News

Thief throws cash register on floor at Home Depot, grabs $300

Deputies arrest suspect in robbery of East Palo Alto hardware megastore on Saturday

by Bay City News / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Jul 17, 2023, 8:23 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Home Depot in East Palo Alto was robbed on Saturday, July 15, 2023, but police later arrested the suspect. Courtesy Coolcaesar/Wikimedia Commons.

A 46-year-old man was arrested Saturday, July 15, in connection with the robbery of a Home Depot in East Palo Alto, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

A man broke open a register by throwing it to the floor and made off with about $300, the sheriff's office said.

The East Palo Alto Police Department sent other agencies a description of the suspect and his vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Automated license-plate readers alerted deputies that the vehicle was in Millbrae, and deputies stopped a car on El Camino Real about 4:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

A man in the car, a Nevada resident, was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said. A woman in the car with him was released.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Editor's Note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. See our guidelines here.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Thief throws cash register on floor at Home Depot, grabs $300

Deputies arrest suspect in robbery of East Palo Alto hardware megastore on Saturday

by Bay City News / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Jul 17, 2023, 8:23 am

A 46-year-old man was arrested Saturday, July 15, in connection with the robbery of a Home Depot in East Palo Alto, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

A man broke open a register by throwing it to the floor and made off with about $300, the sheriff's office said.

The East Palo Alto Police Department sent other agencies a description of the suspect and his vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Automated license-plate readers alerted deputies that the vehicle was in Millbrae, and deputies stopped a car on El Camino Real about 4:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

A man in the car, a Nevada resident, was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said. A woman in the car with him was released.

Editor's Note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. See our guidelines here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.