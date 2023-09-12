Landmark deal paves way for transformation of Fry's site

Defying calls from historic preservationists, the Palo Alto City Council approved on Tuesday, Sept. 12, a landmark deal with The Sobrato Organization that paves the way for the developer to replace a portion of the century-old cannery building on the site with townhomes.
By a unanimous vote, the council moved to advance the most complex and contentious development in Ventura's recent history, one that is poised to transform the neighborhood's largest property while settling a decades-long zoning dispute about land uses at the Portage Avenue site.
Under the deal, Sobrato Organization will be allowed to demolish roughly 40% of the former cannery at 340 Portage Ave., construct 74 townhomes on the Park Boulevard side of the property, and indefinitely retain the existing research-and-development uses in the cannery building, which is zoned for multi-family use.
As part of the deal, Sobrato will also donate 3.25 acres of land to the city in the interior of the site, near Matadero Creek, with the goal of having a future park and an affordable-housing development in that area.
The most contentious element of the development agreement pertained to historical preservation. The cannery building, which was occupied by Fry's Electronics for nearly two decades, was constructed in 1918 by Thomas Foon Chew, a Chinese entrepreneur who created a canning empire and whose innovation in asparagus storage earned him the moniker "Asparagus King."
Some residents and scholars argued in letters and public comments over recent weeks that demolishing a portion of the cannery would diminish Chew's contributions to Santa Clara Valley's agricultural history. The environmental analysis for the townhome project identified the loss of a historical resource as a significant and unavoidable impact of the project.
Dozens of residents made that point at the council's hearing on Sept. 5 and several reiterated it during the Sept. 12 discussion. At one point in the meeting, as council members considered ways to commemorate Chew with art and interpretive displays, they were interrupted by a speaker who demanded that they preserve the cannery.
"Token history is not our history," the speaker said, while numerous council members told her she was out of order.
Ultimately, the council approved the demolition but signaled its intent to change the name of Portage Avenue to Thomas Foon Chew Avenue as part of a package of measures designed to preserve the story of Bayside Cannery.
The development agreement that the council approved was negotiated behind closed doors by an ad hoc committee consisting of former Mayor Tom DuBois, who termed out last year, and current Mayor Lydia Kou. Both asserted Tuesday that they believed that the outcome is a suitable compromise that nets key benefits for the city.
Neither side got everything that it wanted, DuBois said, but each will benefit from the deal.
"Both of us were really trying to ensure that we'll have a livable neighborhood, that the key historic aspects of the building would be preserved and that historical significance would be recognized," DuBois said.
Community members who opposed the deal requested that the council consider "adaptive reuse" options that would preserve the entire cannery building but make it suitable for other uses.
One plan that had been floated by former Mayor Karen Holman and land-use watchdog Jeff Levinsky would retain the cannery but allow the townhomes to get constructed just north of the building, at a site where Sobrato currently plans to build a two-story garage.
Under the concept, instead of building the garage Sobrato would be able to use the cannery for parking.
Terry Holzemer, who last month filed a formal application to designate the cannery as a historical resource, urged the city to retain the cannery and rejected a recent economic analysis that the city commissioned showing that the development agreement would bring more than $25 million in economic benefits to each party.
"If (Thomas Foon Chew) was alive today he would be appalled at this analysis of what he accomplished," Holzemer said. "I think the accomplishments were something way beyond simple dollars and cents and I'd hope you remember that as you're doing that deliberation — that this is more than just a dollar project.
"It's really about Chinese-American history, and that's very important to this country," he said.
Local architect Remi Tan similarly complained that the city's financial analysis did not evaluate any alternatives that would retain the entire building and convert it to retail use, office use or lofts.
Like others, he urged the council to delay its decision and direct the developer to consider adaptive-reuse options that would preserve the entire cannery building.
"We didn't see anything on the financial about adapting reuse and saving that very historic building, which was the third largest cannery in the United States at that time and that was owned by a Chinese-American during the time of the Chinese Exclusion Act, so it's a very, very historic building," Tan said.
