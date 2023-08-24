Fall arts season offers gateway into new worlds

On tap for the fall is a huge variety of experiences that will transport audiences to new places, as well as some familiar spots that are favorites for a reason.
From interactive digital art to sonic landscapes of dreamy folk and Americana or high-energy funk, or jazz, classical or alternative; a musical adaptation of a classic children's book or a new look at a century-old real-life mystery; a graphic novel about ghostly realms or a book with a reasoned approach to political discourse, the arts always have the ability to offer new, fresh perspectives.
This fall offers the perfect chance to tap into new worlds inside an installation, on a canvas, a stage, or together as a crowd at a concert. Here's a look at what's coming up in the Peninsula art scene this season.
For continuing coverage, check PaloAltoOnline.com/arts
Music
Earthwise Productions: DaShawn Hickman band featuring Sacred Steel (Aug. 25); Tuck and Patti (Sept. 8); Will Bernard and Beth Custer Duo CD release party jam (Sept. 10); Amendola Vs Blades, Eric Persons Quartet (Sept. 17); David James’s GPS performs Mission Rebel No. 1 (Sept. 24); Dan Bern (Oct. 8); Young Dubliners (Nov. 11); Anat Cohen Duo (Nov. 17 early and late shows). eventbrite.com/o/mark-weiss-dba-earthwise.
The Fox Theatre: Legends of Motown Old School Tribute (Sept. 9); Lupita Infante (Sept. 15); Anup Jalota Live in Concert (Sept. 23); Rock the Fox with Queen Nation and Sona (Sept. 29); Sweet Caroline Neil Diamond tribute starring Jay White (Oct. 14); Jade Kwan SHINE Gospel Charity Concert 2023 (Nov. 4); James Garner Tribute to Johnny Cash (Nov. 16); Zack Tabudlo (Nov. 17); Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown (Nov. 18); Carpenters Legacy: A Christmas Portrait (Dec. 10). foxrwc.com.
The Guild Theatre: Tainted Love (Aug. 25); The Headhunters (Aug. 26); The Love Handles (Sept. 9); Dengue Fever (Sept. 14); Bebel Gilberto (Sept. 15); The Purple Ones (Sept. 16); Marcy Playground (Sept. 17); Earth to Table farm workers benefit with Malo, Juan Escovedo All Stars and others (Sept. 19); The Baseball Project (Sept. 21); Galactic (Sept. 22); The Beat Farmers (Sept. 28); Sierra Hull (Sept. 30); Grateful Shred (Oct. 5); Ranger Trucco (Oct. 6); The War and Treaty (Oct. 8); John Cruz (Oct. 12); One More Time: A tribute to Daft Punk (Oct. 13); Anytila (Oct. 14); Michelle Branch (Oct. 15); The Wallflowers (Oct. 19-21); The Mother Hips (Oct. 27); Deer Tick (Oct. 28); Midnight North (Nov. 10); Petty Theft (Nov. 17); Watchhouse (Nov. 18); Cool Water Canyon (Nov. 25); Moonalice (Nov. 30); Berlin holiday show (Dec. 2) .guildtheatre.com.
Shoreline Amphitheatre: 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes and Jeremih (Sept. 2); Kidz Bop Live (Sept. 9); Pentatonix and Lauren Alaina (Sept. 12); Lights on Festival with H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, PartyNextDoor, Don Toliver and Toosii (Sept. 16-17); Jason Aldean with Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver (Sept. 28); The All American Rejects with New Found Glory and The Get Up Kids (Sept. 29); Ne-Yo, with Robin Thicke and Mario (Oct. 4); Trippie Redd (Oct. 6). mountainviewamphitheater.com.
