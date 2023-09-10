Mike's Diner Bar avoids eviction, plans to remain in Midtown

That threat dissipated by the end of last week, when the property owners agreed to accept Wallau's rent payments for July and August, Wallau told this publication. The property owners agreed to continue Mike's tenancy, and they called off the sheriff after Wallau dropped off the rent payments Friday afternoon, he said.

The notice from Sheriff Robert Jonsen informed Wallau that if he failed to leave by then, the sheriff would "immediately enforce the writ by removing you from the premises."

The deal came not a moment too soon. Wallau was notified by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department last week that he would have to vacate the building by 7 a.m. on Monday morning, Sept. 11.

Mike Wallau told this publication that he reached an agreement late last week with the property owner, Scher Holdings LLC, to extend their existing agreement. The deal came together about a month and a half after Scher notified Wallau that the restaurant would be evicted for being a day late with rent, prompting an outcry among Midtown residents and city officials.

Mike's Diner Bar, a Midtown institution that just last week was on the brink of eviction, received an eleventh-hour reprieve and now plans to remain at its Middlefield Road location and to add breakfast and lunch to its menu.

Annette Glanckopf, a Midtown resident and a longtime neighborhood activist, said Midtown lost 15 businesses during the pandemic, not counting the four that were damaged in the fire. The loss of Mike's, which has operated there for 29 years, could spell the final blow, she told the Palo Alto City Council during an Aug. 14 discussion of economic strategies.

The neighborhood just south of Oregon Expressway suffered another blow in February, when a blaze destroyed a shopping plaza at Middlefield and Loma Verde Avenue that included Bill's Café, Philz Coffee, AJ Quck Clean Center and Palo Alto Fine Wine and Spirits.

The circumstances of the pending eviction touched a nerve in the Midtown neighborhood, which has seen an increase in vacancies in Midtown Shopping Center over the course of COVID-19 pandemic.

He maintained that he was late because his daughter had emergency surgery the day rent was due and that he wasn't able to get to drop off the check on time because he was with his daughter.

The popular diner at 2680 Middlefield Road has been in limbo since July 20, when Wallau received a letter from property owners Scher Holdings LLC and Finebaum Surviving Spouse's Trust informing him that they would be returning his July rent check for $22,052.81.

Len Filppu, who along with Wallau is at the forefront of relaunching a Midtown Merchants Association to support revitalizing the shopping district, shared her assessment. Shortly after news of the eviction became public, he helped circulate a petition to save Mike's that garnered 1,456 signatures.

"It just makes me want to stay, double down and try even harder to help revitalize Midtown. I feel this whole exercise has been for the greater good, not just for Mike's but for small businesses and Midtown."

Both old-timers and newcomers reflect on the joy of serving their customers and the value of persevering through tough times.

"It made a huge difference to me and my family and the restaurant," Wallau said in an interview. "Everything has been phenomenal. I could never have imagined that we'd ever get this type of support.

Wallau said he was pleasantly surprised by the high level of support he has received from the community and from city leaders since news of the pending eviction became public.

"We are very concerned that if the negotiated mediation doesn't work for Mike's, this may be the final nail in the coffin for Midtown," she said. "Would any new retail business want to locate here?"

'We are gratified that the petition MRA circulated, reached over 1450 signatures. We feel this was a major catalyst in keeping Mike in Midtown and It shows the power of community good wishes and working together," she said.

Upon learning that Mike’s will remain in Midtown, Glanckopf said the neighborhood is "tickled pink" that a deal has been made and that the restaurant will soon offer breakfast and lunch.

"Just doing dinners wasn't making the grade. I've been wanting to do breakfast and lunch for some time, but the labor market has been difficult. I think we're finally in a position where we can staff breakfast and lunch." Wallau said.

More changes are coming soon. Wallau said that his restaurant will expand service from offering just dinner to also include breakfast and lunch. He hopes to start doing so later this month, noting that it's been hard to remain solvent as a business when you're only open a third of the time.

Now, city leaders and business owners hope the retention of Mike's could spur a broader revitalization of Midtown. Filppu highlighted Wallau's recent efforts to further enhance the restaurant, including a $2 million renovation project that he completed in 2019. The investment would have made it particularly difficult for Wallau to walk away from his business, Filppu said.

"I think so many of us feel that the eviction letter was unjust, unfair and just absolute crap," Stone said during the Aug. 14 council discussion.

Mike's Diner Bar avoids eviction, plans to remain in Midtown

After eleventh-hour reprieve, popular restaurant prepares to add breakfast and lunch service