The lobbying proved unsuccessful. While council members all agreed that the history of Thomas Foon Chew needs to be recognized and celebrated, they suggested that this can be done without preserving the entire cannery.
Sobrato is already required to provide public art and interpretive signage that tells the story of Bayside Cannery. It will also construct a small retail space such as a coffee shop in front of the cannery, allowing visitors to view the cannery's most prominent architectural feature, its monitor roofs, through skylights.
Vice Mayor Greer Stone suggested going further and renaming Portage Avenue to Thomas Foon Chew, a recommendation that all of his colleagues supported. Kou and Council member Greg Tanaka raised the idea of also naming the new city park after the agricultural entrepreneur.
Council member Pat Burt pitched the idea of designating the new park as Asian Heritage Park, a place that celebrates not just Thomas Foon Chew but the Filipino residents who worked at the cannery, the Japanese residents who worshiped at local temples and who were forced to live in internment camps during World War II, and other Asian communities that played an important role in the city's history.
"I know we all would like to get everything in a negotiation, but this is a big deal," Burt said. "This would be the largest new city park added in almost 25 years, since Heritage Park."
Council members also acknowledged that their leverage over Sobrato is limited. The developer had previously applied for a townhome development while invoking Senate Bill 330, which requires an expedited approval process and prohibits the city from changing design standards or zoning requirements. (The application was placed on hold to allow negotiations over the development agreement to proceed.)
In the absence of a deal, Sobrato likely would advance that application, while the city would not get the land and financial dedications that the development agreement guarantees.
Council member Julie Lythcott-Haims said rejecting the project would both unravel all the work of the city's negotiators and open the door for Sobrato to pursue another project, as is its right.
Council member Vicki Veenker noted that without a deal, the city runs a risk of ending up without public access to the historic site, without $5 million in contributions and without the dedication of 3.25 acres of land for park space and affordable housing.
"To me it balances out that we should go forward with this agreement and go forward with celebrating Mr. Chew's accomplishments and innovations," Veenker said. "And we can insist on that."
The Tuesday decision puts to rest a land-use debate that has befuddled past councils for decades. Though the Portage site is zoned for multi-family zoning and has been viewed for many years as a possible housing site, city leaders made an exception for Fry's Electronics, an important tax generator.
City leaders approved in the early 1980s a temporary provision that effectively allowed the commercial use to continue. They then voted in 1998 to make that exception permanent, with the idea of granting Fry's long-term stability.
But since the store departed in December 2019, city leaders had discussed the prospect of amortizing the commercial use and restoring its function for housing, an idea that created uncertainty for Sobrato.
The development agreement gives assurance to Sobrato that its commercial uses would be retained. It would eliminate the existing housing zoning and create five "planned community" zones with uses that are specified in the agreement.
While the council had historically favored having some housing at the site, members agreed Tuesday that the development agreement opens the door to a future project consisting entirely of 100% affordable units. Council member Ed Lauing lauded the deal for granting the city land for both housing and a park.
"We know new land is scarce; it doesn't exist in Palo Alto," Lauing said. "The parameters around this are a mixture of parks and affordable housing close to Matadero Creek, but this acreage is now going be owned by the city, so no one can tell us what we can't build or what we can build except ourselves."
Lauing also lauded the many residents who pushed for historic preservation.
"You basically launched his past into our future, and I think we should all be grateful for that," Lauing said. "And thousands of people more for decades to come in Palo Alto will know that story, which is going to be in full display right there at the cannery and hopefully our own history museum.
"So part of the building will be gone but all of the story will not be gone, ever," Lauing said.
Comments
Registered user
College Terrace
on Sep 13, 2023 at 7:08 am
Registered user
on Sep 13, 2023 at 7:08 am
Demolition, design and dollars. Tokenism is right. Another large historic Mayfield parcel bites the dust.
Registered user
Midtown
on Sep 13, 2023 at 9:21 am
Registered user
on Sep 13, 2023 at 9:21 am
"The development agreement that the council approved was negotiated behind closed doors by an ad hoc committee."
