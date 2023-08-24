Fall arts season offers gateway into new worlds

What's ahead this autumn for music, art, theater, books and more

A rendering of "Questions for the Curious Orchard" by artist Nate Mohler, an interactive installation that will be part of the Code:ART Festival in downtown Palo Alto. Courtesy the artist.

Arts

Fall arts season offers gateway into new worlds

What's ahead this autumn for music, art, theater, books and more

A rendering of "Questions for the Curious Orchard" by artist Nate Mohler, an interactive installation that will be part of the Code:ART Festival in downtown Palo Alto. Courtesy the artist.

by Akhil Joondeph and Heather Zimmerman / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 24, 2023, 3:48 pm
Time to read: about 10 minutes

On tap for the fall is a huge variety of experiences that will transport audiences to new places, as well as some familiar spots that are favorites for a reason.

From interactive digital art to sonic landscapes of dreamy folk and Americana or high-energy funk, or jazz, classical or alternative; a musical adaptation of a classic children's book or a new look at a century-old real-life mystery; a graphic novel about ghostly realms or a book with a reasoned approach to political discourse, the arts always have the ability to offer new, fresh perspectives.

This fall offers the perfect chance to tap into new worlds inside an installation, on a canvas, a stage, or together as a crowd at a concert. Here's a look at what's coming up in the Peninsula art scene this season.

For continuing coverage, check PaloAltoOnline.com/arts, subscribe to our Weekend Express email (sign up at PaloAltoOnline.com/express) and peruse and/or submit event listings at PaloAltoOnline.com/calendar.

Music

Galactic is the perfect name for a band that contains such multitudes within its sound. For over a quarter a century, the New Orleans-based band has infused the irresistible funk style of its hometown in a sound that touches a wide variety of genres, from blues, hip-hop and alternative pop to retro numbers with hints of Motown. The band is set to bring some of that New Orleans vibe to The Guild Theatre on Sept. 22. The band’s deep funky style, driven by jazz-tinged horns, complex drumlines and a rumbling groove of the bass, effortlessly morphs to spotlight the talents of many collaborators, including Irma Thomas, Mavis Staples, Macy Gray, Boots Riley and Boyfriend. Joining the lineup in recent years is vocalist Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph. Hailing from New Orleans herself, Joseph previously fronted fellow NOLA band, the Original Pinettes, an all-female brass band, and also appeared on “American Idol.” Sept. 22 at The Guild Theatre, Menlo Park. $68-$133. guildtheatre.com. (HZ) Photo courtesy Partisan Arts.

Earthwise Productions: DaShawn Hickman band featuring Sacred Steel (Aug. 25); Tuck and Patti (Sept. 8); Will Bernard and Beth Custer Duo CD release party jam (Sept. 10); Amendola Vs Blades, Eric Persons Quartet (Sept. 17); David James’s GPS performs Mission Rebel No. 1 (Sept. 24); Dan Bern (Oct. 8); Young Dubliners (Nov. 11); Anat Cohen Duo (Nov. 17 early and late shows). eventbrite.com/o/mark-weiss-dba-earthwise.

The Fox Theatre: Legends of Motown Old School Tribute (Sept. 9); Lupita Infante (Sept. 15); Anup Jalota Live in Concert (Sept. 23); Rock the Fox with Queen Nation and Sona (Sept. 29); Sweet Caroline Neil Diamond tribute starring Jay White (Oct. 14); Jade Kwan SHINE Gospel Charity Concert 2023 (Nov. 4); James Garner Tribute to Johnny Cash (Nov. 16); Zack Tabudlo (Nov. 17); Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown (Nov. 18); Carpenters Legacy: A Christmas Portrait (Dec. 10). foxrwc.com.

Acclaimed singer and songwriter Dan Bern will be coming to Palo Alto Oct. 8, hosted by local presenter Earthwise Productions. Bern’s signature style, blending elements of classic rock, folk and pop, has been likened to that of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan, and his prolific songwriting appears to know no bounds, with over 1,000 songs to his name. This concert promises to bring the best of Bern’s songwriting prowess and musical expertise to the Palo Alto community. Oct. 8, 7-9:30 p.m. at Mitchell Park Community Center, Palo Alto. $17.69. eventbrite.com. (AJ) Photo courtesy New Frontier Touring.

