Police calls: 10 burglaries from vehicles and 8 outside arrest warrants

Recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 13, 2023, 2:44 pm 0
A Palo Alto police officer patrols the city's streets. Embarcadero Media file photo.

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Sept. 2 to 8. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

Arrests

Total arrests — 19

Violence Related

200 University Ave., 9/6, 9:30 p.m. Aggravated assault w/ a deadly weapon (not a firearm) (felony)

Park Boulevard, 9/4, 10:20 p.m., Battery - simple (misdemeanor)

Emerson Street, 9/5, 9:28 p.m., Battery - simple (misdemeanor)

Emerson Street, 8/30, 2:10 p.m., Battery - simple (misdemeanor)

Theft Related

Burglary - from motor vehicle — 10

Commercial burglaries — 1

Fraud — 3

Grand theft — 10

Petty theft — 10

Shoplifting — 2

Alcohol or Drug Related

Driving under the influence — 4

Vehicle Related

Auto theft — 1

Hit and run — 5

Stored vehicle — 1

Vehicle accident/injury — 4

Vehicle accident/no injury — 8

Miscellaneous

APS referral — 1

Disorderly conduct — 2

Found property — 1

Lost property — 6

Mental health evaluation — 4

Outside assist — 1

Outside warrant arrest — 8

Public nuisance — 2

Suspicious circumstances — 2

Trespassing — 1

Vandalism — 6

