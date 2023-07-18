Community invited to help inspire Palo Alto fire station mural

A public "meet the artist" event taking place Wednesday evening, July 19, is intended to provide inspiration for a planned mural for the new Palo Alto Fire Station No. 4, near Mitchell Park.

Artist Stephen Galloway, whose murals are rooted in nature and a sense of community, designs site-specific artworks for common spaces. His works reflect the deeply held values of individual communities, according to his website. To inform the design, Galloway is seeking input about what the neighborhood means to residents.

Fire Station No. 4, which is located at 3600 Middlefield Road, at the corner of East Meadow Drive, was built in 1953 and is now obsolete. The Palo Alto City Council included rebuilding the fire station in its June 2014-approved Infrastructure Plan. The new $15.3 million fire station will be built to disaster standards that would keep it operational in a significant earthquake. The station is expected to be completed in late December 2025.

The "meet the artist" event with Galloway takes place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Midtown Room at Mitchell Park Library, 3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.