Stanford Live: Tash Sultana (Aug. 25); REZZ with Dr. Fresch, Ivy Lab, SFAM (Sept. 15); Joshua Redman Group (Sept. 22); LADAMA (Sept. 29); The Avett Brothers (Sept. 24); Billy Strings (Oct. 6-7); Emanuel Ax (Oct. 8); Hiromi (Oct. 11); Carminho (Oct. 12); Joe Russo's Almost Dead (Oct. 13); Gretchen Parlato and Lionel Loueke (Oct. 14); Nano Stern Sings Victor Jara (Oct. 15); Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra (Oct. 18 and Dec. 8); Lizzie No (Oct. 21); Sundays with the St. Lawrence (Oct. 22); Junction Trio (Oct. 29); Gregory Maqoma (Oct. 26); RL Grime Presents: PLAY™live with JAWNS, 33 Below (Oct. 27) ; John Summit (Nov. 3); Roy Hage (Nov. 11); "American Railroad" with Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens (Nov. 15); Coco in Concert (Nov. 19); Storm Large: Holiday Ordeal (Dec. 8-9); Rob Kapilow's What Makes It Great? Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas (Dec. 9); Davina and the Vagabonds (Dec. 10); A Chanticleer Christmas (Dec. 14). live.stanford.edu.
Bay Choral Guild: Majestic Masses: Schubert Mass in G and Mozart Mass in C minor (Nov. 17-18) baychoralguild.org.
California Bach Society: Mass in B Minor (Oct. 13-15); The Christmas Story (Dec. 1-3). calbach.org.
Community School of Music and Arts: Quadre: The Voice of Four Horns (Sept. 16); The Anderson Brothers Play Gershwin (Sept. 30); CSMA Fundraising Gala (Oct. 7); Juanito Pascual Trio (Oct. 21); Axel Schmidt: The Well-Tempered Clavier Book II (Nov. 4); Clerestory: A Many Splendored Thing (Nov. 18); Merit Scholars Holiday Concert (Dec. 9). arts4all.org.
Filoli: Hip-hopera with Babatunde Akinboboye (Aug. 30); Blues and folk night with Mya Byrne (Sept. 10). filoli.org.
Ives Collective: Fall Salon Series: Fauré's Piano Quintet No.2 in C Minor, Op.115 (Sept. 17); Fall Collective: Fauré and Brahms (Sept. 22). ivescollective.org.
Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts: Ascendo Foundation presents "Robert Schumann's Monumental Works" with pianist Andrew Truong (Aug. 26); Ascendo Foundation presents "Classical Splendor Unveiled," a concert of young musicians (Aug. 27); Jazz at the Ballroom presents "Accentuate the Positive" concert of songs from the great American songbook (Sept. 8); Nova Vista Symphony presents "Nature and Youth: Schumann and Bruch" (Sept. 16). .mvcpa.com.
Music@Menlo: California Festival: A Celebration of New Music, with a performance by The Sitkovetsky Trio (Nov. 3). musicatmenlo.org.
Oshman Family JCC: Seraph Brass: A Splendid Evening of Brilliant Brass (Sept. 28); The Maccabeats (Dec. 3). paloaltojcc.org.
Palo Alto Chamber Orchestra: Senior orchestra concert (Nov. 12 and Dec. 18); Sinfonia orchestra concert (Nov. 19); Debut orchestra concert (Nov. 20). pacomusic.org.
Palo Alto Philharmonic: Baroque concert (Sept. 9); Melodic Impressions: Boulanger, Mozart, Schumann (Oct. 21); Fall chamber concert (Nov. 4); Paris to Prague: paphil.org.
Peninsula Women's Chorus: A Candlelit Homecoming (Dec. 7 and 9). pwchorus.org.
Ragazzi Boys Chorus: Light and Love (Dec. 2); Winter Recital 2023 (Dec. 9). ragazzi.org.
Redwood Symphony: Romeo and Juliet (Sept. 23); Halloween Family Concert (Oct. 29); Scheherezade (Nov. 18). redwoodsymphony.org.
San Francisco Early Music Society: Ensemble Mirable (Sept. 29); El Mundo: Archivo de Guatemala (Oct. 27). sfems.org.
Schola Cantorum: I Was Glad: Leonard Bernstein’s "Chichester Psalms and Shawn Kirchner’s Songs of Ascent" (Oct. 29); Peace on Earth (Dec. 17). scholacantorum.org.
Nova Solisti Chamber Orchestra Concert: Brahms & Friends (Oct. 8). novasolisti.org.
Peninsula Harmony Chorus: Storytelling through Songs, an a cappella concert (Sept. 23). peninsulaharmony.org.
Comedy
The Guild Theatre: Sebastian Marx (Sept. 20); San Francisco Stand-Up Comedy Competition Finals (Sept. 23). guildtheatre.com.
