Oh, so close: Girls' softball team loses state final by one point in overtime

The Palo Alto Heat 10U girls' softball team had a heartbreaking finish at the California State Games tournament in San Diego last weekend, where they battled through their final game into overtime and lost by just one point.

The girls, who are 10 and 11 years old, made it to the state games after winning the USA Softball Northern California Championships qualifier tournament for the first time. The plucky team, coached by Jake Duckworth, put on a strong finish that marveled their adult companions.

"It was a truly extraordinary final. They won their first game on Friday, then two more on Saturday and Sunday before losing in the final by one point after three hours, in overtime. It was more than an hour and 20 minutes of overtime alone!" Anne Kornblut, who handles the team's sponsorship, said in an email follow-up after the games.