Thief throws cash register on floor at Home Depot, grabs $300

A 46-year-old man was arrested Saturday, July 15, in connection with the robbery of a Home Depot in East Palo Alto, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.
A man broke open a register by throwing it to the floor and made off with about $300, the sheriff's office said.
The East Palo Alto Police Department sent other agencies a description of the suspect and his vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
Automated license-plate readers alerted deputies that the vehicle was in Millbrae, and deputies stopped a car on El Camino Real about 4:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.
A man in the car, a Nevada resident, was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said. A woman in the car with him was released.
Editor's Note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. See our guidelines here.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.