Palo Alto Unified prepares to make ethnic studies a graduation requirement

The Palo Alto Unified School District is moving to adopt an ethnic studies graduation requirement starting with the Class of 2029.
The district staff asked the school board on Tuesday night, Sept. 12, for direction on which class to start requiring the course for graduation — 2028, 2029 or 2030.
The board favored going with the Class of 2029, or students who currently are in seventh grade, because according to the board that gives the district good enough time to prepare implementing ethnic studies as a stipulation for graduation.
“I would like this to happen as soon as possible,” board Vice President Jesse Ladomirak said. “But I don’t feel it’s my job to second-guess what the experts are telling us they need to do this well.”
Nicole Chiu-Wang, speaking as co-president of the Palo Alto Chinese Parents Club, wants to see the requirement in place sooner than later.
“Every year that we wait we’re depriving our students of the opportunity to better understand the world they live in,” Chiu-Wang told the board. “Requiring ethnic studies for all our high school students is an important step toward addressing racism in our schools. So please, let’s not delay.”
The board is expected to approve the new graduation requirement at its Oct. 10 meeting.
District leaders recognize that “our younger generation appreciates diversity,” Palo Alto Unified spokesperson George Pinckney said. “Understanding different backgrounds tends to help people appreciate differences.”
The district, which currently offers ethnic studies as a one-semester elective course, would still be ahead of the state’s timeline for high schools to make ethnic studies a graduation requirement.
In 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into state law Assembly Bill 101, which mandates that all public high schools — including charters — offer ethnic studies commencing with the 2025–26 academic year. The bill also requires students to finish one semester of the course to be able to graduate. This condition for graduation must take effect starting with students completing high school in 2030.
Students could meet the requirement in various ways, which include taking an existing ethnic studies course or one that is approved within some other curriculum.
Another possibility is by taking a course based on the State Department of Education’s ethnic studies model curriculum, which is a comprehensive guide for schools on how to teach and integrate the subject in their academic framework.
The state leaves the specifics of what is taught in ethnic studies up to the local schools. The course would introduce high schoolers to concepts that they otherwise wouldn’t have a chance to study until college.
In response to AB 101, Palo Alto Unified formed the Ethnic Studies Committee, involving social science teachers, instructional leads and administrators, to explore how the district would incorporate the course as a graduation requirement, among other issues.
Nearby, the Mountain View Los Altos Union district has already approved ethnic studies as a graduation requirement starting this school year with its ninth-graders.
The Education Department describes ethnic studies as the interdisciplinary examination of race and ethnicity with a focus on the experiences of people of color in the United States. Among the many themes and topics that this curriculum can cover are a study of Mexican American texts, the implications of imperialism on Southeast Asian war refugees and African American social movements.
Enacting ethnic studies in high schools, however, has met with controversies. Some Jewish groups criticized the state’s effort as emphasizing Palestinian oppression while minimizing the Holocaust.
Other groups felt excluded in the ethnic-studies material that the state was developing. Still others have criticized the state’s model curriculum as racially divisive, counter to the notion that studying other cultures fosters unity.
Earlier this year, the nonprofit law firm Deborah Project filed lawsuits against Mountain View Los Altos Union and Hayward Unified, seeking public documents related to the districts’ ethnic-studies program. The firm, which represents Jewish students in civil-rights cases, is looking for information that could express antisemitic teaching.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Palo Alto Unified Superintendent Don Austin sought to distance the district from the controversies.
“What’s really important for everyone to hear is that controversy is around some elements of the model curriculum,” Austin said. “We are not adopting that. We are taking our existing course. We are modifying (and) beefing it up, but we’re also going out to specifically speak with groups that have found exceptions to pieces of the model curriculum.”
Ethnic studies took root during the civil-rights era of the 1960s as Black students at what is now San Francisco State University pushed for coursework that recognized African American history. This push culminated in a student strike in 1968 that called for equal access to public education, an increase in instructors of color and a curriculum embracing the histories of ethnic minorities.
