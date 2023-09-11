Palo Alto adopts new rules for downtown parklets

When parklets began popping up on Palo Alto's downtown strips in the bleak days of 2020, they were embraced by residents, restaurants and city leaders alike as a key tool for helping businesses stay afloat and giving residents places to go during the pandemic.
Their function as outdoor dining hubs remains as popular as ever. Their form, however, increasingly leaves much to be desired.
With few rules to guide their development, the city's roughly three dozen parklets make up a ragtag and eclectic network of dining spaces with a wide variety of sizes, colors, designs and barriers.
In discussing the city's parklet scene on Sept. 11, City Council member Greg Tanaka likened it to a "temporary carnival" and suggested that the aesthetic chaos puts Palo Alto's downtown districts at a distinct disadvantage when compared to commercial strips in surrounding cities.
"Right now, you go there, whether it's Cal Avenue or University Avenue, and you see all these temporary barriers, a mishmash of stuff. … It's all over the place," Tanaka said.
"When we're trying to attract people and people have options of going to places much more hip, much more vibrant, much more put together, we lose," he said.
The city's process for bringing order to the chaos is itself somewhat chaotic. On California Avenue, where merchants and restauranteurs are at odds over the street's car-free status, the city is preparing to develop a long-term plan through an extensive process that is expected to unfold over the next year.
On University Avenue, which the city briefly closed to cars in the pandemic's early days before reversing course, the city is hoping to move a little faster. As proposed by staff, the car-free portion of Ramona Street just north of Hamilton Avenue would be bound by the same rules as University Avenue, even as it's functionally closer to California Avenue.
To instill some harmony, the council unanimously agreed on Sept. 11 to adopt a bunch of new parklet rules and to introduce fees for parklets on University and along portions of California that are outside the car-free section. These include limiting parklet sizes to 350 square feet; requiring that barriers next to parklets be anchored to concrete foundations; requiring enclosure railings to provide visual cues for drivers; and increasing the height of the enclosures around parklets from 38 to 42 inches.
Under the new rules, restaurants looking to install parklets would have to pay $2,000 application fees and $250 for annual renewals. In addition, they would have to provide a refundable deposit of $2,500 and an annual license fee for use of public right of way totaling $10.71 per square foot.
The council also agreed that at least one pandemic-era rule is now outdated: allowing gyms to create outdoor areas during the pandemic. Council members agreed Monday that having these spaces next to dining areas is no longer ideal.
Council member Ed Lauing made the case for excluding fitness businesses, citing his personal experiences of working out at a former gym on Emerson Avenue and having people see him from the street as he lifted weights near the window.
"I'm just not sure that's the kind of vibrant retail we're talking about. Having a little bit of decorum on the streets of our downtowns I think would be more to my liking," Lauing said.
Council member Julie Lythcott-Haims concurred and said that allowing fitness operations to operate outside is a relic of the pandemic.
"We created parklets because we had a communicable disease and people still wanted to work out and they still wanted to dine and shop retail," Lythcott-Haims said. "So we had to create possibilities for such things to happen. But now we're moving forward with an ordinance that's about life in general, so it feels like fitness is sort of like an anachronism from 2020."
Some business owners are calling on the city to ensure that the proliferation of parklets doesn't diminish the supply of public parking.
John Shenk, president of the real estate firm Thoits Brothers, which owns numerous downtown properties, urged the council Monday to explore construction of a new downtown parking garage. (The council in years past considered the idea, then aborted it, then resuscitated it more recently as part of a new program that invites developers to build housing and parking on public parking lots downtown.)
Speaking on behalf of a group of businesses that includes, among others, Onigilly, Reposado and The Patio, Shenk urged the city to account for the loss of parking spaces.
He also ask the city to modify parking standards to "not hurt those who do not have a parklet or those who prefer parking." This means ensuring that businesses only be allowed to build parklets that in front of their stores and not extend onto neighboring properties. Current rules allow them to infringe provided they get a letter of support from the adjacent tenant.
"Our downtown must be inviting and supportive to all retailers and not be dominated by a few food services," Shenk said. "Retail diversity is important."
Shenk and his coalition also requested that parklets comply with all building codes and ADA regulations and urged the council to create a "seamless, high-quality retail environment."
"Allowing a myriad materials, colors and designs will not support a quality retail environment for us," Shenk said.
Council members concurred with Shenk that the new parklets rules don't go far enough in establishing an orderly environment. Tanaka and council member Vicki Veenker urged city planners to work with the Architectural Review Board to create permanent design standards and uniform guidelines for the parklet program.
Tanaka called the effort urgent and asked that the item return within a year so that local businesses will have the confidence to invest in quality parklets.
"It really feels like we've fallen behind. … I'd like to see us move further beyond what we have right now," Tanaka said. "Part of the problem is that because the design is not quite finalized, it's hard for people to put dollars behind this."
While the council's final vote on parklets was unanimous, members debated the fees. Tanaka and Veenker initially proposed setting higher fees beyond what staff had recommended to achieve about 80% cost recovery (the fees proposed by staff would achieve about 50% cost recovery).
