Police calls: 10 burglaries from vehicles and 8 outside arrest warrants

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of Sept. 2 to 8. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.
Arrests
Total arrests — 19
Violence Related
200 University Ave., 9/6, 9:30 p.m. Aggravated assault w/ a deadly weapon (not a firearm) (felony)
Park Boulevard, 9/4, 10:20 p.m., Battery - simple (misdemeanor)
Emerson Street, 9/5, 9:28 p.m., Battery - simple (misdemeanor)
Emerson Street, 8/30, 2:10 p.m., Battery - simple (misdemeanor)
Theft Related
Burglary - from motor vehicle — 10
Commercial burglaries — 1
Fraud — 3
Grand theft — 10
Petty theft — 10
Shoplifting — 2
Alcohol or Drug Related
Driving under the influence — 4
Vehicle Related
Auto theft — 1
Hit and run — 5
Stored vehicle — 1
Vehicle accident/injury — 4
Vehicle accident/no injury — 8
Miscellaneous
APS referral — 1
Disorderly conduct — 2
Found property — 1
Lost property — 6
Mental health evaluation — 4
Outside assist — 1
Outside warrant arrest — 8
Public nuisance — 2
Suspicious circumstances — 2
Trespassing — 1
Vandalism — 6
