News

Oh, so close: Girls' softball team loses state final by one point in overtime

Palo Alto Heat 10U team closed out the games with spectacular vigor

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 18, 2023, 10:10 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Palo Alto Heat 10-U girls softball team, front row, left to right: Valerie Chang, Bailey Boyd, Anjali Uggirala, Audrey Cohen, Eva Kane. Top row, left to right: Ella Krylov, Jinshu Lin, Abby Duckworth, Laurel Sidel, Maria Gianotti. Not pictured: Stella Lovic, Annie Zhang, Collette Eubanks, Charlotte Loose. Photo by Sue Dremann.

The Palo Alto Heat 10U girls' softball team had a heartbreaking finish at the California State Games tournament in San Diego last weekend, where they battled through their final game into overtime and lost by just one point.

The girls, who are 10 and 11 years old, made it to the state games after winning the USA Softball Northern California Championships qualifier tournament for the first time. The plucky team, coached by Jake Duckworth, put on a strong finish that marveled their adult companions.

"It was a truly extraordinary final. They won their first game on Friday, then two more on Saturday and Sunday before losing in the final by one point after three hours, in overtime. It was more than an hour and 20 minutes of overtime alone!" Anne Kornblut, who handles the team's sponsorship, said in an email follow-up after the games.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Sue Dremann
 
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Oh, so close: Girls' softball team loses state final by one point in overtime

Palo Alto Heat 10U team closed out the games with spectacular vigor

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 18, 2023, 10:10 pm

The Palo Alto Heat 10U girls' softball team had a heartbreaking finish at the California State Games tournament in San Diego last weekend, where they battled through their final game into overtime and lost by just one point.

The girls, who are 10 and 11 years old, made it to the state games after winning the USA Softball Northern California Championships qualifier tournament for the first time. The plucky team, coached by Jake Duckworth, put on a strong finish that marveled their adult companions.

"It was a truly extraordinary final. They won their first game on Friday, then two more on Saturday and Sunday before losing in the final by one point after three hours, in overtime. It was more than an hour and 20 minutes of overtime alone!" Anne Kornblut, who handles the team's sponsorship, said in an email follow-up after the games.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.