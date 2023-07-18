Palo Alto driver's mishap temporarily closes blood donation center

“There was some damage to the window and the panel below the window,” according to Stanford Blood Center’s Marketing and Communications Director Jenn Bennett. “It was an empty space in front of that window at the time, and there were no injuries inside the building to staff, volunteers or to donors, including the driver.”

In the morning on July 10, a 63-year-old Palo Alto driver was turning into a parking spot located at the front of the blood donation center at 445 Burgess Drive, when she accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson Nicole Acker told this news publication. The driver went over the curb and collided with the building.

No one was injured in the accident and the donation center is back to normal operations now, though the damage hasn’t been fixed just yet.

The Stanford Blood Center’s Menlo Park branch had to cease operations for a couple days last week after a driver accidentally rammed into an exterior wall of the building.

For now, the damage to the wall is temporarily boarded over until the center can arrange for a permanent fix. Bennett did not know the estimated cost of damages.

“We were a bit low for a couple of days afterwards, but we put out an immediate appeal on social media and email to our donors, and folks were very gracious and rallied and helped us recoup the supply that we needed at the time,” Bennett said.

After the incident occurred, the center closed down for the rest of day and stayed closed through the following day, July 11. Bennett said they were able to quickly reroute any other donors who had appointments during the closure to other donation locations or reschedule them for another day.

"All blood types are needed, and we continue to have a critical need for type O blood right now," Bennett said.

“We have to pull permits with the city and we have a contractor who’s working on that currently,” Bennett said of fixing the building. “We expect that there probably will be a day or two of impacts when the permanent fix goes into place, but we will at that time consider the possibility of opening up for longer hours at another one of our centers.”

Palo Alto driver's mishap temporarily closes blood donation center