The Guild Theatre: Tainted Love (Aug. 25); The Headhunters (Aug. 26); The Love Handles (Sept. 9); Dengue Fever (Sept. 14); Bebel Gilberto (Sept. 15); The Purple Ones (Sept. 16); Marcy Playground (Sept. 17); Earth to Table farm workers benefit with Malo, Juan Escovedo All Stars and others (Sept. 19); The Baseball Project (Sept. 21); Galactic (Sept. 22); The Beat Farmers (Sept. 28); Sierra Hull (Sept. 30); Grateful Shred (Oct. 5); Ranger Trucco (Oct. 6); The War and Treaty (Oct. 8); John Cruz (Oct. 12); One More Time: A tribute to Daft Punk (Oct. 13); Anytila (Oct. 14); Michelle Branch (Oct. 15); The Wallflowers (Oct. 19-21); The Mother Hips (Oct. 27); Deer Tick (Oct. 28); Midnight North (Nov. 10); Petty Theft (Nov. 17); Watchhouse (Nov. 18); Cool Water Canyon (Nov. 25); Moonalice (Nov. 30); Berlin holiday show (Dec. 2) .guildtheatre.com.

Shoreline Amphitheatre: 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes and Jeremih (Sept. 2); Kidz Bop Live (Sept. 9); Pentatonix and Lauren Alaina (Sept. 12); Lights on Festival with H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, PartyNextDoor, Don Toliver and Toosii (Sept. 16-17); Jason Aldean with Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver (Sept. 28); The All American Rejects with New Found Glory and The Get Up Kids (Sept. 29); Ne-Yo, with Robin Thicke and Mario (Oct. 4); Trippie Redd (Oct. 6). mountainviewamphitheater.com.

Stanford Live: Tash Sultana (Aug. 25); REZZ with Dr. Fresch, Ivy Lab, SFAM (Sept. 15); Joshua Redman Group (Sept. 22); LADAMA (Sept. 29); The Avett Brothers (Sept. 24); Billy Strings (Oct. 6-7); Emanuel Ax (Oct. 8); Hiromi (Oct. 11); Carminho (Oct. 12); Joe Russo's Almost Dead (Oct. 13); Gretchen Parlato and Lionel Loueke (Oct. 14); Nano Stern Sings Victor Jara (Oct. 15); Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra (Oct. 18 and Dec. 8); Lizzie No (Oct. 21); Sundays with the St. Lawrence (Oct. 22); Junction Trio (Oct. 29); Gregory Maqoma (Oct. 26); RL Grime Presents: PLAY™live with JAWNS, 33 Below (Oct. 27) ; John Summit (Nov. 3); Roy Hage (Nov. 11); "American Railroad" with Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens (Nov. 15); Coco in Concert (Nov. 19); Storm Large: Holiday Ordeal (Dec. 8-9); Rob Kapilow's What Makes It Great? Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas (Dec. 9); Davina and the Vagabonds (Dec. 10); A Chanticleer Christmas (Dec. 14). live.stanford.edu.

Bay Choral Guild: Majestic Masses: Schubert Mass in G and Mozart Mass in C minor (Nov. 17-18) baychoralguild.org.

Modern Americana sensation Lizzie No will bring her unique brand of alternative rock to Stanford Live on Oct. 21. The singer-songwriter, harpist and guitarist who rose to acclaim with the 2017 release of her debut album “Hard Won,” has enjoyed both popular and critical success in the ensuing years. Her second and most recent album, “Vanity,” showcases her songwriting talent and storytelling skill as she embodies a wide range of characters within the album’s tracks. Oct. 21 at The Studio, Stanford. $25-$35. live.stanford.edu. (AJ) Photo courtesy Prater Day.

California Bach Society: Mass in B Minor (Oct. 13-15); The Christmas Story (Dec. 1-3). calbach.org.

Community School of Music and Arts: Quadre: The Voice of Four Horns (Sept. 16); The Anderson Brothers Play Gershwin (Sept. 30); CSMA Fundraising Gala (Oct. 7); Juanito Pascual Trio (Oct. 21); Axel Schmidt: The Well-Tempered Clavier Book II (Nov. 4); Clerestory: A Many Splendored Thing (Nov. 18); Merit Scholars Holiday Concert (Dec. 9). arts4all.org.