This is one of the ways that local governments get around Brown Act requirements for open meetings. Agreements can be made in secret if less than the required plurality of councilmembers are on a committee, and then bring their work to the full council for consideration. But once something has been negotiated, the council rarely makes significant changes or any changes at all. The problem is that big businesses can get this special treatment to negotiate directly with councilmembers and other city representatives, but individual stakeholders, or just citizens who care, are almost never given this opportunity.
Registered user
College Terrace
on Sep 13, 2023 at 9:29 am
Registered user
on Sep 13, 2023 at 9:29 am
It appears because of fatigue and perhaps fear of a lawsuit the city council
gave Sobrato what he wanted. Sad for the community that the cannery will not be preserved as it is historic. Sobrato has no imagination as the cannery could be used for Asian restaurants. Parking should be underground. A mega wealthy developer gets his way and is not even required to build housing should he feel the market is not favorable. He is allowed to build housing but not required to do so. The council just wanted to move on.
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
on Sep 13, 2023 at 9:39 am
Registered user
on Sep 13, 2023 at 9:39 am
The PACC acquiesced to developer wishes. It's as simple as that.
Registered user
Palo Verde
on Sep 13, 2023 at 10:17 am
Registered user
on Sep 13, 2023 at 10:17 am
This seems to me to be a good compromise, not everyone got what they wanted, the outcome seems reasonable to me.
Registered user
Ventura
on Sep 13, 2023 at 10:42 am
Registered user
on Sep 13, 2023 at 10:42 am
THE OLD CANNERY IS SET TO BE 100% DEMOLISHED
With no guarantee that any housing will ever be built.
This sweetheart deal for Sobroto (the only winners here) was negotiated behind closed doors over the past year and a half. The negotiated deal was going to be adopted by the City Council last night no matter what the public had to say about it over the past few public meetings. Sorry to tell you all, but your input meant absolutely nothing. The ship had already sailed. The "adults in the room" made an "adult decision" and they simply had to let all of us "children" down as easily as they could. The patronizing was on full display. Watch the video of the last meeting and you can hear it plain as day.
This approved plan will "rehabilitate," "reinforce" and "rebuild in kind" 60 percent of the Cannery in order that the building structure can withstand having the other 40 percent demolished. In this process, it completely removes all historical integrity. What remains of the cannery will be a facsimile of what was there. A replica. City staff is calling this a "rehabilitation" of the building, but in reality, it's a complete demolition and rebuild.
I helped push and educate others on the history of this building for more than five years, a history which the City Council wound up dismissing and downplaying in their final remarks. I entered the fray, hoping that it would help save this amazing old cannery building. It was a relic worth saving no matter who built it. It is the oldest surviving industrial building in Palo Alto. A monument to the old town of Mayfield and the Valley of Heart's Delight (which is what this area was called prior to Silicon Valley). Stepping inside it and seeing the original architecture takes you back 100 years. Photographs have the ability to transport us back in time, but nothing compares to stepping into a physical location like that - it's the closest thing we have to a time machine. So now, it's over. Done. The cannery is going to be demolished.
Registered user
Ventura
on Sep 13, 2023 at 11:00 am
Registered user
on Sep 13, 2023 at 11:00 am
Sobrato will tear down 40 percent of the Cannery building to open up the possibility of townhomes being built. They did not commit to actually building any townhomes. It's nothing more than an empty wish that it will magically happen someday, down the line, if the gods are willing. The City Council did not make them commit or promise that the townhomes will ever be built. But even if the townhomes were built, the architect pointed out that there would be "far less than the 74 townhomes than originally proposed." There simply isn't enough room. So where is the benefit of destroying this historical resource? To anyone other than Sobroto?
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
on Sep 13, 2023 at 11:04 am
Registered user
on Sep 13, 2023 at 11:04 am
I hope someone has the forethought to do a 3-D LiDAR survey of the inside of the entire cannery building to at least preserve an accurate digital representation of this historic building.
