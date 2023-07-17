News

Public Agenda: New California Avenue murals, Code:ART interactive festival

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings the week of July 17

by Embarcadero Media staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Here's a preview of Palo Alto government meetings taking place the week of July 17.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council is on its summer break. Its next meeting will be on Aug. 7.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board is on its summer break. Its next meeting will be on Aug. 22.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the new murals in the California Avenue business district; the development of the Code:ART interactive media festival; and the scope and timeframe for the commission's annual retreat. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 886 2784 1441. Read the agenda here.