Filoli: Hip-hopera with Babatunde Akinboboye (Aug. 30); Blues and folk night with Mya Byrne (Sept. 10). filoli.org.

Ives Collective: Fall Salon Series: Fauré's Piano Quintet No.2 in C Minor, Op.115 (Sept. 17); Fall Collective: Fauré and Brahms (Sept. 22). ivescollective.org.

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts: Ascendo Foundation presents "Robert Schumann's Monumental Works" with pianist Andrew Truong (Aug. 26); Ascendo Foundation presents "Classical Splendor Unveiled," a concert of young musicians (Aug. 27); Jazz at the Ballroom presents "Accentuate the Positive" concert of songs from the great American songbook (Sept. 8); Nova Vista Symphony presents "Nature and Youth: Schumann and Bruch" (Sept. 16). .mvcpa.com.

Music@Menlo: California Festival: A Celebration of New Music, with a performance by The Sitkovetsky Trio (Nov. 3). musicatmenlo.org.

Oshman Family JCC: Seraph Brass: A Splendid Evening of Brilliant Brass (Sept. 28); The Maccabeats (Dec. 3). paloaltojcc.org.

Palo Alto Chamber Orchestra: Senior orchestra concert (Nov. 12 and Dec. 18); Sinfonia orchestra concert (Nov. 19); Debut orchestra concert (Nov. 20). pacomusic.org.

Palo Alto Philharmonic: Baroque concert (Sept. 9); Melodic Impressions: Boulanger, Mozart, Schumann (Oct. 21); Fall chamber concert (Nov. 4); Paris to Prague: paphil.org.

Peninsula Women's Chorus: A Candlelit Homecoming (Dec. 7 and 9). pwchorus.org.

Music@Menlo's three-week summer festival has wrapped up for the year, but this fall, the chamber music organization is hosting a performance that's part of a festival taking place statewide. A joint creation of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, and San Diego Symphony, the inaugural California Festival brings together over 50 organizations from around the state to celebrate new music. As part of the festival, the Sitokovetsky Trio returns to Music@Menlo on Nov. 3 for a program highlighting "Etched in Smoke and Light," a new work they commissioned from composer Julia Adolphe in 2022. Nov. 3, 7 p.m. at St. Bede's Church, Menlo Park. $30-$65. musicatmenlo.org. (HZ) Courtesy Vincy Ng/Blue Ocean Arts.

Ragazzi Boys Chorus: Light and Love (Dec. 2); Winter Recital 2023 (Dec. 9). ragazzi.org.

Redwood Symphony: Romeo and Juliet (Sept. 23); Halloween Family Concert (Oct. 29); Scheherezade (Nov. 18). redwoodsymphony.org.

San Francisco Early Music Society: Ensemble Mirable (Sept. 29); El Mundo: Archivo de Guatemala (Oct. 27). sfems.org.

Schola Cantorum: I Was Glad: Leonard Bernstein’s "Chichester Psalms and Shawn Kirchner’s Songs of Ascent" (Oct. 29); Peace on Earth (Dec. 17). scholacantorum.org.

Nova Solisti Chamber Orchestra Concert: Brahms & Friends (Oct. 8). novasolisti.org.

Peninsula Harmony Chorus: Storytelling through Songs, an a cappella concert (Sept. 23). peninsulaharmony.org.

Comedy

The Guild Theatre: Sebastian Marx (Sept. 20); San Francisco Stand-Up Comedy Competition Finals (Sept. 23). guildtheatre.com.

Oshman Family JCC: Why Not? Lessons on Comedy, Courage and Chutzpah with Mark Schiff (Nov. 19). paloaltojcc.org.

Stanford Live Comedy at the Bing: Ivan Decker (Sept. 28); Mike Vecchione (Nov. 10). live.stanford.edu.

Theater and opera

In 1926, Agatha Christie, near the height of her career, presented readers with a shocking puzzle that still hasn’t been solved to this day. The British mystery author simply disappeared and turned up 11 days later without much explanation. TheatreWorks opens its season with “Mrs. Christie,” Heidi Armbruster’s play about a Christie fan who believes she has finally cracked the case of where the famed writer was and why. The show unfolds with parallel storylines that merge the past and present, and enlist a little help from one of Christie’s most famous sleuths. TheatreWorks’ new artistic director, Giovanna Sardelli, helms the production. She directed the show’s world premiere at Dorset Theatre Festival, shown here with actors Mary Bacon, left, and Sevan Greene. Oct. 4- 29 at the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts, Mountain View. Tickets start at $30. theatreworks.org. (HZ) Photo courtesy Joey Moro/Dorset Theatre Festival.