In 1969, San Francisco State established the first college of ethnic studies while University of California leaders approved a department at UC Berkeley focused on that field.
Intervention regarding student behavior
At last night's meeting the Board of Education also received an update on the district’s efforts to strengthen its program related to student behavior.
Since last school year, the district has been working to bolster the program amid a rise in behavioral issues among students, especially after they returned to campus following the peak of pandemic. But the district sped up that work after a special-needs student attacked two teachers at Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle School in May.
The district has brought in 12 new behavior-intervention specialists. Each school has a dedicated specialist to help address behavioral concerns involving both general- and special-education students. The experts will also provide support to teachers and staff in this regard.
The district will also hold monthly de-escalation training, in which faculty and administrators will work on skills to prevent, minimize and manage student behavioral challenges.
Let's hope that it covers things like the Barbary pirates and how they enslaved northern europeans and then castrated all the males. Hope they teach the etymology of the word slaves which comes from the fact that so many Slavs from eastern europe were captured that it became the word for doing this. Since ethnicity means people from all over the world, then ethnic studies has to be studied globally to make sense.
Concurring with Bystander...in order for this course to have any real significance, it will need to be comprehensive and expose all of the inequities, inhumanities, and injustices that have taken place throughout the history of mankind regardless of the perpetrator's race, color, creed, or religion.
And this means that all parties regardless of their race, color, creed, or religion should be held accountable for their societal and global wrongdoings both past and present.
In this current period of national disunity and divisiveness, do we really want to go there?
The last thing we need is more fingerpointing at one another.
Sometimes it is better to let sleeping dogs lie even if they are partially awake.
If group after group starts making demands for inclusion and lawsuits are filed because they are not, it'll be interesting to see what happens if mandatory inclusion for every ethnic group is required. What'll happen to the curriculum around math, science, history, etc.? California public schools have not been performing well for years (some may even say failing) and national rankings show that to be a fact. Will the day be filled with ethnic studies at the cost of basic education?
Ethnic Studies is a good thing if it is done right. More importantly, it is state law, so it is too late to complain about the requirement. Contrary to the quote from Don Austin, the controversy is not so much about what is in the model curriculum as it is about what eventually was taken out and what districts are implementing. As the district is planning to base the curriculum on the current elective, I would like to know who advised the course content and what the content is or will be. Does anyone know the answers to these questions? The course catalog for the existing elective only says the following:
The course covers the history and culture of various ethnic groups in the United States, exploring how contemporary issues have been shaped by their histories. Students will look at historical events from multiple perspectives and explore issues and challenges of diversity in America today. The course is an excellent supplement to the US History course, where these issues are also covered, but without the depth of a specialized course. Students should expect homework reading assignments 2-3 nights per week, tests and/or projects for each unit.
Since virtually every ethnic group, nationality, religious group has committed atrocities against other ethnic groups, other tribes, other nationalities, other religious groups etc, perhaps a course on ethnic studies should teach that general idea but concentrate heavily on the positive contributions different groups have made to society, the nation, the world etc. Developing pride for in such accomplishments and respect for the accomplishments of others is a worthwhile goal whereas fostering divisiveness and focused blame only enhances ill will and victimization, which are destructive to a cohesive society.
I see no problem because it is like a history course at the end of the day. I believe it to be okay to learn about the wrongs of the past, but let's hope as well that various cultures or ethnicities are celebrated for what they have contributed to our nations as well as the human race. Balance and objectivity are key, but hard to come by sometimes. I hope the course succeeds.
Unlikely to be comprehensive and balanced
"Unlikely to be comprehensive and balanced"......
Good point.
When is the AI and Data Science requirement for graduation coming? How is anyone going to get a job of the future because of “ethnic studies”? These kids are going to be graduating at 18 and so far behind the fast moving world of AI and Data Science. Data is the new oil, people!