Registered user
Ventura
on Sep 13, 2023 at 12:10 pm
Registered user
on Sep 13, 2023 at 12:10 pm
Last night we gave Sobrato 74 condos and, not only retention, but expansion of office space. Every plan alternative that the volunteer NVCAP working group -- made up of mostly residents -- developed in the painstaking years-long process had way more housing than that and denser housing to boot and little office space. Last night was a betrayal of the trust of all those folks who devoted hours working up designs and ideas for a livable, walkable neighborhood to be added to Ventura. Business use of the site was supposed to sunset decades ago (prior Councils deemed it prudent) and it had been rezoned RM 30 - medium density residential, 30 units per acre. And what we got last night was even more business on a site that should have/could have been all housing. It helps the vested interests to paint people who actually read the staff reports and do the math as obstructionists when we just want the laws adhered, the code respected and true public benefit when we relax our standards. Change the code, lower the standards, but don't give them away. The financials of the closed-door deal in the Keyser Marston report released to the public last week lowballs the values accruing to the applicant. They get more office/commercial/R&D and we get to keep our jobs/housing imbalance. We do get land earmarked for affordable housing, but with no pathway to realization. I'm for compromise but where is it? Where's the stuff we get to feel good about? We've been sold out again and will continue to be as long as commercial interests trump homes and neighbors down at City Hall.
Registered user
Mountain View
on Sep 13, 2023 at 12:39 pm
Registered user
on Sep 13, 2023 at 12:39 pm
Nice to see Palo Alto evolving and moving on. So much of the city is a dump in need of demolition and new development.
Registered user
Crescent Park
on Sep 13, 2023 at 7:21 pm
Registered user
on Sep 13, 2023 at 7:21 pm
Thank you Becky Sanders and most other posters for accurately, IMO, describing another City give away. With the City attorney and others so afraid of being sued, all a developer needs to say is "lawsuit" and everyone folds.
A wonderful opportunity for housing and community revival LOST.
Were the behind closed doors negotiations even legal? And not being required to build the housing? How does that work?
This is the 3rd situation I know of where the City invites the public to attend meetings, comment, and/or serve on Committees in order to "help shape" a project's outcome. The Comp Plan, Cubberley High School and the Fry's site.
Each one has been a complete "shell game" where citizens spend hundreds of hours and thought they had a chance to shape the outcome.
I applaud those residents who still keep showing up on the very off chance that what is being said will occur.
Ms. Sanders references this frustration in her post.
So sad; another opportunity negotiated down and thrown away.
Registered user
Downtown North
on Sep 13, 2023 at 7:37 pm
Registered user
on Sep 13, 2023 at 7:37 pm
As acknowledged at council last night, Sobrato may never build the townhomes and there is no way to make him.
And there’s NOT close to 74 anymore - Sobrato’s architect suddenly revealed last night that there would be far fewer, “considerably less” than the 74 townhomes the City negotiated. So at the last minute the billionaire developer pulled a classic bait and switch on us.
And we are supposed to be happy about this?
Hell no.
Registered user
Ventura
on Sep 14, 2023 at 7:51 am
Registered user
on Sep 14, 2023 at 7:51 am
You could almost hear the Sobrato reps snickering in the back of the room as the public attempted to weigh in on this bull___t proposal. And the Council members all had the look of the cat that ate the canary. Everyone in the room knew it was a done deal, except the public.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
on Sep 14, 2023 at 8:43 am
Registered user
on Sep 14, 2023 at 8:43 am
Thank you, Becky Sanders and rita vrhel for your efforts and comments.
Why do we need more offices????? Is that the only thing Palo Alto "leaders" and "planners" and developers can imagine?
I guess putting in a little Asian center with Asian markets and restaurants to commemorate our Asian history was too much of a leap of imagination from a city that can install an absurd miniature golf hole and then charge $10 for it on Cal Ave. ($4 extra for a souvenir ball)
Meanwhile, lets hear more from $reet$ense, the town's "retail consultant" about how Palo Alto should become a tourist destination while ignoring the fact that a decade ago Palo Alto HAD an expensive and short-lived Tourism Development effort until it finally dawned on people that offices aren't a major attraction.
