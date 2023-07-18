With insurance problems plaguing local homeowners, local officials host a virtual town hall Wednesday

With local homeowners struggling to find insurers who will cover their properties, or seeing their policies cancelled due to potential wildfire or earthquake risk, state and local officials plan to gather for a virtual town hall to discuss changes in the California insurance market. The meeting is scheduled for 1-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19.

Assembly Member Marc Berman, D-Menlo Park, is hosting the event. California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara will be in attendance, along with Woodside Mayor Chris Shaw and others.

RSVP here. The event will take place on Zoom.