment up in the area being talked about here? Well, a big Builder's Remedy project was also already submitted to Mountain View for the same area very near to the subject Palo Alto territory.
It all goes to show that there is not so much of a demand for zoned capacity for development as there is talk about it being there.
on Sep 16, 2023 at 3:02 pm
I completely agree with Teacher that we REALLY need to focus on public transit in order to make these neighborhoods liveable. If the neighborhoods are liveable, there *will be demand*.
The problem is that all of the new and proposed housing has been tiny little apartments, and that inventory is not serving the demand. The demand is for 2 and more bedroom homes, whether apartments, condos, SFHs, duplexes, or otherwise. And those homes must be located on a transit corridor -- ideally a public transit corridor.
There was a decent proposal for townhouses near Greer Park, but I don't know if City Council killed that by allowing the Architectural Review Board to make expensive demands all dealing with the appearance of the units (the ARB really needs to back off with that kind of thing IMHO--they are killing housing). But even that development would not be well served by public transit.
Decent public transit would return Palo Alto to a liveable community with a high quality of life. Studies universally agree that cars and traffic are the biggest destroyers of liveability for neighborhoods, and when residents and commuters can come and go with light rail or shuttles, everyone benefits. Streets are less clogged, parking problems are virtually eliminated, noise pollution lessens, and air quality improves. This is in addition to the material safety benefits to seniors, children, and others with mobility challenges when fewer cars are on the roads.
With a local light rail or shuttle system (not on-call but an actual shuttle route that folks can depend on and plan around), it would be a million times easier to put higher density housing in a larger number of neighborhoods. Each of these new neighborhoods should have sufficient retail and restaurants, but NONE of them need R&D or commercial office space!
This is the kind of planning that we Palo Altans deserve. It is the kind of planning that City-led resident work groups like the North Ventura working group considered in making their plans (recently tossed out by the city, instead giving neighborhood control to a billionaire commercial developer). Let's plan for neighborhoods and resident quality of life instead of merely trying to check off numbers on a to-do list.
IMHO!
on Sep 16, 2023 at 3:18 pm
And to Easy8 above: the state actually does NOT consider a 5-bedroom mansion the same as a studio apartment. The RHNA rules mandate that the housing be allocated in an equitable manner, especially with respect for socio-economy capacity AND familial status. You can read some of the background on the California State website here: Web Link
Developers, seeking to maximize revenue, are the source of the misstatements that the 6000+ homes requirement can be satisfied with efficiency apartments. It's a misstatement, and likely an intentional one, given their incentives.
Another thing to keep in mind is that Palo Alto has added virtually nothing to the inventory for entry-level homes over the past couple decades (or possibly longer). While new homes come for sale on the market, they mostly are rebuilds of homes that were bought for tear-down purposes, and they all are far outside of the cost range of the typical first-time home buyer, who deserve a chance to settle here too.
Many worry about overcrowding of our public schools, but that fear also is misplaced. Our public schools--especially elementary schools-- are facing significant problems with under-enrollment, which creates financial and other challenges for them. The fact that young families cannot afford to live here is directly harming our public school system -- and that impacts everyone, because even today, the quality of public schools is the factor most closely correlated with home values.
IMHO, many of these problems arise from the fact that our City is allowing commercial developers to create the narrative about housing-- and their narrative is a terrible one. We can't build a neighborhood with efficiency apartments. We have to build the infrastructure first.
That is why it is a good thing that the state law is better than what developers say: it mandates family homes, which we need.
23 hours ago
We are still looking for that map from page 6 of the staff report, Gennady. It would help people understand more easily what is being proposed. The map is worth 1,000 words.
Thanks in advance for taking time to post it.
23 hours ago
I think the map on p15 is easier to read.
23 hours ago
I don't need a map, just look at that car turning on the right lower corner. That's where there was a fatality in the intersection not long ago. On the corner you can't see, is the cheapest gas station for miles. Many people go out of their way to buy gas there. It's like a turnstile, with cars queuing up from all directions, night and day. Getting out is always interesting. You can't get out unless you go around the building (but you don't know until you enter if there's a car blocking that access) and if you get stuck there is no way out besides waiting until there's a gap in the line of cars waiting for gas, and if the timing is just right you can turn right out of the parking lot directly into heavy traffic. It's a nightmare. But yeah, let's build 6000 units and let's spend some money after building it, to study how many ambulance calls there are every day. It's completely irresponsible to add more housing density for an already bottle-necked situation. The way Charleston opens to two lanes just to narrow to one lane and then to two again where the cheapest gas sits, is surely meant to cause Mr. Toad's Wild Ride flashbacks.
"The East Charleston Area has the potential to become a vibrant, mixed-use destination that provides a variety of community-centric offerings in the southern part of Palo Alto, including new market rate and affordable housing, neighborhood retail services, new industrial/R&D space adding to the daytime workforce population, open space, and new pedestrian and bicycle facilities," Code for DISASTER WAITING TO HAPPEN. "Open space" ... I'm still laughing about that. Oh and bicycles. HAHA.
18 hours ago
So punch out Rez ones in heavily trafficked areas. When what is present in town is so ill conceived full of danger.
On the other end of the ECR at Cal Ave and ECR a youngster’s life — one of our own PA community was lost.
Eve of Lock Down, early nite in March 2020, cold & dark. The intersection then was bad and presently, made worse with multiple site line obstruction Orange cones, weeds, water barriers to navigate — on foot, wheeled, auto vehicle, transit bus, residential commercial units plopped down while massive cement trucks, unmarked white box trucks whiz thru w U turns okay, no right turns, rights turns okay, no left turns, on and on.
And near zero done to calm the mass. Literally, East (Google satellite Maps is wrong) S. Cal Ave is a direct route to Cal Train and it’s a mess ! Who or what blocks off a ECR artery to a transit center ? I mean the traffic on ECR back up to Stanford on the North and Oregon on the South. For what? Miniature golf!
No comment from PTC — all enjoy the interior once over the dangerous, deadly crossing. Yet is the most of us on the outside of interior street dining who are stressing.
How can a city plan right for homes for all on the Sea Level rise exterior, when right now, a simple pedestrian commerce to housing stress test fails in the interior zones?
18 hours ago
@RE
Re: "While new homes come for sale on the market, they mostly are rebuilds of homes that were bought for tear-down purposes, and they all are far outside of the cost range of the typical first-time home buyer, who deserve a chance to settle here too."
This makes a lot of sense, except for the aspirational goal at the end. Public subsidies or philanthropy are the only ways I know of to make new homes in Palo Alto fit "the cost range of the typical first-time home buyer..."
In addition, Palo Alto has afaik never had good public transit and imho never will due to the lack of major trip source and destination point concentrations. The best we could hope for would be a massive expansion of the community shuttle program.
Both of the goals above would cost an enormous amount of money - could you provide some ideas on possible sources of that money?