Registered user
Barron Park
on Sep 14, 2023 at 11:40 am
Registered user
on Sep 14, 2023 at 11:40 am
I’m confused by Becky Sanders' claims that all she and others want is the laws adhered to and the code followed. What laws or code are not being followed under the plan that the council approved? Contrary to her claim that business uses at the site were supposed to sunset decades ago, in 2005 the then city council extended the nonresidential uses indefinitely. That may have been a bad decision but it is what the code says.
And her claims that the community gets little out of the agreement are especially at odds with the facts. The city gets two acres for parkland and over an acre for affordable housing plus funding to support those projects. At Palo Alto land values, this land is worth 10s of millions of dollars. Further, her claim that there is no pathway to the affordable housing project is equally false. As the council discussed on Monday, when the city is able to provide the land affordable housing developers readily come forward with projects. Along with the proposed Charities Housing project and the teacher housing project on El Camino right nearby, there is already a lot more affordable housing in the pipeline for the area than the NVCAP consultants claimed was possible. This was a key recommendation of most of the NVCAP working group.
I look forward to the groundbreaking for the park and the new affordable housing and I hope Sanders will attend those events.
Registered user
University South
on Sep 14, 2023 at 5:03 pm
Registered user
on Sep 14, 2023 at 5:03 pm
I think it's striking that no one thought of this building as "historical" until someone came along and tried to put the land to productive use. It's...a kind of run down old warehouse, mostly?
Glad a deal happened, but I wish the developers had been more ambitious in scope and scale.
Registered user
Ventura
on Sep 14, 2023 at 5:14 pm
Registered user
on Sep 14, 2023 at 5:14 pm
People who grew up here knew the history of the building. Outsiders and newcomers, not so much.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
on Sep 14, 2023 at 7:30 pm
Registered user
on Sep 14, 2023 at 7:30 pm
What a complete shame and travesty. I am dismayed and even disgusted that the NEW City Council has sold out the community and residents just as badly and completely as previous Councils. This windfall giveaway to Sobrato is straight from the textbook of the multi-billion-dollar giveaway to Arrijaga that almost happened 20 years ago, back in the day when corruption could be stopped.
See Weekly article here: Web Link and Grand Jury Report here: Web Link Title: "THE CITY OF PALO ALTO’S ACTIONS REDUCED TRANSPARENCY AND INHIBITED PUBLIC INPUT AND SCRUTINY ON IMPORTANT LAND ISSUES"
Since Arrillaga, there has been President Hotel (windfall conversion from residential to commercial use to AJ Capital), Castilleja (windfall giveaway of public land & unenforced CUP violations) & Frys.
To PACC: I know firsthand that it IS possible to keep your promises after being elected! It IS possible to stand up to pressure from billionaires and from colleagues who do all they can to coerce you to go along with their bad ideas. It *IS* possible to fight for residents and communities, and against corruption and back-room dealings. Although some will do all they can to make your life difficult, there is a value to doing the right thing regardless.
I personally witnessed volunteers like Becky Sanders work hours, weeks, and months to create a set of 100% workable plans for Ventura, which included and addressed the maximum number of community interests and concerns. The NVCAP plans were fantastic, valuable, and worthy! How dare our elected leaders throw this away to give control of our city to another billionaire commercial developer, who won't care a bit of our needs & concerns.
I thank Ms. Sanders, Ms. Vrel, and the many others, several of whom have posted above, for their continued advocacy on behalf of the community-OUR community. Ventura deserves much better than this shoddy treatment, as does the architect of the Cannery. I hope that someone challenges this back-room deal and act of dishonesty and bad faith. Please, please, this can't be the end of our high hopes for a community-led Ventura plan, can it?
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
on Sep 14, 2023 at 8:57 pm
Registered user
on Sep 14, 2023 at 8:57 pm
(10 years ago, not 20. Typo.)