Oshman Family JCC: Why Not? Lessons on Comedy, Courage and Chutzpah with Mark Schiff (Nov. 19). paloaltojcc.org.
Stanford Live Comedy at the Bing: Ivan Decker (Sept. 28); Mike Vecchione (Nov. 10). live.stanford.edu.
Theater and opera
Fuse Theatre: Cabaret Night (Aug. 26) fusetheatre.org.
Los Altos Stage Company: "Significant Other" (Sept. 7-Oct, 1); "Elf The Musical" (Nov. 30-Dec. 23). losaltosstage.org.
Oshman Family JCC: theatre dybbuk's "The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad" (Sept. 9). paloaltojcc.org.
Palo Alto Players: "Matilda The Musical" (Sept. 8-24); "The Wizard of Oz" (Nov. 3-19). paplayers.org.
The Pear Theatre: "Noises Off," (Sept 8-Oct. 10): "District Merchants" and "William Shakespeare's The Land of the Dead," (running in repertory Nov. 17-Dec. 10). thepear.org.
Peninsula Youth Theatre: "Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt" (Oct. 6-7); "The Elves and the Shoemaker" (Nov. 3-4); "Elf The Musical" (Nov. 11-19). pytnet.org.
Stanford Live: Manual Cinema's Frankenstein (Nov. 4-5)
Teatro Nahual: "Los cuernos de mi marido/My Husband's Horns" (Oct. 14). mvcpa.com.
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley: "Mrs. Christie" (Oct. 4-29); "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" (Nov. 29-Dec. 24). theatreworks.org.
Upstage Theatre: "Be More Chill" (Oct 20-23). upstagetheater.net.
West Bay Opera: Madama Butterfly (Oct. 13-22). wbopera.org.
Dance
Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts: Smuin Contemporary Ballet Dance Series I (Sept. 21-24); Abhinaya Dance Company presents "A Tale of Friendship and Miracles" (Sept. 29-Oct. 1). Western Ballet's "The Nutcracker" (Dec. 1-3); Smuin Contemporary Ballet's The Christmas Ballet (Dec. 7-10). mvcpa.com.
Oshman Family JCC: Bridgman Packer Dance "Ghost Factory" (Oct. 21). paloaltojcc.org.
Stanford Live: Sankai Juku (Oct. 7-8); Akram Khan’s Jungle Book reimagined (Dec. 2-3); El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered (Dec. 13)
Film
Stanford Live: "Wu Tsang’s MOBY DICK; or, The Whale" (Nov. 8) live.stanford.edu.
Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival: Most screenings held online, with select special screenings and events held in Mountain View, Palo Alto and Atherton. Oct. 15-29; svjff.org.
United Nations Association Film Festival: Various venues in Palo Alto, East Palo Alto, Stanford and San Francisco. (Oct. 19-29). unaff.org.
Visual arts
Cantor Arts Center: Kenneth Tam: All of M (through Nov. 12); Beyond Here: The Judy and Sidney Zuber Collection of Latin American Photography (Aug. 9-Jan. 28); Morris Hirshfield Rediscovered (Sept. 6- Jan. 21); Imvuselelo: The revival (Sept. 27-Jan. 21); museum.stanford.edu.
Anderson Collection: Convergence (through Aug. 27); Color Shift (Correctional Overlay) (through Aug. 27); Sam Francis Centennial (Sept. 16-March 3). anderson.stanford.edu/programs-exhibitions.
Pacific Art League: Abstraction Group Show (Sept. 8 - 26); Lonnie Zarem: Footprints of the Ephemeral (Sept. 8 - 26); Fall & Winter Landscapes (Oct. 6 - 26); GayLynn Ribeira - Connection: A Modern Look (Oct. 6 - 26); 102nd Anniversary Show (Nov. 11-Jan. 16); pacificartleague.org.
Qualia Contemporary Art Gallery: TAI Xiangzhou: Kunlun Mountain (through Sept. 8); qualiacontemporaryart.com.
Palo Alto Art Center: Boom Oaxaca: Conversaciones de Campo a Campo (Sept. 16-Dec. 9); cityofpaloalto.org.