At oneTownOver, the AI and data science class is already here. There is also an ad-how committee that was just started on the use policy of AI tools in PAUSD. For the ethnics class, you still have to wait a few years. By then, maybe AI will teach our kids about all ethnic groups others are talking about.
Why will it take 6 years before it's required?
Education is about balance too. Not all courses are about getting a job. At back to school nights I would tell parents I was not training employees, and I was not sure what careers your children would pursue, but they needed to be trained on being a good citizen. Civic virtue is what our Founders called it, and it is necessary in our democracy, AI or no AI.
Maybe a few of my history students were inspired to become lawyers, politicians, or educators, but I hope most walked away with a sense of civic duty, and civic pride.
I wouldn't mind seeing a statewide voter proposition to approve ethnic studies as a graduation requirement. As we saw with Prop 16 in 2020, on racially charged topics like this there can be a lot of distance between state leadership and the people.
I understand this is well-intentioned but I see two destructive outcomes. First, any curriculum will marginalize a lot of groups and lead to division. Second, psychologists talk about the importance of framing and in-group/out-group dynamics. If we emphasize the racial aspects of how we define ourselves, that leads to more racial division over time, not less.
The course should rather be called "The Decline and Fall of the Western Civilization".
Are students today required to take a course in personal finance so that Form W2 from their first job is not alien to them like it was to me when I graduated Paly in 1973? We learned zilch about taxes, credit, investment, savings, retirement planning, etc. when I went to Paly. Has that changed since, or are they still graduating financial illiterates? It should be required, not elective, as those things will come home to roost in the real world after one's 18th birthday.
I was forced to take 3 years of Latin in middle school. When I graduated I had no idea what Adjusted Gross Income is but I could conjugate them Latin verbs like a summab*tch. In my crazy, cockeyed world view, knowing about compound interest is a far more valuable life skill than knowing how slaves got here, no offense to any ethnic group. Lack of financial skills left a big, gaping hole in my education.
I'm retired now and pretty adroit at finance, no thanks to my Paly education. I've had to learn everything the hard way. And I still hate Shakespeare as much as I did in 9th grade.
Leslie: You will be pleased to know that there is a Life Skills requirement, which includes some basic home finance issues. I agree that these skills are important!
To clear up some confusion above, Ethnic Studies is already state law, so PAUSD does not have a say in the matter. There was a lot of disagreement about this at the state level. I think it is safe to assume that whatever ends up appearing in response to this requirement will be watered down as much as the school district can do, in order not to offend *anyone* (yet it will offend people regardless). I'm guessing it ultimately will be form over substance, which personally I find too bad.
I wish that there were a civics requirement. That said, there already are so many required courses and "strongly encouraged" courses that students barely get to take electives that interest them as the situation currently exists.
Finally, I want to point out that Paly currently offers an exceptional optional program for students who want a more balanced and relatable (to these students) approach to the History and English requirements: the Social Justice Pathway. SJP is somewhat of a school-within-a-school, allowing students to have the same 2 teachers for English & History for 3 of their 4 high school years. Additionally, history & English classes are planned together, so topics covered in History are accompanied by writings studied in English. I have a kid in this program, and he-and we-love it.
Importantly, SJP is an opt-in alternative to the traditional approach. Many families prefer the existing high school English & History classes, and they choose not to participate in SJP. But for those who seek different approach that includes more historically-excluded/outsider perspectives, SJP is a fantastic option. Everyone can have the learning approach they prefer.
If ES adds some additional outsider perspectives to traditional narratives, it could be interesting and engaging to students. We'll see how it shakes out.
"some basic home finance issues."
At first blush that doesn't sound very comprehensive. I wouldn't think taxation is a "home" finance topic inasmuch as taxation relates to government. I fear Paly graduates will greet their first W2 with a resounding "WTF?" and will have to seek mummy and daddy's help because they didn't learn it at prestigious Paly. They can get into Harvard but can't prepare their own 1040-EZ.
In the '70s we were taught about budgeting — in the 9th grade as I recall. It barely skimmed the surface of financial budgeting and also covered time budgeting.