Fuse Theatre: Cabaret Night (Aug. 26) fusetheatre.org.

Los Altos Stage Company: "Significant Other" (Sept. 7-Oct, 1); "Elf The Musical" (Nov. 30-Dec. 23). losaltosstage.org.

Oshman Family JCC: theatre dybbuk's "The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad" (Sept. 9). paloaltojcc.org.

Palo Alto Players: "Matilda The Musical" (Sept. 8-24); "The Wizard of Oz" (Nov. 3-19). paplayers.org.

The Pear Theatre: "Noises Off," (Sept 8-Oct. 10): "District Merchants" and "William Shakespeare's The Land of the Dead," (running in repertory Nov. 17-Dec. 10). thepear.org.

Peninsula Youth Theatre: "Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt" (Oct. 6-7); "The Elves and the Shoemaker" (Nov. 3-4); "Elf The Musical" (Nov. 11-19). pytnet.org.

Roald Dahl’s classic novel about a young girl with telekinetic abilities will come to life on stage this fall with the Palo Alto Players’ presentation of “Matilda the Musical.” This staging of Tony Minchin’s Tony Award-winning musical will be directed by Janie Scott, a seasoned director of local productions. Featuring talented performers of all ages, this production has appeal for audience members both young and old, offering youngsters a dramatic adaptation of a classic children’s book and older audiences a dose of nostalgia for a childhood favorite story. Seen here are Palo Alto Players actors Brigitte Losey, left, Araceli Grace, center, and Randy Lee. Sept. 8-24 at the Lucie Stern Theatre, Palo Alto. $30-$57. paplayers.org. (AJ) Photo courtesy Scott Lasky/Palo Alto Players.

Stanford Live: Manual Cinema's Frankenstein (Nov. 4-5)

Teatro Nahual: "Los cuernos de mi marido/My Husband's Horns" (Oct. 14). mvcpa.com.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley: "Mrs. Christie" (Oct. 4-29); "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" (Nov. 29-Dec. 24). theatreworks.org.

Upstage Theatre: "Be More Chill" (Oct 20-23). upstagetheater.net.

West Bay Opera: Madama Butterfly (Oct. 13-22). wbopera.org.

Dance

Celebrated for its innovative performances, Smuin Contemporary Ballet kicks off its 30th anniversary season with “Dance Series 1,” featuring “Salsa ‘til Dawn,” a world premiere by Darrell Grand Moultrie, along with James Kudelka’s “The Man In Black” paying tribute to the music of Johnny Cash, and “Tutto Eccetto il Lavandino (everything but the kitchen sink)” by Val Caniparoli. The pieces draw influences from various dance styles, expanding upon the idiom of ballet and challenging the orthodox, in classic Smuin fashion. Smuin artists Ben Needham-Wood (top) and Christian Squires are seen here in “Tutto Eccetto il Lavandino.” Sept. 21-24 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, Mountain View. $25-$84. smuinballet.org. Photo courtesy Chris Hardy/Smuin Contemporary Ballet.

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts: Smuin Contemporary Ballet Dance Series I (Sept. 21-24); Abhinaya Dance Company presents "A Tale of Friendship and Miracles" (Sept. 29-Oct. 1). Western Ballet's "The Nutcracker" (Dec. 1-3); Smuin Contemporary Ballet's The Christmas Ballet (Dec. 7-10). mvcpa.com.

Oshman Family JCC: Bridgman Packer Dance "Ghost Factory" (Oct. 21). paloaltojcc.org.

Stanford Live: Sankai Juku (Oct. 7-8); Akram Khan’s Jungle Book reimagined (Dec. 2-3); El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered (Dec. 13)

Film

Stanford Live: "Wu Tsang’s MOBY DICK; or, The Whale" (Nov. 8) live.stanford.edu.

Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival: Most screenings held online, with select special screenings and events held in Mountain View, Palo Alto and Atherton. Oct. 15-29; svjff.org.

United Nations Association Film Festival: Various venues in Palo Alto, East Palo Alto, Stanford and San Francisco. (Oct. 19-29). unaff.org.

