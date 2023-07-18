Stanford doctors to hold demonstration amid protracted negotiations

Stanford Health Care resident and fellow physicians, who say they need pay commensurate with the Bay Area's cost of living and other benefits, are planning a rally on Wednesday, July 19, after not being able to negotiate an agreement with the hospital for seven months.

The doctors, who are represented by the union the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR-SEIU), said they are calling for "a fair contract that prioritizes patient and physician well-being above profit."

The residents will be joined in solidarity by the Stanford Graduate Workers Union.

Stanford Health Care reported an operating profit of $788 million in 2022, yet amid the Bay Area's cost-of-living crisis, the physicians said that inadequate pay for the area and a lack of support from Stanford has left many of them struggling to afford basic necessities such as food, child care and housing.

The doctors will be joined by representatives from Sen. Josh Becker's and Santa Clara Supervisor Cindy Chavez’s offices.