Council member Pat Burt took the opposite stance and successfully lobbied his colleagues to lower the annual renewal fee from $750, which staff had recommended, to $250.
Burt noted that the cost-recovery estimates fail to consider two major factors: the tax benefits that the city receives when restaurants generate additional business and the value that parklets bring in terms of revitalizing downtown spaces.
"The key to downtown recovery is creating vitality," Burt said. "There are retailers and others who look at this narrowly in terms of thinking that it's just about somehow the parking space in front of their retail business as opposed to how well the downtown does. That's what I'm focused on: the latter."
Downtown North
on Sep 12, 2023 at 6:14 am
on Sep 12, 2023 at 6:14 am
Cal Ave is dead M - F during the day but for a brief lunch flurry at a couple of restaurants.
Council members are in denial about this, going there at night when restaurants are open (most no longer serve lunch). Ignored is the obvious - the place is so empty that you could throw a rock the length of the Ave and never hit anyone. This started with the pandemic, but continues because city council won’t open the street back up, led by Pat Burt who has made a Cal Ave mall his special obsession and nighttime hang out spot.
Retailers are ignored, often cut off from view by “parklets”(sans parks) with the restaurants allowed to expand onto City owned, taxpayer supported land, though they no longer need extra privileges.
The City has strangled the Ave with its loopy notion a mall is a panacea. Tell that to Santa Monica with its struggling Third St. Promenade.
College Terrace
on Sep 12, 2023 at 7:03 am
on Sep 12, 2023 at 7:03 am
Disagree with Comment posted above. California Avenue was humming on Friday at lunch time. Some residents and merchants are displeased by the miniture golf near El Camino. This suddenly appeared and gives a Carnival
look to the avenue. Who made that decision? Was it the city manager? Glad the city is moving forward on design for parklets. State Street in Santa Barbara is a fine example of an attractive and successful closed street. The ARB needs to consider that example going forward.
Crescent Park
on Sep 12, 2023 at 7:35 am
on Sep 12, 2023 at 7:35 am
Time to reopen Cal Ave. The businesses want it but are afraid of a couple very aggressive restaurant owners. The only thing there outside of dining hours are tumbleweeds.
College Terrace
on Sep 12, 2023 at 7:41 am
on Sep 12, 2023 at 7:41 am
Actually after a search of restaurants open today for lunch on the closed portion of Cal ave, there are at least 15 dinning options not including Backyard Brew or Country sun….many more than
“ a couple”
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
on Sep 12, 2023 at 8:03 am
on Sep 12, 2023 at 8:03 am
My main problem is that it is confusing where pedestrians should walk. If there are cars and bikes then walking in the road is dangerous, but at the same time it is often difficult to pass on the sidewalk particularly with wait staff crossing with plates of hot food. If you have a stroller or perhaps a wheelchair, there is often not enough space!
Walkable streets mean that there has to be somewhere for pedestrians to walk.
Apart from that, some look ugly or at least untidy, so some better rules to make it look more attractive is necessary. But outside dining is wonderful otherwise.
Downtown North
on Sep 12, 2023 at 8:25 am
on Sep 12, 2023 at 8:25 am
RE number of restaurants open for lunch on Cal Ave -
Country Sun isn’t a restaurant.
Back Yard Brew is snacks unless something changed lately.
Don’t confuse a take-out place with a restaurant.
A restaurant is a place with tables, a waitstaff to take your order and serve your food, fill your water glass, followed by a bill and tip - you know - you’ve been to them. Most are only open for dinner on the Ave.
Mountain View
on Sep 12, 2023 at 8:39 am
on Sep 12, 2023 at 8:39 am
I don’t get it, why do retail shops on Cal Ave need the street open?
College Terrace
on Sep 12, 2023 at 8:56 am
on Sep 12, 2023 at 8:56 am
Comment said:
“A restaurant is a place with tables, a waitstaff to take your order and serve your food, fill your water glass, followed by a bill and tip - you know - you’ve been to them. Most are only open for dinner on the Ave.”
Nope. I went on Google maps and clicked on each restaurant and 15 were open for lunch today.
If you read correctly explicitly did not include Country Sun or Backyard brew.
Open today for lunch:
Izzy’s
Kali
Terun
Mediterranean wraps
LaBoheme
Joanie’s
Local kitchens
Zarrens
Anatolian kitchen
Printers cafe
Lotus Thai Bistro
Ramen kowa
Nameste Indian
Jin sho
More options on side streets and open portion of Cal ave.
Sorry I was off by one!
Menlo Park
on Sep 12, 2023 at 10:21 am
on Sep 12, 2023 at 10:21 am
There are plenty of opportunities to improve the current parklet and street usage models. But let's not lose track of what is good about it. It's great to activate the streets and get people outside in lovely California.
But we also shouldn't try to homogenize everything as we tidy things up. Sure, get rid of the ugly k-rail barricades and the like. But the parklets don't all have to look the same.
