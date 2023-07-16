Obituaries: Local residents who have died recently

Local residents who have died recently include:

• Eugene D. Sharp, 91, a Palo Alto resident who grew up on an apricot orchard in Mountain View, served in the U.S. Air Force, earned a doctorate in electrical engineering from Stanford University and worked at SRI in Menlo Park and as vice president of technology for TCI, on June 10.

• Marjorie Jane Wusthof, 95, a Palo Alto resident who was born in Elk, Calif. and loved her dogs and the ocean, on July 8.

• Theodore "Ted" Lee, 61, was born in Palo Alto and grew up in Portola Valley, had a varied career that included accounting, driving a taxi, working at Regency Video and Cache Creek Casino, and was an amateur sports photographer, on June 21.

• Tay Gallagher, 100, a Palo Alto resident who was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin and loved the Packers, See's Candy and her faith, raised six children and was active in the Palo Alto community, on June 24.