With insurance problems plaguing local homeowners, local officials host a virtual town hall Wednesday

With local homeowners struggling to find insurers who will cover their properties, or seeing their policies cancelled due to potential wildfire or earthquake risk, state and local officials plan to gather for a virtual town hall to discuss changes in the California insurance market. The meeting is scheduled for 1-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19.
Assembly Member Marc Berman, D-Menlo Park, is hosting the event. California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara will be in attendance, along with Woodside Mayor Chris Shaw and others.
RSVP here. The event will take place on Zoom.
Comments
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
9 hours ago
Registered user
9 hours ago
Climate change in Cali and the unhoused is reeking havoc on the securely homed ownership in our state. Fires, extreme heat, cold, cyclone bombs and the unhoused in coastal states, ie California — no wonder. How’s your car insurance policy? Does it cover you, I, us living in our cars curbside while we work to serve homeowners necessities ? It’s no new news that climate change would directly affect our larger land lubber mammals, humans. As California is by and far the largest state w the largest homeless population, no wonder home insurers are leaving in droves. Econ wanks get a hold of this factoid. Our massive shortage of housing is now impacting those who have a house to own and call home ! Though very many are also living in our cars, rvs, converted buss’, utility vehicles ... to keep your economy moving while it freezes our ability to live in secure, “affordable”rental housing. No longer is the Bay Area “Best by the Climate Test”. A wash in the hands of the real estate greedy . Particular lily in (Le) Lands tax free 800o acre holdings. What is the saying? Let go, let God. Or let Stanford’s God go tax free!