""Allowing a myriad materials, colors and designs will not support a quality retail environment for us," Shenk said." The mix is what makes it lively and not look like a developer mall.
College Terrace
on Sep 12, 2023 at 11:50 am
on Sep 12, 2023 at 11:50 am
I get what @comment is saying. There are few eat in wait staffed outdoor restaurants open for lunch. The others function as a “food court”, counter order, take your own food to table, get your own water, bus your own table. Few have a full table service option. Too bad GS had to go into so much detail about a “nut” point on the outdoor gyms. More substance needed above — comparisons to how Menlo, Los Altos have managed to have both outdoor dining, and street open to vehicles and make it appealing, safe with flowers and good lighting —-
Lauing has a good sense of humor. And JLH support was a nice detail. No need to quote that back and forth dialogue. The real meat of the chaos (not sweat smattered sidewalks from a spin class) — the tax revenue portion back & forth between council & Par Burt near the end of the agenda item was far more interesting, compelling both sides using percentage and a $100 bill —- GS you could have done better.
Old Palo Alto
on Sep 12, 2023 at 12:12 pm
on Sep 12, 2023 at 12:12 pm
I think our downtown area and California ave us junky looking. Eating in the street doesn’t really appeal to me. Our sidewalks downtown are always dirty. Look at Burlingame downtown as a nice example of clean sidewalks that are updated. We look old and tired downtown!!
Stanford
on Sep 12, 2023 at 12:14 pm
on Sep 12, 2023 at 12:14 pm
Cal Ave is great! Lots of wonderful dining options and lots of easy parking in the area on both sides. The car free street means more space for everyone and it is safer.
College Terrace
on Sep 12, 2023 at 12:30 pm
on Sep 12, 2023 at 12:30 pm
I agree with John Haynes and don't understand why the streets can't at least be cleaner and the closed-off portion of the avenue de-junked. The miniature golf jumble at the end of the street is a terrible eyesore, as are all the "wraps" on the barriers. It makes no sense whatsoever that Palo Alto cannot achieve what other cities can.
Barron Park
on Sep 12, 2023 at 12:48 pm
on Sep 12, 2023 at 12:48 pm
Before COVID, Cal Ave was primarily a lunchtime destination with the parking lots only full from 12-2. It was primarily office workers from the Cal Ave area and the research park that fed that vitality. Since COVID, we have only ONE-THIRD the prior number of office workers, plus people are shopping for goods much more online. That is why daytime business is weaker and retailers in general are struggling. In contrast, Cal Ave is now thriving during the evenings, in large part because the community loves the pedestrian street vibe. They are thriving by focusing on evening business. The recent pop-up furniture and games have been a well received addition. Some retailers have responded by adjusting their hours so that they are open when there are the most people there. Check out Gamelandia. They are thriving by focusing on the evening vitality while other retailers are sticking to their former business models, hoping that the clock can be turned back. Unfortunately, the city has still not come up with parklet standards for Cal Ave so that the restaurants (and even retailers) can invest in nice parklets rather than tents.
Meadow Park
on Sep 12, 2023 at 1:14 pm
on Sep 12, 2023 at 1:14 pm
John Shenk again??
Why is his voice the only one that get amplified?
Evergreen Park
on Sep 12, 2023 at 7:02 pm
on Sep 12, 2023 at 7:02 pm
I agree with Downtown North. Cal Ave is not a ‘second downtown’. It was a neighborhood place more like Midtown until the City decided to build class A office space and prices rose and merchants can no longer survive. Some we have a downtown, why can’t Cal Ave once again be a neighborhood shopping area? Make it unique from all the other shopping and dining options. Also, I hope Inread this incorrectly - only the merchants in the car-open are have to pay??? That makes no sense. The Council seems to be operating from idiosyncratic personal experiences on and not from any data-based method.
Barron Park
on Sep 15, 2023 at 8:16 am
on Sep 15, 2023 at 8:16 am
The story says rules for Cal Ave will unfold over the next year. Another year debating policies that have already been kicked around so much they are bruised and broken. How Palo Alto.
Stanford
21 hours ago
21 hours ago
Have only lived here 15 years but Cal Ave has never been as vibrant as it is now. What an anachronistic dump it was in 2010. Now it’s hopping. Retail is mostly online now (even shoes and clothes) and used bookstores and charity shops just won’t cut it there. Lots of optometrists (doing quite well) and therapists for business, but it’s food central now.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
21 hours ago
21 hours ago
Sorry posted this elsewhere instead of here.
Last night, Friday evening, San Francisco had its first Night Market. It was an idea that came from Asian evening street markets which are very popular in many countries in Asia. Food, handcrafts, music, entertainment (I saw ballet on the tv report) and lots of families walking the 3 blocks enjoying the atmosphere, eating, and spending money
I think Cal Ave could do similar. It could be a monthly event. Being innovative with what we have and making Cal Ave a destination for residents of other towns along the Peninsula.
Let's think about it now, before one of our neighbors gets the idea ahead of us and takes something that could help to make Cal Ave vibrant on a regular basis.