Visual arts

This fall, a visit to downtown Palo Alto will bring some totally new experiences: whether it’s searching for hidden messages from the sea in an environment teeming with virtual underwater life, or strolling through an orchard of trees that react to your presence, or cloud watching with an AI. Code:ART, the city of Palo Alto’s digital arts festival, returns for its third edition with a series of seven interactive installations throughout the downtown area. The biennial festival highlights innovative artwork that taps into visitors’ imaginations and explores ideas about humans’ relationship with both the digital and real-life worlds. Seen here is a rendering with an overhead view of “Helix Seats,” an interactive inflatable installation by Pneuhaus. Oct. 12-14, 5-10 p.m. at various downtown Palo Alto locations. cityofpaloalto.org. (HZ) Image courtesy Pneuhaus/city of Palo Alto.

Cantor Arts Center: Kenneth Tam: All of M (through Nov. 12); Beyond Here: The Judy and Sidney Zuber Collection of Latin American Photography (Aug. 9-Jan. 28); Morris Hirshfield Rediscovered (Sept. 6- Jan. 21); Imvuselelo: The revival (Sept. 27-Jan. 21); museum.stanford.edu.

Anderson Collection: Convergence (through Aug. 27); Color Shift (Correctional Overlay) (through Aug. 27); Sam Francis Centennial (Sept. 16-March 3). anderson.stanford.edu/programs-exhibitions.

Pacific Art League: Abstraction Group Show (Sept. 8 - 26); Lonnie Zarem: Footprints of the Ephemeral (Sept. 8 - 26); Fall & Winter Landscapes (Oct. 6 - 26); GayLynn Ribeira - Connection: A Modern Look (Oct. 6 - 26); 102nd Anniversary Show (Nov. 11-Jan. 16); pacificartleague.org.

Qualia Contemporary Art Gallery: TAI Xiangzhou: Kunlun Mountain (through Sept. 8); qualiacontemporaryart.com.

Palo Alto Art Center: Boom Oaxaca: Conversaciones de Campo a Campo (Sept. 16-Dec. 9); cityofpaloalto.org.

Los Altos History Museum: Drip; Dry; Flood: Orchard Water Management (through Oct. 8); Building the Future: A Visual History of the Architecture of Silicon Valley (through Oct. 22); losaltoshistory.org.

Fung Collaboratives Art Kiosk: Berkay Burden (through Oct. 1); Pilar Aguero-Esparza (Oct. 7 - Nov 12.); Virginia San Fratello.: Liquid Sol (Nov. 18-Jan. 1); fungcollaboratives.org.

The exhibition “Boom Oaxaca,” opening Sept. 16 at the Palo Alto Art Center, draws on the cultures of California and Oaxaca, Mexico, highlighting newly commissioned works by artists with Oaxacan roots: Narsiso Martinez and artists’ collective Tlacolulokos. Originally organized by the Fresno-based cultural arts center Arte Américas, the show explores issues the indigenous people of Oaxaca face through pieces in a variety of media. The works came about in part through interviews with community members in the Central Valley who have cultural connections to Oaxaca and California and touch on topics such as maintaining culture and the right to healthy, culturally appropriate food. The art center holds a special opening night celebration on Sept. 22. Shown here is “Empeño,” a painting by Tlacolulokos. Sept. 16-Dec. 9 at the Palo Alto Art Center, Palo Alto. cityofpaloalto.org. (HZ) Image courtesy the artists.

Pamela Walsh Gallery: Under the Big Black Sun (through Sept. 2); Don Scott Macdonald (opens Sept. 9); Myles Bennet (Oct. 22-Dec. 9); pamelawalshgallery.com.

Gallery House: Autumn Breeze (Aug. 30-Oct. 29); Ambience (Nov. 1 - Jan. 7); galleryhouse.art.

Gallery 9 Los Altos: Judi Keyani (Sept.); Maria Pazos (Oct.); Ayelet Gal-On (Nov.); gallery9losaltos.com.

Bryant Street Gallery: Neal Novak (Aug.-Sept.); bryantstreet.com.

Community School of Music and Arts Mohr Gallery: The Wild Places: Greetings from Caddo Lake (through Sept. 17); arts4all.org.