Los Altos History Museum: Drip; Dry; Flood: Orchard Water Management (through Oct. 8); Building the Future: A Visual History of the Architecture of Silicon Valley (through Oct. 22); losaltoshistory.org.
Fung Collaboratives Art Kiosk: Berkay Burden (through Oct. 1); Pilar Aguero-Esparza (Oct. 7 - Nov 12.); Virginia San Fratello.: Liquid Sol (Nov. 18-Jan. 1); fungcollaboratives.org.
Pamela Walsh Gallery: Under the Big Black Sun (through Sept. 2); Don Scott Macdonald (opens Sept. 9); Myles Bennet (Oct. 22-Dec. 9); pamelawalshgallery.com.
Gallery House: Autumn Breeze (Aug. 30-Oct. 29); Ambience (Nov. 1 - Jan. 7); galleryhouse.art.
Gallery 9 Los Altos: Judi Keyani (Sept.); Maria Pazos (Oct.); Ayelet Gal-On (Nov.); gallery9losaltos.com.
Bryant Street Gallery: Neal Novak (Aug.-Sept.); bryantstreet.com.
Community School of Music and Arts Mohr Gallery: The Wild Places: Greetings from Caddo Lake (through Sept. 17); arts4all.org.
Djerassi Resident Artists Program: Sculpture hikes (through Nov. 27); walking meditation and sound immersion sculpture tour (Aug. 26); Artful Harvest fundraising dinner and special group show (Oct. 22). djerassi.org.
The Foster Museum: Selected works by watercolor painter Tony Foster; thefoster.org.
Portola Gallery: Works by local artists. portolaartgallery.com.
Viewpoints Gallery: James Ong (September); Georgesse Gomez (October); Deborah Shea (November); Jan Grady (December). viewpointsgallery.com/.
The Main Gallery: "Eat, Play, Love" with featured artist Valerie Lauterbach. (through Sept. 10); themaingallery.org.
Palo Alto Festival of the Arts: Aug. 26-27; paloaltochamber.com.
Kings Mountain Art Fair: Sept 2-4; kingsmountainartfair.org.
Mountain View Art & Wine Festival: Sept. 9-10; mountainview.miramarevents.com.
Great Glass Pumpkin Patch: Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at the Palo Alto
Art Center. greatglasspumpkinpatch.org.
Author events
Books Inc. Palo Alto: Sheetal Sheth and Meena Harris, “Always Anjali” (Aug. 26); Remy Lai, “Ghost Book” (Sept. 13); Chris Negron, “The Last Super Chef” (Sept. 16); booksinc.net.
Books Inc. Mountain View: Eduardo Briceno, “The Performance Paradox” (Sept. 8); Andrew Joseph White, “The Spirit Bares Its Teeth” (Sept. 14); booksinc.net.
Kepler’s Books: Jennifer Lynn Barnes with Tamara Ireland Stone, “The Brothers Hawthorne” (Sept. 8); Marcie Bianco, “Breaking Free: The Lie of Equality and the Feminist Fight for Freedom” (Sept. 13); Susan Lee Romance Panel, “The Name Drop” (Sept. 16); Ava Reid with Allison Saft, “A Study in Drowning” (Sept. 19); Heather Cox Richardson, “Democracy Awakening: Notes On The State Of America” (Oct. 5); keplers.org.
Linden Tree: Minh Lê and Chan Chau, "Enlighten Me" (Sept. 20). lindentreebooks.com.
Oshman Family Jewish Community Center: Cocktails and Cookbooks with "Forest Feast" Author, Erin Gleeson (Nov. 11); paloaltojcc.org.
Mountain View Library: Jeff Selingo, “A Year Inside College Admissions” (Aug. 30); Lidia Bastianich, “Life, Love, Family, and Food” (Sept. 7); Pete V. Brett (Sept. 13); Adam Alter, “Anatomy of a Breakthrough: How to Get Unstuck When It Matters Most” (Sept. 20); Amor Towles (Sept. 27); Ann Leckie, “Translation State” (Sept. 28); John Irving (Oct. 26); mountainview.libcal.com.
Palo Alto Library: Josiah Ober, “The Civic Bargain: How Democracy Survives” (Nov. 9); paloalto.bibliocommons.com.