Djerassi Resident Artists Program: Sculpture hikes (through Nov. 27); walking meditation and sound immersion sculpture tour (Aug. 26); Artful Harvest fundraising dinner and special group show (Oct. 22). djerassi.org.

The Foster Museum: Selected works by watercolor painter Tony Foster; thefoster.org.

Portola Gallery: Works by local artists. portolaartgallery.com.

Viewpoints Gallery: James Ong (September); Georgesse Gomez (October); Deborah Shea (November); Jan Grady (December). viewpointsgallery.com/.

The Main Gallery: "Eat, Play, Love" with featured artist Valerie Lauterbach. (through Sept. 10); themaingallery.org.

Palo Alto Festival of the Arts: Aug. 26-27; paloaltochamber.com.

Kings Mountain Art Fair: Sept 2-4; kingsmountainartfair.org.

Mountain View Art & Wine Festival: Sept. 9-10; mountainview.miramarevents.com.

Great Glass Pumpkin Patch: Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at the Palo Alto

Art Center. greatglasspumpkinpatch.org.

Author events

Political discourse on social media isn't exactly famous for being rational or calm, but somehow such a voice did end up reaching many eager readers via Facebook. Historian and Boston College professor of history Heather Cox Richardson took to her Facebook page to discuss the 2019 impeachment proceedings for Donald Trump with a measured approach, giving historical context along the way. She eventually brought her writings to a Substack newsletter, called "Letters from an American." She is the author of numerous books about U.S. history and Kepler's Books presents Richardson on Oct. 5 in conversation with journalist Angie Coiro talking about her most recent book, "Democracy Awakening: Notes On The State Of America," which looks at ways to pull back from the brink of authoritarianism. Oct. 5, 7 p.m. at Foothill College, Los Altos Hills. $10-$50.keplers.org. (HZ) Photo courtesy Mimsy Moller.

Books Inc. Palo Alto: Sheetal Sheth and Meena Harris, “Always Anjali” (Aug. 26); Remy Lai, “Ghost Book” (Sept. 13); Chris Negron, “The Last Super Chef” (Sept. 16); booksinc.net.

Books Inc. Mountain View: Eduardo Briceno, “The Performance Paradox” (Sept. 8); Andrew Joseph White, “The Spirit Bares Its Teeth” (Sept. 14); booksinc.net.

Studio Ghibli fans, a perfect book talk may be coming your way. Acclaimed author Remy Lai will come to Books Inc. in Palo Alto Sept. 13 to discuss her most recent graphic novel, "Ghost Book." The story, inspired by Chinese mythology, follows the adventures of teenager July Chen, who is able to see and communicate with ghosts. As she navigates the realm of the undead and befriends a ghost boy, July’s life is turned upside down. Lai is featured in conversation with local graphic novelist Nidhi Chanani. Sept. 13, 7 p.m. Books Inc., Palo Alto. booksinc.net. (AJ) Photo courtesy the author.

Kepler’s Books: Jennifer Lynn Barnes with Tamara Ireland Stone, “The Brothers Hawthorne” (Sept. 8); Marcie Bianco, “Breaking Free: The Lie of Equality and the Feminist Fight for Freedom” (Sept. 13); Susan Lee Romance Panel, “The Name Drop” (Sept. 16); Ava Reid with Allison Saft, “A Study in Drowning” (Sept. 19); Heather Cox Richardson, “Democracy Awakening: Notes On The State Of America” (Oct. 5); keplers.org.

Linden Tree: Minh Lê and Chan Chau, "Enlighten Me" (Sept. 20). lindentreebooks.com.

Oshman Family Jewish Community Center: Cocktails and Cookbooks with "Forest Feast" Author, Erin Gleeson (Nov. 11); paloaltojcc.org.

Mountain View Library: Jeff Selingo, “A Year Inside College Admissions” (Aug. 30); Lidia Bastianich, “Life, Love, Family, and Food” (Sept. 7); Pete V. Brett (Sept. 13); Adam Alter, “Anatomy of a Breakthrough: How to Get Unstuck When It Matters Most” (Sept. 20); Amor Towles (Sept. 27); Ann Leckie, “Translation State” (Sept. 28); John Irving (Oct. 26); mountainview.libcal.com.

Palo Alto Library: Josiah Ober, “The Civic Bargain: How Democracy Survives” (Nov. 9); paloalto.bibliocommons.com.

